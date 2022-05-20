During a special meeting following an executive session Wednesday, May 18, the Scarsdale School Board voted to approve the district’s recommendation for Carol Priore to serve as interim assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development
Priore will fill the vacancy created while Scarsdale’s current HR director, Dr. Drew Patrick, serves as interim superintendent of schools. Patrick, who was named to replace former superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman as of May 7, told the Inquirer he will continue his HR role through June 1 when Priore will come on board.
Priore is a retired assistant superintendent for administration and personnel from the Mamaroneck Schools and worked 19 years in Scarsdale as a kindergarten, second, third and fourth grade teacher at Edgewood and Heathcote schools before serving as Heathcote’s teacher–in-charge (assistant principal) for seven years.
In an email sent to the community Monday, May 16, Patrick said, “We are excited for Carol to return to Scarsdale, because she’s a perfect fit for this role. She is well-regarded by her peers, who describe her as compassionate and professional, and her deep understanding of the Scarsdale mission and culture is an asset.”
She will begin working part time in June before assuming full-time responsibilities on July 1.
— Valerie Abrahams
