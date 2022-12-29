The Scarsdale Forum’s Education Committee released a report earlier this month on new strategies for addressing students’ mental health and well-being in Scarsdale schools. The committee pointed to a “disturbing” rise in mental health issues in American teens and made a number of recommendations for how the Scarsdale Public School District can address this issue for local students on Dec. 5.
“There has been an upsurge in mental health challenges among adolescents in the United States, prior to and during the pandemic period,” Scarsdale Forum Education Committee chair Barry Meiselman said in a statement announcing the report. “This disturbing trend has continued post-pandemic. The experiences of Scarsdale’s youth mirror this trend, according to Scarsdale School District mental health professionals and Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service’s staff who interact with our students.”
The report explores mental health problems and stressors faced by students in Scarsdale, while acknowledging local schools “have already taken many positive steps to address the well-being of students.” It also calls on the district to explore “the institution of a district-wide approach to well-being as an ongoing philosophy in support of the district’s commitment to restore the joy, confidence and relevance of learning for all students.”
The committee reviewed a Scarsdale High School senior’s documentary, “Losing Ourselves,” to “become better informed about student challenges that may be at the root of mental health issues from the students’ point of view, even those that pre-dated the pandemic.”
It also heard from Dr. Elliot Cohen, the Scarsdale School District’s director of psychology, and from Jay Genova, executive director of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service.
The report includes a quote from Cohen taken from an interview with the Inquirer in 2021: “Even before the pandemic, anxiety and depression were the two main issues the schools’ psychological personnel dealt with in working with students,” Cohen told the Inquirer in a story published May 20, 2021 (https://bit.ly/3Gcqf1o), “and in the past year they saw upticks in referrals from within and outside the school and students with preexisting issues were more likely to struggle.”
The committee also heard from retired 25-year Scarsdale High School teacher Maggie Favretti, who gave her own overview of challenges faced by students. She highlighted things like competitive pressure in college admissions, as well as national and global political issues, as stressors for students today.
The report also notes bullying, social media and sleep deprivation as problems faced by students. Sleep deprivation in particular is an area in which the report recommends a very tangible possible course of action for the district, suggesting the district explore changing school start times to better align with student sleep schedules.
“Exploring the possibility of changing the start time to at least 8:30 a.m. is a recommendation of the medical community shared by this Committee,” the report says.
The specific recommendations made by the committee to the school district are:
• Elevate student well-being as a districtwide “approach” that goes beyond existing grade level “programs” to include strategies such as alternate organizational models and repurposed or new leadership positions;
• Review recommendations on well-being made in previous years by consultants and gleaned from a survey of high school students, while assessing current programs for their efficacy;
• Conduct neutral (no response), separate listening sessions or focus groups hosted by education leadership with students, parents and teachers;
• “Shadow a student” across all grades to observe the effect mental health challenges have on students;
• Develop a webpage on the district website devoted specifically to bullying and cyberbullying with consistent information and best practices;
• Explore the implications of changing the start and end times of the school day;
• Partner with TriState Consortium and Challenge Success, who have worked with the district on student well-being projects in the recent past, as well as Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service;
• Partner with the district’s Center for Innovation on projects related to student well-being;
• Evaluate the adequacy of staffing levels of mental health professionals in the district based on standards deemed applicable;
• Evaluate the adequacy of mental health education in the curriculum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.