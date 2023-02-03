Final Proposed Calendar 23-24 Scarsdale schools image

The final proposed 2023-24 school calendar will be voted on by the Scarsdale Board of Education Feb. 13.

Advocacy from students on adding a more diverse set of holidays and from parents to move and cut down on half days at the elementary school level has yielded a proposed 2023-24 school year calendar that is stretched to the max.

Scarsdale Schools interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick revealed the final proposal at the Jan. 30 board of education meeting. The board  will be asked to vote on the calendar on Feb. 13.

