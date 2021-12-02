The Scarsdale High School library was filled with sunshine Wednesday, Nov. 17. Former death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton, who was exonerated after 30 years in prison for two murders in Alabama he did not commit, was the sun in the center, and the students, faculty, staff, administrators and board of education members were the rays of light beaming from his messages of kindness, hope and forgiveness throughout a jam-packed three hours.
“Our color scheme for the day was orange and yellow and red because the theme for the day was ‘The Sun Does Shine,’ the title of his book, but also the sun was shining on us because Mr. Hinton was coming to our school,” art teacher Beth Colleary said.
Initially inspired by Hinton’s appearances via Zoom through the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in February, and soon after with readings of Hinton’s book, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” students and faculty immediately sprung into action, seeing what they could do to help others who were wrongfully incarcerated, on death row or those being released from prison. Certain classes and after-school clubs took up the cause and when Hinton knew he’d be in New York to speak at Ethical Culture Fieldston School last month, he asked EJI to see if he could spend time at Scarsdale High School to thank them for all they had accomplished in his honor over the previous 10 months.
Following the virtual engagement in February, students and faculty banded together to solicit thank you videos from no less than 50 students and faculty and the SHS Innocence Club sold “The Sun Does Shine” through Bronx River Books in the village, with an extra $6 per book to be donated to the EJI. The lengthy video and a check to EJI for more than $1,300 were received by a grateful Hinton on June 1, his birthday.
While several classes have studied Hinton’s book or will later this school year, there was also “SHS Reads Hinton,” in which about two dozen read the book and had a discussion about it. “His book has been woven into curriculum throughout the school,” Colleary said.
A schoolwide drive for donations of food and cold weather clothing items was held, along with making cards of love and appreciation to present to Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison.
“Mr. Hinton said one of the hardest things in prison is the loneliness,” Colleary said. “He said sometimes people would get letters with no return address, but they would hand it to someone with messages like, ‘I care about you,’ or ‘I’m thinking about you.’ The kids heard that and asked if they could make cards to put in the boxes of food for the people who were coming out of prison.”
Since February, the Scarsdale Teachers Institute has partnered with EJI for various courses and in October for the high school’s Global Citizenship Day, with various speakers and educators offering their perspectives. Hudson Link was also part of Global Citizenship Day. “That’s another partnership that’s going to continue,” Colleary said.
English teachers Nicole Jakymiw and Stephen Mounkhall had a summer trip scheduled that included a stop at the EJI offices in Alabama and Colleary met them down there. They were supposed to have lunch with Hinton, who had to cancel at the last minute, but they still had a chance to learn more about EJI and the surrounding area.
The STI has vacation week trips planned next year in February and April to take groups of teachers to Alabama for a historic tour.
Colleary called it “charming beyond measure” how the relationship between Scarsdale, EJI and Hinton developed in just a short time.
Upon hearing Hinton wanted to make a personal visit to the high school, to have “fun” prior to his visit to Fieldston, Colleary said, “Needless to say we completely flipped out. There was joy throughout the land.” She added, “His connection to the kids is profound.”
The idea was not to make it “work” for Hinton, not to put him on the stage with a microphone and pack the auditorium for an assembly. The library sessions were the happy medium.
“We knew he would be limited in the number of kids he would meet, but we knew it was important for him to meet the kids for whom it would be most meaningful, like the juniors and seniors in certain courses,” Colleary said.
With Hinton’s time limited to a few hours and COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the high school pivoted from Hinton’s simple idea of walking around the school and stopping into classrooms along the way, and though it became more formal than expected, it was the perfect way for more students to get exposure to Hinton. There were three 20-minute sessions in the library with pre-selected audiences that included members of the Innocence Club, the Blatinix Club, those who participated in the schoolwide read of Hinton’s book and students enrolled in psychology, art history, American studies, English 11 Honors, dilemmas, English 9, public policy peace-ing it together and Advanced Topics U.S. history, all of which have some prior connection to Hinton’s case or other broader social justice learning. Several hundred students were included in what turned into a celebration.
