It was quite the scene in the parking lot at Crossway Field on Monday, June 12 — Scarsdale High School senior options students who had just completed their Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course training, four ambulances, two fire trucks and professional first responders all working together in a mock bus crash mass casualty incident (MCI) with mock victims, who happened to be the parents of the students.
Though the students thought they were showing up to the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) headquarters for lunch and to hang out on their final day, they were quickly whisked away for the surprise culminating event.
“In the last five weeks your kids have learned lots of skills,” SVAC president David Raizen told the parents before the students arrived via ambulances. “The point of all this is to test their skills and to have some fun. This disaster will be a disaster, but that’s what we expect.”
Both of the mini-bus drivers, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Drew Patrick and Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach, were DOAs, some of the parents were walking wounded, several parents were trapped in the buses and had to be boarded and one parent was actually under one of the buses. Each victim had a tag with information for the EMTs to read.
The students poured out of the ambulances and had to assess the scene and follow their assigned roles, with assistance from SVAC, Scarsdale fire and police, and Eastchester Ambulance pros.
“I think what the group did well was that we were able to get the resources to where they needed to be and our officers were really good at directing people,” SHS senior Jeffrey Lee said. “I think personally for me what I might need a bit more help on is trying to find my assignment more and grounding myself. There was so much going on I was like, ‘Should I help with this or help with that? Or go to the office immediately and see what’s happening?’ That’s what you’re supposed to do.”
After some time to get victims boarded and splinted properly, they were loaded one by one onto ambulances and taken around the corner to where Dr. Frank Quintero of White Plains Hospital, SVAC’s medical director, was waiting, and there the students unloaded patients and gave critical information to Quintero.
“This is a great experience and I think all programs should incorporate a mass casualty incident drill like this so they can hone into what they are doing and think actively of what is the appropriate thing to do,” Quintero said. “Seeing this today is amazing. It really gives them a feeling of helping the community, saving a life, making a difference. It gives me an opportunity to teach them a little bit more about what they can do better, what they did well.”
One of the biggest lessons of the day was the collaborative effort between agencies, even in a mock situation. Being on the same page and having similar training is key.
“Overall it’s a great experience getting police, fire and EMS together and working cohesively,” Quintero said. “That makes a big difference. You cannot do everything yourself. You have to rely on other people. It’s police, fire, EMS, the hospital, Red Cross, many other institutions that come together to help when there is a disaster. It definitely gives them a broad experience of what it takes to get people to the right place at the right time.”
Jennifer Godshall had her second child go through the program for senior options, but being an active participant by being boarded and put in an ambulance was “a little surreal.”
“It was great because I know my daughter really enjoyed the class immensely, and to see their training actually put into actual play was amazing to watch,” Godshall said. “It was nice to be able to watch the techniques they learned and to see how they reacted to what could have been an emergency.”
Godshall called the program “priceless” and noted, “They’re learning from some of the best.”
“What ScarVAC does throughout the year is fantastic,” Scarsdale police chief Andrew Matturro said. “This is life skills that they can bring to college or to anything on the street. These things happen unexpectedly, and having these young men and women out here trained — it’s reassuring to know that they are getting excellent training from ScarVAC. Our experience with ScarVAC has just always been fantastic, especially with Mr. Raizen and what he does every day. We think it’s a great thing.”
The sixth SVAC senior options class featured 24 students this spring and was taught by Jude Valerioti. EMT training requires 180 hours over the six weeks and includes classroom training and field experience through ride-alongs with EMTs.
Mattie Silberfein, who is going to be pre-med in college, said she had considered doing EMT training previously, but four hours twice a week for several months at night was a tall order. Having the opportunity to get her certification training through senior options was perfect.
“I think everything was kind of shown today,” Silberfein said. “There was the basics of transporting, getting someone on a stretcher; obviously the triaging was the big part of today, but there was how to splint a leg, splint an arm, how to put a bandage on, listening to command. I think everything we saw today is what we learned.”
Silberfein appreciated all of the tips from the professional and volunteer first responders who were on scene at the MCI drill. “The whole time something I’ve noticed is they all care a lot,” she said. “We had our instructor there for classes, but anyone that was on call here would come down to the classroom and tell us stories or just introduce themselves so we knew them. Everyone really cared and wanted to help.”
The parents showing up was a bonus.
“It was a good experience to actually have a drill MCI, but it was also fun to see all the parents as the patients and teachers and the superintendent there,” Silberfein said. “It was cool to see that everyone wanted to help us practice.”
Lee also has interest in the medical field and felt EMT training would be a good introduction. While he learned the basics of assessing, bandaging and splinting, there was something Lee didn’t expect to learn along the way.
“It’s also a lot about patient care and empathy,” Lee said. “We’re not fully trained doctors, so we can’t provide all these life-saving medications or immediately fix their problems, so you kind of have to keep them alive and give them empathy and comfort until you get them to the hospital.”
Going on calls throughout the spring showed Lee a glimpse into the life of a paramedic. Again, there are some things you can’t learn in a textbook.
“It was quite interesting looking at how the paramedics handle real world situations vs. how we’re meant to do it on a test,” Lee said. “Of course there’s a lot of differences between what we’re learning in the classroom and how to actually apply it. Something we do in the classroom is if they have a trauma we inspect their entire body, but in the real world if somebody has a broken arm you don’t inspect their entire body, you just look at their arm.”
During the celebratory luncheon that followed, Raizen noted some of the “unrealistic” parts of the MCI drill, including things like the ambulances arriving all at once, the hospital being any less than a 20-minute ride away and then having to wait to unload, having to decide which patients go to which hospitals based on their condition and getting away with not being focused on your assignment, including those with leadership responsibilities.
But he and the other SVAC members praised the group members for their response to the unexpected event.
“We only get to do it next year because of the success of the previous year, so I have no doubt at all we’ll have the support we need to do another one next year on account of your success,” paramedic and SVAC board member Jim Gross said.
Gross also talked about the importance of giving back.
“Agencies like ours, any volunteer endeavor of any kind, like my father used to say, requires three things: money, time and expertise,” Gross said. “Whether you’re working with this agency or an agency somewhere else, or you’re feeding the poor or rescuing kittens, whatever it is you decide you’re going to do to give back to your community, there are lots of ways to do it. But what your kids have seen the last five weeks is a lot of people giving time and expertise. And whatever it is you decide you are going to do, whatever you’re passionate about, you are at some point going to have either time or expertise to give and I encourage you to give it.”
Rauschenbach called the SVAC senior options program “the embodiment of non sibi,” which is the high school’s motto of “not for oneself.”
“It’s making yourself an asset for whatever community you’re in,” Rauschenbach said. “This kind of culminating event is both fun and it also really allows kids to recognize what they learned and use it in a ‘real life’ situation. I’m thrilled with this program for the senior options kids. It’s been fantastic.”
