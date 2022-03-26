At the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting March 21, current board member Carl Finger announced he has decided not to run for reelection. He will finish his first two-year term on the board at the end of June.
The Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee is expected to announce a slate of candidates next week to run for three seats: one being vacated by Finger, another by board president Karen Ceske who also chose not to run for a second term, and Ron Schulhof, who is eligible to run for a second term. The election will take place Tuesday, May 17.
(0) comments
