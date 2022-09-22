After a summer of teacher education through the Scarsdale Teachers Institute, Reveal Math officially debuted in all five Scarsdale elementary schools on the first day of school earlier this month. Reveal Math was chosen in an effort to better educate students and meet federal and state standards, and in order to better educate parents on the new program, district leaders took the show on the road with daytime meetings for parents at each elementary school over the past week.
One more public session will be held at Scarsdale High School on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh, elementary math coordinator Nancy Pavia, teacher on special assignment Vivian Robert, and district math consultant Carrie Orgera, founder of Piece of Pi Consulting, led the sessions, which featured a presentation and Q&A period with parents.
According to the group, the district has been looking at its math curriculum for the last five years since hiring Orgera, and that while there is nothing wrong with Primary Math, of the five programs the district ended up piloting last school year from October to May, the brand new Reveal Math program rose to the top for three major reasons:
1) It aligns best with federal and state standards on process and practice for students, giving learners of all abilities a good foundation with which to work through difficult problems.
2) It had the most robust digital platform.
3) As a new program released in 2022 — it and another program were late adds to the initial three programs planned for piloting — it combines the best of all programs available.
Orgera said “there was something missing” from Primary Math — and Reveal Math “just has all of that.”
“There was nothing wrong with Singapore Math,” Pavia said. “We had it for 14 years and it served the district well. It was very strong in numeration and literacy, but it did not have the 21st-century process standards that are essential for students. This program will equally develop numeration and numeracy — these skills will be developed front and center.”
Forty-two elementary math teachers across the district volunteered to try out the five programs and after observation, analysis and discussion, Pavia said there was an “overwhelming consensus” that Reveal Math “met our needs the best.”
McIntosh called the parent meetings “a celebration of a really thoughtful process that involved many, many teachers in the district and we came up with the best solution, a great program.”
In 2008, the district replaced Trailblazers with Singapore Math, also known as Primary Mathematics. Scarsdale was the first in the state to make that change. Since Reveal is also new, the district is one of the first to make the latest switch. Eastchester has also adopted Reveal Math.
“Scarsdale takes pride in being ahead of the curve,” Pavia said. “We’re not going to sit and wait and be complacent and see what every other district does. We lead. We have done a lot of research internally and listened to the research being done externally.”
Pavia, who has been with the district for 34 years, 22 as the elementary math coordinator, called the 14 years of Primary Math “quite a window of time,” but research about how students learn and how best to teach them has shifted with curriculum standards in Common Core and Next Generation Learning, which focus on content and practice/process. For the last five years, the district has been looking for ways to help students “do deeper and develop critical thinking,” Pavia said. Reveal Match allows lessons to be “more student-driven.”
“Instead of the teacher just showing students how to do something and then practice, the teachers, through an instructional shift, will be using a very scaffolded line of questioning to guide students to developing ideas so the students are much more in charge of their own learning, asking one another questions, collaborating with their peers,” Pavia said. “This is the heart of the mathematic practice standards.”
Pavia said students will be “more actively engaged” as they “reflect on their work,” which research shows helps the content become engrained in students’ memory. It allows for a “productive struggle.”
At the beginning of the presentation at Edgewood School on Monday, Sept. 19, McIntosh reminded the audience of the Teacher Barbie from many years ago that, when you pulled a string in her back, said, “Math is hard,” while she was “impractically” wearing stiletto heels instead of flats. It wasn’t a very politically correct message then and it could have been worded better, he noted.
“Math has to be hard,” Pavia said. “If you can do everything it becomes just an activity. It has to stretch you to a point where you must have access but be able to work through something. There is an opportunity for students to face difficult problems where they can productively struggle through them. And there’s a lot of collaborative time to discuss ideas and hear multiple strategies with their peers.
“There’s rich mathematical language embedded in the program as there was in Primary Math and there’s opportunity to have discourse with peers, which develops the deeper understanding and critical thinking skills. It’s not the content that’s changing, but how we are working with the content, how your students are going to work with the content and how teachers are working with the content.”
With Reveal Math, Pavia said the district is “maintaining a level of rigor” for the “high-achieving district and students.”
Robert, who has been teaching in Scarsdale for 28 years, is working with district leadership this year to help roll out the program, stepping away from her fifth grade classroom. She piloted the programs last year and got to see Reveal in action, witnessing students having revelations about ways to approach different problems in their own way. She said she likes that it provides an “option for differentiation” where students can work in small groups, independently or with a teacher whenever appropriate. “It really addressed the range of learners in the classrooms,” she said.
