Eighth graders Lilly Rosenthal and Caterina DeCataldo were elected president and vice president of the Scarsdale Middle School Student Organization (S.O.) after a week of intense campaigning.
The pair vied against seven other eighth grade teams in the election held Oct. 1.
Rosenthal, who had campaigned for office and served as an S.O. class representative in sixth and seventh grades, collaborated with DeCataldo to produce a winning campaign video based on the style of music in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” one of her favorite musical productions.
“The first song [in “Hamilton”] is introducing a politician and it’s also rap, so I could get in as many words as possible,” Rosenthal said, noting that campaign messages had to adhere to a tight time limit.
She also saw a parallel between the difficult times characters faced in “Hamilton” and the challenges students have due to the COVID pandemic, which led the pair to campaign “to build connections to each other, because COVID was really disorienting and disconnecting,” said Rosenthal. The plan is to “create events that bring [students] together as a community” and “make the school more socially active,” including a laser tag party to which students will bring food as a donation, a “communal secret Santa” gift exchange for the entire student body “so no one feels left out,” a snowman building competition, a hot chocolate party and, next spring, a chocolate egg hunt and more.
This year’s S.O. election process was revamped with several new elements and adjustments to ensure it would be inclusive and fair for all S.O. hopefuls. In addition to a one–minute primary speech, student campaigners had to deliver a two-and-a-half-minute presidential speech to the entire school, participate in a “Presidential Candidate Meet and Greet,” write an essay about leadership and create an advertising campaign that included a video and posters to reflect the platform or goals they hoped to accomplish as S.O. leaders.
The student-created campaign posters were displayed throughout the school during the week of the election and campaign ads were posted on a public Flipgrid page for all students to access, with a link to the page posted on the Schoology platform as well.
“The students worked really hard and presented amazing speeches on the SMS News Today show the morning of the election,” said S.O. faculty adviser Jessica Agovino.
For her campaign speech, Rosenthal decided to sing a song, rather than deliver a typical recitation. She adapted the lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s No. 1 hit “drivers license,” which she performed on the middle school’s daily livestream news program.
All four SMS houses held an election for S.O. representatives; four students were chosen from each house to represent each grade level. Then the eighth grade teams held a primary for the role of president and vice president and primary winners from each house competed in a general election.
According to Rosenthal, the competition was impressive, including a candidate who “made thousands of memes and put them all over the school.”
