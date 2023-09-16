After more than a year of working toward choosing a new financial and human resources software provider, the Scarsdale School District announced at the board of education meeting Monday, Sept. 11, that it will contract with nVision through Southern Westchester BOCES’ Lower Hudson Regional Information Center. The total cost for the 2023-24 school year will be $156,362.22 and $109,398.22 for 2024-25.

Two other vendors were considered and “after many, many months of deliberation,” according to Scarsdale Schools’ Director of Technology Jeanne Crowley, and 25 hours of “staff time really vetting these systems,” according to Assistant Superintendent for Business Andrew Lennon, nVision was chosen.

