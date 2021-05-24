Greenacres Elementary School fifth grade Class of 2021 was treated to a showing of “The War with Grandpa” at a special drive-in movie event May 14 at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale.
With this year’s graduating class unable to participate in the popular tradition of going to the Alamo Drafthouse theater on Central Avenue in Yonkers due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Greenacres Fifth Grade Planning Committee came up with an alternative plan. Lauren Bender, Kate Levy, Maggie Samios and Stephanie Weismer approached Hitchcock Presbyterian Church about teaming up for a drive-in movie night, so the kids could be outside and safely watch a movie together.
The Rev. Pete Jones jumped at the idea and generously offered a screen, projector and, importantly, extension cords for the occasion.
“Hitchcock has always been a community church and part of the fabric of Greenacres,” said Jones. “We are more than happy to partner with our neighbors.”
While watching film stars Uma Thurman and Robert De Niro on screen, dozens of students sat under the stars in lawn chairs and open car trunks to enjoy the movie, popcorn and candy, on what turned out to be a beautiful night.
PTA President and fifth grade mom Jennifer Fischer said, “Despite the obvious challenges, there’s been something very special about this year. The Greenacres community has really come together to support one another. We are so appreciative of the generosity of Pastor Pete and the Hitchcock Church, who welcomed us with open arms and offered a safe place to host our kids. It warms my heart to know how our friends and neighbors are always willing to go the extra mile for one another.”
Perhaps Greenacres really is the place to be.
— Ethan Weismer, SHS Class of ’22
