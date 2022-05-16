Before adulthood, schools provide the grounds for children’s socialization. From extracurricular clubs to team sports to shared classes, students meet and connect with peers primarily in educational settings. Any disruption from the routine, such as a decision to switch schools, can prove devastating for friendships.
After leaving Heathcote Elementary School to attend The Windward School’s language-based learning from third to eighth grade, Samantha Cohen felt a physical and emotional distance from her former friends and community.
“I was thinking back to when I went to Windward, and I went to these Scarsdale social events. I felt as if I was an outsider, and I was just standing on the outside. I didn’t feel like I belonged here,” explained Cohen.
To help others in her situation, current Scarsdale High School sophomore Cohen is planning to host an ice cream social at her house, 37 Murray Hill Road, on May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. She wants to raise awareness to lessen loneliness for others, who have had similar struggles as students in private schools.
Despite only promoting the event on social media at first, the ensuing support encouraged Cohen to send digital invitations and include her email for reference.
“I got so many responses. Families have told me their stories, and I hope that, at the ice cream social, people can develop relationships and develop friends they can totally relate to, so nobody feels the same way that I felt,” said Cohen.
As with any significant change, switching schools can cause apprehension. When Rye Country Day School senior Jeffrey Tian graduated from Scarsdale Middle School and switched to private school, his mother, Jing Li, anticipated a social adjustment. “Students went there since they were in kindergarten,” said Li.
Li also said her son Jeffrey quickly made new friends, so there was no need for parental interference. Older kids who struggle with making friends, however, sometimes leave their concerned parents unsure how to help. “There’s not much parents can do when you get to the high school level,” noted Li, which is precisely why Cohen hopes her ice cream social could be impactful for students.
While distance poses additional challenges to maintaining close friendships, there are also rigorous course loads and the uncertainty of the pandemic. But, not all hope is lost. Aside from advocating for continued interaction through social media, SHS senior Janmariz Deguia, who has several friends attending private school, suggests studying together or introducing mutual friends to maximize “in-person quality time.” Deguia also goes to community events to see her friends from nearby schools. “I go to the Mamaroneck carnival every year, and they come to the Scarsdale carnival every year. We try to go to each other’s shows because we’re theater kids and [attend] sports games if they’re big and we can.”
Tian proposes a similar method, stressing “common interests and easy access,” for staying close with SMS friends. “I still have the chance to, from time to time, see my old friends in person. That’s definitely something I take full advantage of. In fact, my friends have invited me to Scarsdale prom,” he said. Concerning the inability to discuss shared teachers and classes, Tian suggests finding a “uniting factor,” such as college admissions and using social media to stay up to date.
Upon returning to the public school system and attending SHS, Cohen feels optimistic about regaining friendships and making new connections. Although her Heathcote experiences seem far away, the COVID-19 pandemic had derailed hangouts for everyone, and most students were excited to start socializing again. While she expects to facilitate future hangouts, Cohen said she hopes kids will continue efforts to connect with others on their own. “It was a bit of a struggle for me to go from private school to Scarsdale High School. But, once you find your good group of friends, I think it’s [an] easy way back,” said Cohen.