“People were starstruck and inspired by everything that Mr. Hinton was saying,” junior Izzy Goldban said. “The messages of friendship, kindness, forgiveness are messages that we hear about and learn about in history or English classes or whatever it is, but seeing Mr. Hinton firsthand and hearing from him his heart-wrenching story that he’s able to find the good, I think everybody was just in awe.”
Goldban succeeded her brother, Scott, who interviewed Hinton in February, as president of the Innocence Club this school year. “Last year when I heard Mr. Hinton’s story I was so inspired because he experienced something so terrible, yet he never lost his faith,” Goldban said. “He had a message of friendship, kindness and forgiveness for everyone who heard him speak that day. After his presentation, the membership of the Innocence Club nearly doubled.”
Hinton’s impact on the high school community was felt immediately. Goldban had a chance to speak to Hinton privately prior to the larger group meetings. “I could feel his love and his kindness and I’m so grateful that I had that opportunity,” she said.
Goldban said “you could hear a pin drop” during all three presentations, each of which was completely different. Though the theme and message was the same, the content and the stories varied. Hinton also fielded questions at the end of each session.
“It was nonscripted, from the heart,” junior class president David Diao said. “The life advice he gave was that of appreciation, especially coming from someone who had so much taken away from him — his freedom — as an innocent man.”
The collection for Hudson Link was led by Diao and class vice president Juliet Schneider, along with faculty advisers Kevin Viviano and Jenn Wagner.
The personal messages were a key touch as the former prisoners — or “alumni” as Hudson Link calls them — begin getting their lives back on track. “We want them to feel safe and loved, even from afar, which is Mr. Hinton’s message,” Goldban said.
“Those care packages you made for families, that is out of the act of love,” Hinton said. “And I promise you those that receive those packages will feel the love. You don’t have to see a person, you don’t have to know a person, just know that it’s going to touch somebody’s life, it’s going to change somebody’s life and perhaps whoever receives that package they will decide then, ‘There is something I can do for someone as well.’ I think we all have so much that we can give, but we tend to make an excuse why we don’t do it. The biggest excuse is we don’t have the time and I truly believe we as human beings need to start making time.”
When English teacher Kathleen McGreal suggested the donation campaign, Diao thought back to Hinton’s message of “compassion for others, appreciation for what we have and the ability to give,” and knew he could help make a difference in his student government leadership position and expand it from the junior class to the entire school. “The impact we were making was positive,” he said.
What stood out for Diao from February was Hinton’s “character,” and his “amazing storytelling.” This time around Hinton spoke about Christmas time on death row when each inmate was permitted a 30-pound box of goods from family. Hinton’s mother would pack an extra 10 pounds, which was for Hinton to share with those who were not fortunate to receive a care package. Eventually the guards allowed the extras.
“That really spoke volumes to me in terms of the compassion that each human being is capable of,” Diao said. “Even more inspiring at the time is his mother wasn’t in a very fortunate position, yet every year she would find a way to make it all work out and she always made sure to pack that extra amount. The extra goods represented hope for the prisoners.”
The food drive was a mirror of that gesture. “People do care,” Diao said. “People do love. It’s really beautiful.”
The day after Hinton’s visit, the donations kept pouring in and McGreal’s classroom was overloaded with hope. “Students were carrying in everything they could and asking if there was more they could do,” Diao said. “It was a moment of unity amongst the school community.”
One night earlier, New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Colleary continues to be astounded by the statistics Adams quoted, saying 55% of prisoners in Riker’s Island have learning disabilities and 30% of all prisoners in the country are dyslexic. Many come from abusive homes and are not well educated. Adams said he wants to do what Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said about pulling drowning people out of the river vs. preventing them from falling in in the first place. Adams wants to “close the pipeline” that leads people to prison.
Education is part of the solution. When Congress eliminated Pell and TAP grants for prisoners in 1994, there had been over 350 college programs in prisons around the country. New York also eliminated the programs and in 1998 Hudson Link was founded to combat the loss of these vital services.
