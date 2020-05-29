Education was always important to Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez. Her own parents never finished elementary school and Kirkendall-Rodríguez was determined to make a name for herself. Against all odds, she went to Harvard, won a fellowship at Hebrew University in Israel, studied at The Lauder Institute and got an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, eventually fulfilling her father’s dream for her to work in an air-conditioned office.
Now, Kirkendall-Rodríguez is looking to take her educational, professional consulting experience and passion for public education to new heights, as she runs an independent campaign to join the Scarsdale Board of Education.
Originally from Indiana and later residing in southern Texas, Kirkendall-Rodríguez was born into a migrant farming community. Living just north of the Mexican border and not knowing any English, Kirkendall-Rodríguez was put into a migrant school to learn English, but the atmosphere was disruptive — children were constantly filtering through the school as their families decided to move around the United States to find work.
“Fortunately, my mom put a stop to that and said ‘OK, my kids aren’t going to get educated if we keep doing this,’” she said.
Eventually, Kirkendall-Rodríguez went to public schools in southern Texas and eventually applied and was accepted to Harvard where she studied Russian studies because of her love for international affairs.
While on a scholarship to study at Hebrew University in Israel, she started to gain an interest in cultural assimilation and integration patterns. When she returned to the states, she began a career at the Federal Reserve Bank.
“The reason they hired me was for my languages and political science [skills],” said Kirkendall-Rodríguez, who speaks Russian and Spanish.
Her time with the Federal Reserve sparked her interest in business and she applied to an MBA program in finance and emerging markets at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and an MA program in Russian and Eurasian studies.
“That’s what then launched my career,” said Kirkendall-Rodríguez, who has worked at JP Morgan and BT Alex Brown. After the economic recession in 2008, Kirkendall-Rodríguez decided to work for herself. She started a risk analysis consulting firm where she trains, diagnoses and assesses risk for financial institutions around the world. If elected to the school board, she said she hopes to transfer some of those same skills in risk analysis and long-term financial planning to her work with the board.
“I get paid to ask the tough questions,” she said.
Kirkendall-Rodríguez said she would begin by asking questions, especially with regard to the fiscal downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — questions about potential people problems, processes, how the district is acquiring data for the budget, whether there is a long-term financial plan for the district and how the district is stress-testing those financial plans, would all be included. With state funding and sales tax revenues also in flux, Kirkendall-Rodríguez would also want to assess options for the district.
“I think the first thing I can contribute is tough questions, particularly about where’s the money going to be coming from, given that we are in a very severe recession and it’s going to be a long time before we shore up,” she said.
Kirkendall-Rodríguez said she also wants to get input from the community beyond the confines of televised boardroom meetings. Whether that would be meeting constituents at the train station or coffee shops, Kirkendall-Rodríguez wants the board to go to the people.
“I’m ready, willing and able to go to where the people are to hear what … parents have to say about our schools [and] what … empty nesters have to say,” she said.
Kirkendall-Rodríguez is also looking to bring a new perspective to the board. Having studied and worked in multiple countries, she believes she can bring a new global lens to a board.
“I know what it’s like to be the outsider. I know what it’s like in the cases of some of our foreign-born residents who don’t speak English or [for] whom English is a second language, I know what that’s like,” said Kirkendall-Rodríguez who has worked in more than 30 countries. “The strength in a board is when you have cognizant diversity.”
While working full time, Kirkendall-Rodríguez is also a mother of two children who attend Fox Meadow School. Similar to many other residents in Scarsdale who work full time and are also parents, Kirkendall-Rodríguez believes the board needs to be representative of the diverse population of Scarsdale in order to represent and hear from those voices in the community.
“I think that bringing in someone like me who understands the needs of parents who work but also understands the needs of our very diverse, international community … is something else I can provide,” she said. “I think one of the biggest challenges for the district is going to be wellness and I don’t mean wellness for the kids… I think the district has done a good job of having wellness programs in the school ... I’m talking about the wellness of the adults.”
As the school year draws to a close, Kirkendall-Rodríguez said the board and district need to think of the wellness of everyone, as teachers, parents and administrators are all “key” in the formula for children’s development.
On the communication front, Kirkendall-Rodríguez said the school district has been prompt and responsive and that, although the board is doing what it can to communicate to the public, she wants to start thinking outside the box, especially as it pertains to empty nesters.
“Empty nesters … are a key ingredient to what makes Scarsdale work,” she said, adding that she wants to integrate empty nesters into the educational experience at Scarsdale. She would do so, she said, by capitalizing on their professional knowledge to help keep them engaged in the schools and also by having opportunities for them to teach students.
“There’s a lot of talent in this town,” she said. “When people know what the money is being spent on, when they see the innovation, when they see how much the reading has improved or the writing has improved, when they see these things it’s like ‘aha!’ that’s where my money’s going.”
Collaboration between the school board and the village board of trustees is also “essential,” according to Kirkendall-Rodríguez. She said she was in favor of the school tax installment payment plan, which the school board unanimously recommended and the village voted this week to adopt.
“I think enabling [residents] to pay in two installments wouldn’t adversely affect the school district,” she said. “I think particularly in this time of such a deep recession, it’s good to find ways to provide respite for parents and empty nesters so they don’t feel so stressed about their cash flow.”
Asked whether her involvement with the Scarsdale Committee for Fair Assessments’ 2017 Article 78 filing against the village due to the Ryan revaluation would cause a conflict of interest if she were elected to the school board, Kirkendall-Rodríguez said the Article 78 filing did not have to do with the school board, it was a village matter.
“It’s the village that’s the taxing authority, not the school district,” said Kirkendall-Rodríguez. “Members of the school board are not the people voting on a property assessment… or reval. They don’t just get to decide how grievances work … that’s the role of the village board, not the school board.”
Aside from working and parenting, Kirkendall-Rodríguez also has been an active volunteer in the community. She has been co-chair of the Fox Meadow Elementary School Multicultural Committee, leader of a Young Writers’ Workshop at the middle school, den leader for Scarsdale’s first all-girl Cub Scouts den, secretary of the Old Scarsdale Neighborhood Association, chair and co-chair of the Scarsdale Forum’s Education Committee, member of the Scarsdale Non-Partisan Procedure Committee, and campaign chair for the 2020 Voters Choice Party.
“The only way that a community can really be strong is if people are willing to put aside differences and roll up their sleeves and work,” she said. “If you talk to anybody at the Old Scarsdale Neighborhood Association or the Forum or the Cub Scouts … [they] all know that I work really hard to have successful outcomes.”
(1) comment
Ms. Kirkendall-Rodriguez’s comment that her Article 78 proceeding would not be a conflict of interest were she elected to the School Board is simply false.
This is not opinion, it’s a fact. In dismissing her Article 78 suit, the court said that the failure to name the School District as a party to the proceeding “invalidates this action.” In order for her appeal to succeed, she must include the School Board as a party.
There is an inherent conflict of interest in suing the very school district where you also sit on the school board. She would be serving two masters at the same time: On the one hand, the litigants in the Article 78 matter, who are seeking to claw back money allocated to the School District, and, on the other hand, the School District itself. This is a clear an example of a conflict of interest as could possibly exist. Ms. Kirkendall-Rodriguez’s failure to recognize or admit this should frankly disqualify her from consideration.
