The Scarsdale Forum’s Education Committee released a report earlier this month on new strategies for addressing students’ mental health and well-being in Scarsdale schools. The committee pointed to a “disturbing” rise in mental health issues in American teens and made a number of recommendations for how the Scarsdale Public School District can address this issue for local students on Dec. 5.

“There has been an upsurge in mental health challenges among adolescents in the United States, prior to and during the pandemic period,” Scarsdale Forum Education Committee chair Barry Meiselman said in a statement announcing the report. “This disturbing trend has continued post-pandemic. The experiences of Scarsdale’s youth mirror this trend, according to Scarsdale School District mental health professionals and Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service’s staff who interact with our students.”

