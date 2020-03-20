The Scarsdale Board of Education held a virtual public meeting March 18 to discuss a revised plan for the $166 million 2020-21 school budget, which showed a slight decrease from previous estimates.
The $166,289,504 budget is a 3.43% budget-to-budget increase from last year, with a 3.23% projected increase in the tax levy — under the district’s 3.31% tax levy limit by $118,636.
“[The levy limit] has changed because of the transfer to capital projects, which is the auditorium project,” said Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey. “As we decrease that, not only do we decrease on the budget and tax levy side, we also decrease the levy limit as well.”
The projected tax rate increase for residents of Scarsdale and the Mamaroneck strip are also down from previous projections, with Scarsdale facing an increase of 3.07% and 3.90% for residents in the town of Mamaroneck.
The newly proposed budget plan had a number of revisions to get to the new $166 million total, which included a $586,346 decrease in budget expenditures and a $468,500 decrease in revenue, resulting in a $117,846 net tax levy decrease since the previous draft was presented on Feb. 10. A budget study session planned for March 9 was canceled because schools were closed that day due to the COVD-19 crisis.
Since the second budget session on Feb. 10, changes have been made that offset decreases in the newly proposed budget. Those changes include a $504,832 decrease in health insurance.
“I want to note that this is slightly risky. One of the reasons we’re recommending it is not only to balance the budget, but also because we do have the reserve in place,” said Mattey. “It’s always an unknown with health expenditures and especially you could say in this environment, however we felt comfortable with this recommendation.”
Mattey added that if the district was unable to replenish the reserve over a two to three year period, then there might be “a potentially large increase” in the future.
Other revisions included a $350,000 decrease in the transfer to capital for the high school auditorium project, a $156,050 decrease in the debt service due to a decrease in projected interest rates on the annual computer lease, a $7,600 decrease in lease payments, a $164,000 increase in transfer to capital for the funding for the middle and high school elevator project, a $133,136 increase in the debt service to restructure bonds, a $120,000 increase in special education costs due to residential placement tuition fees paid by schools — those costs used to be funded by Westchester County — and a $15,000 increase in plant improvements.
Budget to budget, expenses are increasing by $5.5 million or 3.43%, with salaries increasing by $3 million, which includes contractual salary increases and the addition of 2.4 FTE (full time equivalent) staff, teacher aide adjustments, reclassifications and retirements. Pension contributions are increasing by $712,706 and other employee benefits, which include Social Security, Medicare contributions and dental, are increasing by $524,298.
The 3.43% budget-to-budget increase is the highest percent increase in 10 years.
Previously estimates for the high school auditorium had decreased from $2.3 million to $1.95 million and would include replacing all seating and carpeting, improving the stage rigging, replacing stage lights, improving the sound system, upgrading the electrical and theatrical wiring, replacing the stage flooring, general cleaning and painting, new training for the new lighting and soft costs and fees.
Budget to budget, revenues are increasing by $4.9 million or 3.06%, which includes a $140,896 increase in state aid, a $483,276 increase in county sales tax revenues, $350,000 from the assigned fund balance and a $4.8 million increase in property tax revenues. Interest earnings are expected to decrease by slightly more than $1 million, due to the drop in federal fund rates.
“That’s obviously a tremendous negative and hit to our budget,” said Mattey.
There will be a budget forum and review on March 23 with further discussion scheduled for March 30. The board will vote to adopt the budget on April 20 for a public referendum set for May 19, although the timeline may change due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
