On Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, Scarsdale High School 60th/61st class reunion weekend was held for SHS classes of 1961 and 1962, an in-person, post-pandemic celebration. Launching the event on Friday, Sept. 30 was the International Lunar Observatory Association (ILOA) Galaxy Forum SHS 2022, the 10th such galaxy forum held in the Little Theater for SHS students. A centennial plaque for 1917-2017 and 2011-2111 was presented to the high school during the event.
International Lunar Observatory Association and Galaxy Forum director Steve Durst spoke to students, the returning alumni and SHS faculty about Milky Way galaxy 21st century education and the ILO-X precursor mission set to launch to the moon in the spring of 2023, a mission that will aim to capture the first-ever pictures of the Milky Way from the surface of the moon. Bailey Burns, a systems engineer at Paragon Space Development Corp., was the featured presenter for the 2022 forum. She discussed her work and company efforts to advance the Artemis Generation, emerging Cislunar Space Age, and return to the moon — for the long term.