“What I liked as a classroom teacher was that every day I got to help children experience the rigor, and then also to make sure that I was attending to all the different important parts of not only the teaching, but the students in their learning,” Robert said.
Students spend a lot of time engaging with one another and sharing their ideas. Every problem has multiple entry points and solutions, allowing students to break it down in a way that suits their own level of understanding.
“Every day the lesson invites the students into the math with a ‘be curious’ routine,” Robert said. “It allows them to participate in what we call these low-floor, high-ceiling activities, meaning that there’s an access point for every student in the room, different ways for them to participate and share what they know, even if it’s a basic strategy. Kids work together to share their ideas not only in small groups, but the bigger classroom and then the teacher is there to help synthesize those ideas and how to incorporate those strategies into the work they’re doing. It grows their thinking through meaningful discussion.”
In a classroom of 22 students, Robert said there are “22 different needs, learning styles and learning level.”
“We need to make sure that we’re reaching all students where they are in their learning,” she said. “My job as a teacher is to be able to assess them, to find out where they are and help them move forward every day.”
Robert and Pavia both said the district learned the hard way during the COVID-19 pandemic that having a robust digital platform is “essential” for a 21st-century education. Teachers have both the textbooks and physical resources to use along with the digital part. McIntosh said teachers will have “agency” — or leeway — to decide how best to use each component, and he noted that while all students do have an electronic device to use, the device is not as ever-present as it is for high schoolers, which means the elementary students wouldn’t constantly be in front of a screen.
The teacher training will continue, as will the dialogue between the educators as they learn from each other.
Each unit — there are 12 to 14 units depending on the grade level — kicks off with an “Ignite” exercise, which Pavia said “hints at the mathematics coming” so the students can “get their feet wet and experience it.” The one-hour math periods begin with number and sense-making routines that are daily quick reviews.
Orgera said concepts for older students are introduced earlier, including algebra, which will help them when they get to middle school, and the approach is similar to the building and teaching of the scientific process.
“There is this mathematic process I think we have been missing in math because we spend so much time on computation,” she said. “Computation is valuable and fluency is important, but it’s a small part of a larger umbrella of thinking. Math is looking for patterns. Why is that pattern happening? Are there any connections between the patterns? Why are they occurring? Then you prove it. You do it in many different instances. It’s proof and disproof.
“Once you’ve proved it, you generalize for any set of numbers. That’s what we want the students to do. You don’t want to give them the answer first. You want them to stew in the problem-solving first. That mindset embodies the curriculum, because it ignites enriched problems and it’s not about computation, which might be a shift for many people, but it also levels the playing field for kids because [they] might be able to see it more quickly.”
Measuring the success of Reveal Math could be tricky because test scores won’t necessarily capture the behind-the-scenes benefits.
“There are certain things that tests are good at measuring — and often in a blunt way from a mile up — but if we’re talking about a student’s disposition, attitude, tenacity, flexibility of thinking, that is going to be reported back anecdotally, how they are doing in their classes. And also in some of their courses, they have an opportunity to take on that call to do more and more creative, out-of-the-box problem solving and problem creating,” McIntosh said. “If we think in terms of our goal for a graduate, if we think about all the things we want them to have, of course we want them to be knowledgeable, we want them to have all the skills that we want, but we also want them to have the dispositions that are going to make them successful ... It’s based on the research about what we want an employee to be — or [for anyone] in the highest levels of education — these are the dispositions that are so important to be embedding in.”
Orgera said it is more important than ever to create a “generation of problem solvers.” McIntosh pointed to new high school courses in entrepreneurship and linear algebra that are along those lines. Reveal Math sets the tone early for “flexible and fluent thinkers,” he said.
Though the district is always engaged in dialogue with various groups and committees, there are currently no plans to make changes to the middle school and high school math programs, even though Reveal Math does have a full K-12 program.
McIntosh said he felt “lucky and thrilled to have parents come and ask questions and be curious and lean in and talk about ways they can support their kids,” at the various meetings and he said he hopes the conversation will be ongoing.
Parents are urged to check out the materials their children are using, visit revealmath.com, check out Scarsdale’s Twitter account at @ScarsdaleMathK5 and talk to their children about their daily math lessons. The district leaders also said communications about the program will follow as the launch continues.
Robert said at the event at Heathcote Elementary School on Friday, Sept, 16, a parent of a third grader new to the school said to her, “‘I’m an engineer. This is it. This is what we do all day long. We talk about different strategies to solve a problem, we try them out, we figure out which is the best one, and that’s the one we go with,’” Robert said. “That’s the way the world works today.”
In and out of the classroom.
