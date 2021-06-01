Emerging from the district’s laser focus on responding to the coronavirus pandemic this past year, the district moved the lens onto pedagogical standards in its last educational report of the school year.
The report, presented to the board of education May 24, focused on updating the elementary schools’ next generation program standards in math and science, expanding reading choice in the middle school and reviewing the Advanced Topic (AT) curriculum at the high school.
A math committee for the elementary schools decided it would drop the Primary Mathematics curriculum, which it has used for 13 years, and to pilot three new math programs this fall, anticipating the district would adopt and implement a new curriculum for the 2022-23 school year.
The committee spent a year reviewing and evaluating six potential math programs and then narrowed the options down to three contenders: Investigations 3, Bridges in Mathematics and Illustrative Math K-5.
Elementary math coordinator Nancy Pavia said the committee members spent several meetings analyzing what they valued in a mathematics program and shared their thoughts with teachers during faculty meetings at all five elementary schools.
From working with teachers, she said, the committee found that the elementary schools’ Primary Mathematics program was strong in its content and met and exceeded national Common Core content standards, but it lacked student-centered problem-based program aspects, which was a component the committee wanted to expand into.
Fifty-one teachers volunteered to take part in the pilot next year and will utilize one unit from each program between September and March, aiming to reach a consensus by early April.
“The majority of preparation and professional development for the pilot will take place through a yearlong STI [Scarsdale Teachers Institute] course, where teachers will have the opportunity to collaboratively unpack, discuss, plan and reflect on each program,” said Pavia.
The science department will also tryout new curriculum next fall. Several fifth grade teachers will pilot Smithsonian Science and Science 21 curricula this fall and will decide which program to roll out for the 2022-23 school year.
In the fall of 2017, Scarsdale elementary schools already piloted and adopted the Next Generation Science Standards curriculum, which puts a greater focus on hands-on science material, rather than memorization.
As an example, elementary science curriculum coordinator Jennifer Kiley said instead of kindergartners having to memorize that black paper absorbed sunlight and white paper reflected it, students would actually test the materials themselves and apply what they learned.
“I think it is easiest to form an appreciation for the three-dimensional learning environment, [which] Scarsdale teachers are learning to create through their professional development experiences, through the viewing of our youngest learners in action,” she said.
Last year, the fourth grade was supposed to take part in a regional pilot of the newly released Science 21 curriculum, but the pandemic interrupted the process. Instead, fourth grade teachers unanimously decided to use the Smithsonian Science curriculum beginning in the fall of 2021.
Several fifth grade teachers will also be taking part in a pilot for Smithsonian Science and Science 21 this fall and will decide on the best program to roll out for the 2022-23 school year.
At the middle school, Principal Meghan Troy said classrooms will be expanding classroom libraries to give students “fingertip access” to encourage them to read more.
“It is also necessary to think critically about the books we share with students in those classroom libraries. Students need to see themselves and others in the books that they are reading,” said Troy. “The books selected need to represent a wide range of characters and experiences of diverse backgrounds.”
Advanced Topics under review
This year and next, the high school plans to review its Advanced Topics program, which was created in 2007 to “give teachers more latitude in designing college level curricula that engaged students more effectively and that promoted critical and creative thinking,” according to Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo.
Bonamo said the high school began working on its AT program review in 2019, by interviewing teachers who helped create the program and by asking SHS alumni to assess their experiences connected to the AT program during high school and in college.
To evaluate the program, the high school will look at several questions, including: To what extent are there clear and consistent expectations for success in AT courses? To what extent do AT courses promote critical thinking, creativity and deep learning? To what extent is the AT approach preparing students for post-secondary education? To what extent does the AT curriculum prepare students for AP exams?
The Tri-State Consortium will also take part in evaluating the school’s AT program, with a planned visit in the winter. The Tri-State Consortium, an alliance of public school districts formed in 1994, comprises representatives from Consortium member districts and consultants who help assess programs and recommend improvements in local school districts using systems thinking and collaborative inquiry.
“Since most of the visiting educators will likely be well versed in the AP program, we look forward to hearing from them on these essential questions about our AT program, as well as questions of comparison with the advanced placement courses,” said Bonamo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.