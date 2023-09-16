After more than a year of working toward choosing a new financial and human resources software provider, the Scarsdale School District announced at the board of education meeting Monday, Sept. 11, that it will contract with nVision through Southern Westchester BOCES’ Lower Hudson Regional Information Center. The total cost for the 2023-24 school year will be $156,362.22 and $109,398.22 for 2024-25.
Two other vendors were considered and “after many, many months of deliberation,” according to Scarsdale Schools’ Director of Technology Jeanne Crowley, and 25 hours of “staff time really vetting these systems,” according to Assistant Superintendent for Business Andrew Lennon, nVision was chosen.
Following audits that came after the district’s IRS issues stemming from incorrect fillings during the COVID-19 pandemic, among the recommendations by external and internal auditors was a better system for managing finances.
“We’re very excited to move forward with this product,” Lennon said. “I think it’s going to be a good change for the district.”
Lennon said a budget transfer of $156,365 was being requested to cover the cost, which was higher than initially expected. The transfer is being funded by savings from staff vacancies and money from the technology budget.
“We are implementing slightly more than we intended to, particularly in regards to historical data conversion from the existing system to the new system so we can more effectively utilize that system going forward,” he said. “Then also for data security purposes we wanted to take advantage of some opportunities that the LHRIC has to offer.”
District Treasurer Liza Zareski said that by making the purchase through BOCES the district will be eligible for aid to cover some of the expense. BOCES, the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services, is a program of shared educational services provided to school districts across New York State.
Staffing and enrollment
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Meghan Troy presented staffing and enrollment numbers for the new school year. Overall the district has 4,702 students — 2,078 elementary schools, 1,122 middle school, 1,502 high school — up 25 from last year.
In the elementary schools there are 11 fewer students than last year, but 32 over what was projected. At the middle school there are seven fewer than last year and 28 below projected. For the high school there are 43 more than last year and 32 below what was projected. Overall that amounts to 28 below what was projected, which Troy called a “fairly accurate assessment by our demographer.”
Among the elementary school figures Troy highlighted were Edgewood (kindergarten), Fox Meadow (third grade) and Quaker Ridge (kindergarten), each of which needed one fewer section than projected; and seven kindergartners registered after the Aug. 15 class placement date, which she called “an interesting bump.”
There are 666.6 total staff, 505.1 certified, 161.5 civil service, which is .8 below what was projected and .8 above last year’s total.
The elementary school staffing is lower than expected because the district did not need to use its three contingency positions for that level. The middle school took a contingency position for a special education teacher, putting SMS one over expected. The high school also added a special education position. A .2 Latin teacher was also added at the high school, putting the high school at 1.2 over projected staffing.
Reading and writing changes
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Edgar McIntosh announced changes to the Teachers College of Columbia University Reading and Writing Project. Founding leader Lucy Calkins is leaving and the program is now rebranding as Advancing Literacy, “an academic research organization more integrated into the wider university and engaging multiple research perspectives,” according to McIntosh, including psychology, cognitive science and linguistics.
“For several years, Scarsdale has used effective reading resources, materials and suggested sequences from the Reading and Writing Project, while also supplementing with tools and resources to tend to the needs of our readers, specifically in the area of phonemic awareness, phonics and word study,” he said. “We look forward to and are prepared for this positive change. Having shifted in recent years to take a more research- and inquiry-based approach to our work with the Teachers College consultants, our teachers have been guiding the work and using the instruction support in creative and flexible ways to engage and inspire students. Scarsdale has also developed the innovative collegial research group structure, which expands our opportunity to engage with our consultants in ways that are creative, responsive and Scarsdale-specific.”
McIntosh pledged to continue “rigorous professional development” and to host “coffees” where parents can learn more about literacy curriculum within the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.