According to Hudson Link, 67% return to prison within three years of being released, while less than 2% of Hudson Link graduates return “for a new crime” in that time frame. With a $5,000 price tag for a full-time undergraduate student, it is “significantly less” than spending $60,000 each year per prisoner in New York State.
Sara Alpert (director of strategic initiatives), Eldredge Blalock (development manager) and Kiki Dunston (alumni coordinator) from Hudson Link, which “provides college education, life skills, and reentry support to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals to help them make a positive impact on their own lives, their families and communities, resulting in lower rates of recidivism, incarceration, and poverty,” were invited to hear Hinton speak and received the first round of donations.
While raising money and collecting donations will always be part of the community’s missions, Goldban believes a next step is to start advocating for social and criminal justice reforms to elected officials.
“Right now that is the main way we will see change happen,” she said. “We have to get elected officials on board and we have done a little bit of that in the past year, including speaking to Assemblywoman [Amy] Paulin, a few DAs. It’s being able to tell them what we learned from Mr. Hinton and explain to them the need for criminal justice reform. I think that is where we want to take this club in the coming weeks and months. That’s what Mr. Hinton was telling us that needs to happen.”
Meeting Mr. Hinton
Scarsdale had originally tried to get EJI founder and attorney Bryan Stevenson to speak earlier this year, but he wasn’t available and Hinton — he is referred to as “Mr. Hinton” by everyone at the high school — was suggested as an alternative. While Stevenson is the one who dedicated his career to fighting the death penalty and overturning wrongful convictions, including Hinton’s, Hinton’s impact and subsequent relationship with Scarsdale has undoubtedly been mutually beneficial.
The faculty’s Social Justice Committee was familiar with Hinton from the film “Just Mercy,” which shows Hinton’s actual 2015 release from prison at the end.
“Bryan Stevenson is a Harvard-educated lawyer, an amazing guy, but Mr. Hinton has a warmth and an every-day-guy kind of persona and presence that is absolutely magnetic, especially to the kids,” Colleary said. “Just having him come ‘instead’ was magnificent in every possible way because the kids really felt they could relate to him and everything he said … When he said something about the racial bias in our country now being worse than when he went into prison, that was pretty scary and the kids found that powerful coming from him … We don’t want to hurt Bryan Stevenson’s feelings, but we benefited from his busy schedule.”
As impactful as Stevenson has been, it still took him 16 years to get Hinton exonerated of the crimes he was accused of in 1985.
During one of the sessions in the library, Hinton urged all of the students to consider becoming lawyers, not for the money, but “to help those who cannot afford a lawyer.” After his arrest, Hinton called one of the best lawyers in the area. He was told it would be $10,000 just to get a consultation at the prison and at least $250,000 if the lawyer took the case.
“I won’t kid you, had I had it I would have paid it because that lawyer was one of the best lawyers in Birmingham, Alabama,” Hinton said. “That lawyer had a reputation of getting the prosecution to fear this lawyer because this lawyer did what he needed to do for his clients … By not having the money, the State of Alabama was eager to put me on death row and they did for 30 years.”
Hinton asked everyone to model themselves after Stevenson.
“I thank God every day for Bryan Stevenson,” he said. “I thank God every day for sending EJI in my life. And they came and they fought for me for 16 long years. And not once did they give me a bill. Not once did they say, ‘Mr. Hinton, defending you costs this firm this amount.’ It wasn’t about how much it cost. It was about truth.
“None of us, regardless of how we feel about crime and punishment, how we feel about the death penalty, none of us should want innocent men and women go to death row for a crime they didn’t commit. None of us should want men and women to be executed for a crime they didn’t commit. The only way we’re going to put a dent in that is that some of you decide to go to college and become lawyers.”
