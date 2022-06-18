The Scarsdale School District honored its retiring teachers and those who have reached their 20-, 25-, 30-, 35- and 40-year anniversaries in the district.
Retiring Class of 2022: Jami Barzelatto, Susan Lopez-Leech, Janet Wilcox, Jan Schor, Carole Phillips, Paulette Clark, Rachel Moseley, David Wixted, Jerry Crisci, Sabrina Tavernia.
20-year honorees: Anthony Galbo, Cecilia Berger, Susan Campbell, Jeanne-Marie Castiello, Marcia Koff, Michael DeSantis, Paul Davis, Luis Magalhaes, Ellen Welsh, Jacob Rodriguez, Jami Barzelatto, Eric Bitterman, Matthew Brown, Christine Gondar, Shoshana Cooper, Nancy Denion, Amanda Filley, Susan Hollander, Eileen Kelly, Barbara Laman, Mary Leech, Sara Faranda, Andrea O’Gorman, Jeremy Szerlip, Karen Butler, Paul Tomizawa, Steven Weiss, Stacey Wierl, William Reilly, Wikenson Merveil, Nancy Aaronson, Christina Campriello, Arthur Flam, Debra Hoffman, Robin Molinaro, Lee Sherman, Monica Stevens, Lisa DiCarlo-Nieves, Mary McShane.
25-year honorees: Annabelle Allamby, Paul Berger, Katherine Bescherer, Christine Boyer, Maria Carpanzano, Jennifer Conklin, Mitchell Crasson, Jeanne Duffy, Jean Joseph, Robert Keith, Radmila Knezevich, Kathleen McGreal, Janine Milo, Stephen Mounkhall, Georgette Noisette Jusma, Monica Palekar, Helene Quirk, Frank Riley, Regina Tarantino.
30-year honorees: Suzanne Burns, Elizabeth DiPenice, Marguerite Kivel, Jean Luzincourt, Carole Phillips, Serge Valcin.
35-year honorees: Jennifer Gilbert, Vilma Hernandez, Edmund Orce.
40-year honoree: Jeanne Cooper.
