Every year, Scarsdale seniors have the opportunity to acquire real-world working experience during their senior options internship, a program that lasts six weeks or four weeks, respectively. While students mainly work at a local store or company, some choose to create independent projects and pursue passion projects to expand their creativity. The pandemic has hindered the freedom and working-world experience of the program in the past two years, but most students were able to continue their internship in person this year, just as they would have in a pre-COVID world.
Blacksmithing
SHS senior Ilina Goyal has always loved reading fantastical stories featuring medieval weaponry and sword fights in distant kingdoms. When the pandemic first hit in 2020, Goyal found herself with significantly more free time and decided to take up blacksmithing.
“I was watching a lot of YouTube because I was bored, and I stumbled upon this guy who made a video of himself making a sword. Because I had so much time on my hands, I really wanted to try something new. Since then, I’ve learned how to blacksmith mostly from YouTube videos and also some books,” said Goyal.
In her independent study project, Goyal hopes to build on previous knowledge about making daggers and railroad spikes to fashion a kukri sword, which has a distinctive, curved shape and a notch in the blade near the handles.
“I thought it would be cool [as my] first large-scale project,” said Goyal.
To hone her skills and learn about weaponry and iron work, Goyal visits Charlie Spickler at Brandr Forge in Brooklyn Saturdays through Tuesdays. She also has learned about plasma cutting and assisted with building a woodshed.
After fashioning a forge in her front yard, using a barbecue grill for the torso and adding a pipe for air, Goyal works diligently in three-hour sessions at home.
“I’ll set up my forge in my front yard and light it with lighter fluid to give it some time to heat up, and then I’ll go back and forth between heating up the metal and hammering it out to get the shape I want,” said Goyal.
To flatten the blade, add twists in the hilt and polish the sword of imperfections, Goyal has used numerous tools from vises to hammers to belt grinders.
“Learning to make daggers by myself has been really cool and empowering because it’s something I would never have thought I could make, and I didn’t think that people still made daggers by hand,” said Goyal.
Baking at BOCES
SHS senior Amelia Lane is working as a senior options intern at BOCES, a program for high school-age kids with special needs. The school day can be long, especially for students with special needs, but BOCES provides a much-needed break for these high schoolers as they participate in a specialized program like the culinary class in which SHS seniors Amelia Lane and Sydney Frank have been working.
While the cooking aspect of her internship is what drew her in initially, “now, it’s just a benefit,” Lane said. “It’s really nice to work with the kids, and they’re so appreciative and sweet about anything we do for them.”
Every morning, Lane wakes up at 7 a.m. to drive 40 minutes for a six-hour, action-packed day of assisting the BOCES students. Different groups of students arrive throughout the day and participate in two-hour increments. “It’s mentally draining because we need to be helping them with everything they’re doing, watching them to make sure they don’t hurt themselves with knives,” said Lane, “and it’s physically exhausting because we’re standing in a kitchen with no seats for six hours straight after waking up so early.”
While working in the kitchen can be difficult and tiring, it’s also very fulfilling, Lane said. “I’ve learned how to form individual relationships with people who are so different from me,” she said, “and there’s such a mutual respect and appreciation that’s just so important to me.”
Lane said she admires her boss, the head chef, who went to work in this program because she wasn’t able to have children, and now she treats all of these students like her own. On Lane’s first day of work, a student named Gabe dropped his belongings and ran away when she was introduced to him, but by the end of the first week Gabe was there with Lane, asking for help. “These few weeks have been really special so far, and I’m grateful that senior options has allowed me the opportunity to connect with these kids.”
Event planning
SHS senior options interns Peter Troiano and Jordan Cascade are working with Scarsdale parents who are clients at ESP Creative, a corporate and private event planning company. Troiano chose the placement because he was interested in tech, music, management and film and wanted to learn more about the “behind the scenes” aspects of the countless b’nai mitzvahs he’d attended throughout his middle school years.
“There’s a lot that goes into that one night,” Troiano said. “We do site visits to make sure that the event locations will be good enough to host the unique and memorable type of party that the clients had envisioned.”
The most interesting aspect of event planning, Troiano said, is “the business.” He’s gotten a practical lesson in the basics of sales from watching his supervisor, David Milowitz. “Our boss is incredible at selling his product, his business and his company to his clients, and he really just sells them on himself for the business. He explains how he’s able to make the process smooth and effortless, and at the same time get [clients] the best outcome, the best product, which is really the foundation to closing any sale.”
When Troiano worked his first event, a bar mitzvah, it was his first time seeing the service industry from the other side. “I helped to set up the event space. You wouldn’t believe how much goes into the setup,” Troiano explained. “I got there at 2 p.m. and didn’t leave until past 12 a.m. Before everyone came we built out the DJ booth and made sure everything else was in order, and once everyone arrived, it only got more difficult.”
After making sure the young people at the event didn’t destroy the games, Troiano helped out as a dance motivator, and then pitched in for the cleanup. “Working at the party was an interesting experience. Sometimes a problem comes up, and you just have to put a smile on your face and deal with it, which is something I didn’t notice when I would attend these parties,” Troiano said. “My respect for everyone who works in the service industry has seriously grown.”
Creating art
SHS senior Anoushka Dasgupta has always wanted time to explore her interest in art and poetry. After her journals inspired self-reflection, Dasgupta chose to pursue an independent study for senior options, using the uninterrupted time span to create artwork that conveyed lessons she learned in high school.
“I’ve always wanted to set aside a block of time to do something with my art because I love doing art. The limiting factor to whatever art piece I make has always been time,” said Dasgupta.
By creating three paintings and pairing their symbolic meaning with respective poems, Dasgupta hopes to use her love of art and writing to express the acceptance and growth essential to her journey of self-discovery. Her first lesson is one of the earliest steps toward developing a sense of self — letting go of external expectations.
“Expectations are put on you by other people, or you internalize what you see around you and put expectations on yourself. [You start doing things] not because you want to, but because you think you’re supposed to do a certain thing,” said Dasgupta.
Being yourself, therefore, requires the freedom to embrace your personality regardless of societal expectations or familial pressures. Naturally, the first lesson also requires letting go of unconscious judgments that we make about ourselves and others.
“When we feel emotions, it’s easy to get annoyed at yourself [and others] for feeling a certain way, which is quite silly because your feelings are your feelings, and there’s nothing wrong with them,” said Dasgupta. Instead, she advocates for “taking time to understand and accept emotions when they arise, rather than trying to push them down.”
The natural progression through her art collection passes from letting go of judgment to the freeing realization that few people are concerned with others’ lives. In a painting called “Stability,” inspired by the phrase “tending one’s own garden,” Dasgupta hopes to draw a garden with three people standing on separate water lilies, holding different watering cans and pouring water into the pond.
“They’re all watering the lake with different watering cans and tending to their own portion of the lake, but they’re all in the same lake, so they can go to each other anytime they want,” said Dasgputa.
While the other people in the pond are all close enough to offer support, Dasgupta argues that tending to your needs first is not selfish but imperative for everyone’s well-being.