Hinton talked about the book club he started, with permission from the warden as books are not normally permitted on death row. Though there were many who were not educated enough to take part, he identified fellow inmates who could and one of the books he chose was James Baldwin’s “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”
“I wanted that book to resonate with my friend Henry [Hays],” Hinton said. “If you recall, Henry was the [Ku Klux] Klansman who thought that he deliberately hated me. That’s the way he had been brought up. But I figured if he were to read James Baldwin, of all the men that I wanted to get something out of the book, it really was Henry.”
Hays, who was convicted of a 1981 lynching, showed up with six pages of notes to discuss. Hinton reached his goal of using books to enhance lives.
“I have always been in love with books,” he said. “Books have been my escape. I don’t know if any of you can comprehend living in the south, not having money and not being able to be who you want to be, but books have always made me feel important and I believe all of us want to somehow at some point feel important …
“It was important because every man there except five dropped out of school in the seventh and eighth grade, most of them reading on a third grade level, and I kept wondering in my mind, what is it about education that we are afraid that everyone should be entitled to have a decent education.”
Even Hays, a natural enemy who was executed in 1997, was deserving of love. Hinton is a master of forgiveness of those who wronged him and those who wronged others. “I think God has given me the ability to see the good in every human being,” he said.
“Every chance he gets he talks about how he’s forgiven everyone who took his life away and that is a very powerful message for kids to hear and it’s very genuine and so sincere,” Colleary said.
Student Michael Farina played a saxophone solo for Hinton, choosing “Alabama” by John Coltrane, which was written in honor of four black girls killed by the Ku Klux Klan in the 1963 Baptist Street Church Bombing. “Even though the piece serves to eulogize them, it is also a piece that is about remaining strong in the face of tragedy and adversity,” Farina wrote in a note he presented to Hinton. “I could not think of a more fitting tribute for you given the many injustices you have had to face.”
Farina wrote he was “so inspired” by Hinton’s February appearance. “It is so incredible to see that despite having all the reasons in the world to be angry and bitter, you took it upon yourself to make other people happy and help them become better in their own ways, even in the face of their deaths,” Farina wrote. Hinton asked EJI project manager Caitlin McCaskey to frame the note for his desk.
Hinton returned home with other mementos as well, including a 16-foot-long welcome banner created by Colleary and signed with personalized notes by dozens of students; a Glass Apple presented by Principal Ken Bonamo, normally presented to teachers when they receive tenure and in this case it was to signify Hinton as an honorary teacher “for all he has taught us,” Colleary said; and a first-edition copy of a rare Jack London book — “The Star Rover,” one of Hinton’s favorites — from the personal collection of English teacher Wesley Phillipson.
Elementary school nurses Cliona Cronin (Fox Meadow) and Siobhan Tobin (Quaker Ridge) put up orange ribbons in the trees on Brewster Road leading up to the high school, and even put a ribbon on Hinton’s parking spot.
“They have been deeply committed to this work from the beginning,” Colleary said. “They both took the STI courses and they were the first ones to sign up for the trip to Montgomery. They’ve read every book we’ve read in our Racial Justice studies and they are absolutely devoted to this work and when I knew that Mr. Hinton was coming I felt these were two people who would really, really want very much to be part of this.”
A red velvet cake — Hinton’s favorite — from Carousel Cakes in Nanuet — Oprah Winfrey’s favorite — was also part of the festivities. Winfrey had seen Hinton’s book on Stevenson’s desk and soon enough made it one of her Book Club selections.
Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman called it “another great opportunity for our faculty and students to be able to interact and talk with him about his experience. It feels like it’s become just this really great authentic partnership that we’ve been working with him on.”
Hinton told students he learned quickly that while money plays heavily into the justice system, it can’t buy things like morals, respect, character, common sense, trust, patience, class, integrity and love.
“So much of his story is full of horror — there’s just no other way to describe it — and yet his persona, and that’s why he is so great with the kids, is the antithesis of that,” Colleary said. “‘They took my years, they took my life, but they couldn’t take my heart, they couldn’t take my joy and they couldn’t take my love.’”
Hinton’s heart, his joy and his love will live on at Scarsdale High School. And if faculty and staff have their way, others will not have to suffer the same struggle. The sun will continue to shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.