Following a half-hour executive session, Scarsdale Board of Education vice president Amber Yusuf announced that Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman resigned as of Friday, May 6, due to the distraction caused by the IRS issue the administration appeared to have covered up for 10 months prior to revealing it to the board of education on March 25.
Hagerman had previously announced in January he was leaving to take a position as head of school of the Latin School in Chicago effective July 1. In doing so he broke the 12-month notice clause in his employment contract.
In board president Karen Ceske’s absence, Yusuf read a statement from Hagerman at the May 6 meeting: “From the onset of the this school year, the District has prioritized a return to normalcy for both our students and staff. While many gains have been made towards this end, the IRS issue has become a major distraction to that work. Although I have already resigned my position as superintendent of schools, effective June 30, I now feel it is best to do so more immediately in order for the District to keep its focus on students and a successful ending to the school year. It has been a privilege to work on behalf of Scarsdale’s children and youth and alongside so many outstanding administrators, faculty and staff.”
In the full separation agreement between the board of education and Hagerman, which was posted online, both parties agreed to allow Hagerman to resign May 6 in order to “avoid the costs and uncertainties of litigation.” It is unclear if the board of education or Hagerman initiated his departure.
Despite signing a one-year contract extension to give him more time to focus on his five-year Strategic Plan, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hagerman resigned in January effective June 30 to take the head of school position at Latin School in Chicago. His current contract with Scarsdale was set to expire June 30, 2025.
Hagerman, who has been superintendent since 2014, came under fire in March for knowingly keeping the district’s IRS woes — errors in payroll tax filings that led to $1.7 million in penalties and liens — under wraps for 10 months. The board of education immediately called for an investigation and audit and began that process in April.
Unless the IRS complications were hidden from Hagerman at the time, he knowingly pursued employment elsewhere while district administration was secretly trying to manage the IRS issues.
Hagerman will not receive his base salary of $356,543 past May 6, but the district agreed to pay Hagerman “less applicable tax withholding and other applicable payroll taxes and withholdings” for the following:
- · 25 unused vacation and personal days at 1/240th of his base salary, which amounts to $38,508.75, to be made no later than May 31.
- · Nonelective employer contribution payment to Hagerman’s tax sheltered annuity for $3,357.44. Payment no later than May 15.
- · The balance of $8,319.44 for what the district would have contributed to the SUNY optional Retirement Plan for May and June.
Hagerman will also continue to receive health insurance coverage through June 30. He will pay the contracted 15% of the premium, which amounts to $256.44. In addition, as of July 1, he and any of his eligible dependents can continue to use the coverage at 100% cost to Hagerman. Dental insurance will be provided at no cost through June 30.
Hagerman must make himself available within 24 hours of notice when requested by interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick, board of education president Karen Ceske or district counsel “to respond to reasonable requests for information and/or assistance” for reasons including the transition to new leadership or “to provide information concerning matters about which Dr. Hagerman may have knowledge.” This can be done via telephone or videoconference “to the extent practicable.” There will be no compensation to Hagerman for any of these meetings.
Hagerman has 10 days from the signing of the agreement to return all district property and provide passwords necessary to access information.
Hagerman agreed to waive “all possible claims and causes of action against the district, including employees, board members and attorneys.” The district will also not pursue any legal action against Hagerman for anything that happened during his employment.
Both the district and Hagerman agreed not to provide additional statements other than those read at the May 6 special meeting, which were attached to the resignation document in response to the matter.
The school board’s statement said: “The board of education has accepted the resignation of Dr. Thomas Hagerman as Superintendent of Schools of the Scarsdale Public School District. In connection with his resignation, the parties have entered into a separation agreement, which will be posted in Board Docs. The Board of Education believes that this Agreement is in the best interests of the District and community at this time.”
Patrick steps up
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Dr. Drew Patrick, who had already been unanimously tabbed by the board of education as interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year at a salary of $300,000 while the board searches for a permanent replacement, was appointed interim superintendent as of Saturday, May 7.
Yusuf congratulated Patrick, who was present for the May 6 meeting, and said, “We’re excited to be working with you right away.
After showing his appreciation, Patrick said, “I just want to assure the board and the community that while you’ve been diligently working on a variety of matters, teaching and learning in the district have gone on with all the excitement and enthusiasm you’d expect at this time of year as the weather gets nicer … and we’ll continue to work hard right through June and turn our attention to the summer and the opening of school in September. I very much look forward to working with you all, too.”
Board member Ron Schulhof thanked Patrick “for stepping into this role at this time.”
About a half hour after the meeting ended, the district released a statement signed by the entire school board:
“The Board had previously selected Dr. Patrick as interim Superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. We are confident that he is the best individual to lead our schools at this time and provide important continuity in the months and year ahead. He possesses a deep knowledge of, and true passion for, education, along with leadership expertise, a collaborative nature, and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills. He understands the culture and values of our schools and is dedicated to the success of all of our students in addition to the members of our faculty and staff.
“Understanding that a change in executive leadership is significant, the Board is committed to working with and supporting Dr. Patrick and the entire school community during this transition.”
At a school board business meeting May 9, former board of education member Art Rublin, who is chair of the Coalition for Scarsdale Schools, congratulated Patrick and thanked him for pulling double duty — as superintendent and as human resources director — until his own interim replacement is found. Rublin, based on his past experience with Patrick and based on the community’s expectations, said he was looking forward to a “new chapter of communication, collaboration and curriculum development in the Scarsdale School District.”
Rublin praised Patrick’s ability to communicate with all stakeholders and noted his “human touch,” which was on display as Patrick went into the seating area to personally congratulate each faculty member who received tenure that evening.
“That was not lost on me and I am sure that was not lost on others, and that is just emblematic of the human touch that you have that makes a big, big difference,” Rublin said.
Rublin said he expects Patrick to focus on “kids and teaching and learning,” including when it comes to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and sustainability, pointing out that Patrick was a former teacher and has a curriculum background with his time at Bedford Central Schools.
“As much as Dr. Patrick’s positive engagement with the community will be important, so too will the community’s positive engagement with him be important,” Rublin said. “It’s a two-way street and we at Coalition for Scarsdale Schools want to do what we can to support Dr. Patrick’s superintendency.”
Rublin said that support begins with the community passing the budget on May 17.
Board member Schulhof also gave an update on the Request for Proposals (RFP) that was issued to find a search firm to look for Hagerman’s permanent replacement. The RFP was filed two weeks prior and applications are due May 20. Schulhof said the board expects to have a search firm selected by June 15.
