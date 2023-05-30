Retired school administrator Karen Eldon is back in Scarsdale, this time as the interim principal at Edgewood Elementary School.
The school board approved Eldon’s appointment effective July 3 through next June with a per diem payment of $970 for up to 220 days. She replaces Tashia Brown, who announced she would resign her position in Edgewood at the end of this school year.
Eldon, 69, retired in 2017 after 25 years in education — 11 years as a classroom teacher and 14 years as an administrator, including 11 years as principal of Bedford Village Elementary School. In 2018 Eldon was appointed to a one-year term as interim principal at Scarsdale’s Fox Meadow Elementary, and in 2021-22, she served as interim principal at Coman Hill Elementary School in Armonk.
As interim principal, Eldon will help with the transition for the next Edgewood principal, whom the district hopes to select by the spring of 2024.
In an interview with the Inquirer in 2018, Eldon said she has always loved teaching and contributing to students’ growth. “I get great satisfaction out of seeing the light bulbs go on,” she said. “Seeing the excitement when [students] accomplish something or gain a new skill provides energy for me.”
After a decade of teaching, Eldon attended Fordham University to earn a master’s degree in school administration and Harvard Graduate School of Education Principal’s Center summer institute to take courses on curriculum development and data analysis. She went into administration, she said, to affect students beyond her own classroom.
“As a principal I would have the opportunity to make a difference for many more students by looking for differentiated curriculum to help a range of students, and [professional development] for the staff to learn and grow to support [students’] learning,” Eldon said.
Eldon lives in Katonah with her husband; the couple has two adult children and several grandchildren.
In other personnel news, Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick announced new teaching appointments for educators in the district, including Scarsdale High School teacher Brian McDonald who will become the SHS STEAM Program coordinator next school year. He takes over that position from SHS teacher Lisa Yokana who will retire at the end of June.
In addition, Connie Leviatin, currently a part-time music teacher in Scarsdale, will teach music full time at Edgewood and Greenacres Elementary schools until her retirement in 2024, and Carrie Orgera is a 2023-24 leave replacement for mathematics coordinator Nancy Pavia in the District Curriculum Center.
The district’s nine new hires are:
Scarsdale High School: Tabitha Sasso, STEAM education; Reid Oreste, biology.
Scarsdale Middle School: Emily Marsh, special education; Jennifer Elgin, mathematics; Stephanie Schettini, science; Rebecca Streeter, English.
Classroom teachers: Alyssa Lentini and Katherine Quindlen at Fox Meadow Elementary School; Elizabeth Santoro at Quaker Ridge Elementary School.
