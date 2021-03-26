A cause for celebration for many administrators in the district, grades 3-5 joined K-2 in moving to full-time, in-person instruction on March 22, a little over a year since the coronavirus pandemic derailed schools, forcing districts to redefine how to teach and instruct students safely and effectively.
According to data from Scarsdale Schools, half of its elementary school population moved from a virtual-only model in November 2020 to full-time instruction on March 22.
During a board of education meeting March 22, Assistant Superintendent Drew Patrick said the district doesn’t plan to collapse any of the current virtual-only sections, a concern brought up during a board of education meeting earlier in the month. Patrick said that although some in-person classes were pushing size limits, the district was using teachers’ aides to add support where it was needed.
“In the total picture we made the judgment that it was best for our students who decided to stay virtual to stay with the teacher they’ve had all year,” said Patrick. “We do have a couple class sections in that arena that have dropped to close to 10, but we think for the run out to June it makes sense educationally.”
The district also plans to bring back all grade levels to full-time instruction next month. Scarsdale Middle School will open for full-time instruction on April 12 and Scarsdale High School will open on April 19.
Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said there was “an air of jubilation and celebration” at the elementary schools “as students experienced one more step toward normalcy.”
Though there was a cause for celebration, Hagerman said there was a difference between schools opening for full-time instruction and schools staying open. He urged all stakeholders to continue with mitigation efforts to ensure the spread of the coronavirus stayed under control.
Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach said locally coronavirus case numbers were “trending in the correct direction” with all village, county and state infection rates decreasing over the past week, even though the overall case numbers were still “relatively high.”
Vaccination rates also play a pivotal role in keeping schools open. According to Patrick, 554 district employees had received both doses of the two-dose vaccine brands, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which accounts for 73% of teachers and 40% of teacher aides. Patrick said the vaccination rates have moved steadily as more employees have been able to make appointments.
Though not addressed at the board of education meeting, last week the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued new guidance for elementary schools which recommended that students maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings with masks, regardless of whether community transmission was low, moderate, substantial or high. For middle and high school students, the CDC recommended that students maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings with masks where community transmission was low, moderate or substantial. For middle and high schools that are in communities with high transmission rates and when cohorting isn’t possible, the CDC recommended students be spaced 6 feet apart.
Previously, the CDC recommended that schools space seating and desks at least 6 feet apart “when feasible” for K-12 and to install physical barriers when it was difficult to remain distanced.
The new CDC guidance of 3 feet of distancing is similar to the World Health Organization’s guidance, which has always recommended that schools distance students and place desks 1 meter (3.2 feet) apart where feasible.
Although the New York State Department of Health hasn’t revised its own guidance, which recommends students be spaced 6 feet apart or to use barriers for less than 6 feet of distancing, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan March 19 to allow more students into the city’s school buildings based on the CDC’s new 3-feet guidance.
Rauschenbach told the Inquirer the district was unsure how or if New York State planned to revise its guidance, but that if the Department of Health did require guidance which did not include barriers for less than 6 feet of social distancing, then the district would still follow through with using barriers until the end of the year.
“The district will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and solicit the advice of our district physician and local health department to determine when it makes sense to move toward less mitigation,” said Rauschenbach.
During a board of education meeting March 1, Hagerman said the district had already invested nearly $180,000 on barriers for the district.
Rauschenbach said district officials always assumed they would have a return to school which did not include barriers and that the investment “would be temporary.”
Tent rentals for SHS, SMS
During the March 22 board of education meeting, board members also voted unanimously in favor of renting four 600-square-foot tents for middle and high school students to use for lunch and other school-related activities until the end of the year. The total tent rental cost is $18,400 and each tent should be able to fit 25 to 30 students at a time. Assistant Superintendent Stuart Mattey said the district would also be purchasing two to three smaller tents for each of the elementary school buildings so teachers could eat lunch or take mask breaks outside.
“We’re looking at much smaller tents than what would’ve been the case in the fall when we were looking at really providing classroom … [and] instructional spaces,” said Mattey. “These are really just basically for the kids to get outside [and] as an additional space to create less density to eat lunch.”
The district hopes to receive and set up the tents in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.