The 2022-23 school year will be one of transition for the Scarsdale School District with the superintendent, two key technology leaders and two board of education members not returning for various reasons. The board of education tapped Dr. Drew Patrick, the current assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development, to be the interim superintendent from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, with plans for a national search in the early stages of development.
The board of education announced Patrick’s appointment last week, and voted unanimously in favor of his one-year, $300,000 contract at the Monday, April 4, business meeting this week. Patrick will officially take a leave of absence from his current position and, unless he applies to be and gets named Hagerman’s permanent replacement, he would expect to return to that position for the 2023-24 school year.
Board president Karen Ceske called in-house candidate Patrick “extremely well qualified” for the interim position after his time teaching in Clarkstown and Bedford, and also being an administrator in both Bedford (assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment) and Scarsdale.
“The board is confident that Dr. Patrick is the best individual to lead our schools at this time,” Ceske said. “We believe that he will provide important continuity for our students and schools in the year ahead. He possesses a deep knowledge of and deep passion for education along with leadership expertise, a collaborative nature and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills. He understands the culture and values of our schools and is dedicated to the success of all of our students, in addition to the members of our faculty and staff.”
Hagerman, who brought Patrick onto Scarsdale’s leadership team in 2016, also offered praise. “There is no doubt that Drew is absolutely the right person for this job next year and we’re all thrilled about that,” he said.
The two have already begun working on plans for a transition that Hagerman said is “as smooth and seamless as possible,” while the BOE finalizes a request for proposals (RFP) to find a search firm for a full-time replacement. The board opted to hire an interim when Hagerman announced he was leaving in January, and did an external and internal search that led to Patrick.
“I feel fortunate and honored to have the chance to continue here with a slightly different set of responsibilities,” Patrick said. “The students, the faculty, the staff here, the parent community, this is a place that really cares deeply about teaching and learning.”
Patrick appreciates the board’s trust in him.
“School board leadership is a very challenging role, so I’m grateful they have the trust or confidence in me — hopefully both — to carry the district forward during this transition,” Patrick said. “I think it is an unusual time for a transition having just come out of the pandemic, so I do think they were right in wanting someone who has lived through those experiences just in case, but someone who also knows the district and the community to help keep us headed in the right direction. I’m grateful and appreciative and respectful of the work they do.”
Patrick will face many challenges next year. The district will likely still be dealing with the IRS issue that was revealed last week, and between that and much of the COVID-19 pandemic facing trust and transparency issues, Patrick will have to work to rebuild a positive relationship with the community, while also still trying to “renormalize” coming out of the pandemic.
“I feel very strongly that we have a chance to learn lessons from the pandemic, keep things that we’ve learned that turned out to be new and exciting and beneficial, maybe reflect on some of the things that didn’t go as well and try to in some sense get back to the business at hand,” Patrick said. “I think we’ve learned a lot about student wellness and well-being. Attending to that as much as we can is a necessary precondition for students to be able to learn. We’ve always known that, but the pandemic really shone a spotlight on that fact.”
Patrick believes adding clinical mental health positions in the 2022-23 budget will be key in helping “make the conditions right for working with kids.”
With Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work already underway and expanding, Patrick believes that is also part of the wellness umbrella to create the proper “conditions” for all students.
A new K-5 math program will be implemented in the fall. Four programs are being piloted this school year led by Dr. Edgar McIntosh, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment. About 40 teachers and their students are working with various models to determine what works best and what program has the best, most consistent resources to help students grow in that subject. Patrick called the change “challenging” and “exciting.”
One of the key takeaways working under Hagerman is how to organize, put together, nurture and collaborate with a leadership team in a “thoughtful” way.
“He’s brought together people with a diverse set of talents, both as a cabinet, but then more broadly in the administrative council, which is all of our principals and assistant principals as well,” Patrick said. “We’ve developed a really strong working relationship certainly since I’ve been here. That took some time. The district went through a pretty big transition with a number of folks from central office retiring over a period of years. I think it’s a tall task for any superintendent to develop the succession plans that are needed to fill those positions and he has done that well. We had a period of time together and then with Jerry [Crisci] and Rachel [Moseley] leaving and now Dr. Hagerman leaving, basically that transition begins again.”
Patrick is confident that all necessary hiring for next school year will be done prior to July 1, with the exception of the normal unexpected leaves or vacancies that might pop up over the summer. He said building administrators lead the search for new hires in conjunction with his office. His main areas of focus have been replacing retirees Rachel Moseley and Jerry Crisci, who serve key technology roles for the district. Both will retire in August in order to give their successors an overlap time to transition. Moseley is the director of information technology, chief information officer and data protection officer while Crisci is the director of instructional technology and innovation/co-director, The Center for Innovation. Crisci works with the computer teachers and librarians throughout the district, while Moseley is more behind the scenes.
“They’ve set it up beautifully,” Patrick said. “First of all they are two of the most collaborative people I’ve ever worked with, so they are going to collaborate throughout the rest of their time and then of course with the people who transition in. They are not retiring until August, so there will be some overlap time. The new roles start July 1. They have both expressed they are a phone call away. I don’t want to have to lean on them in that regard, but they’re there.”
Patrick announced on Monday at the school board meeting that Edgewood Elementary School assistant principal William Yang will take over for Crisci, and told the Inquirer Moseley’s successor will be named soon.
In Patrick’s six years with the district, he estimates there has been a turnover of one-third of all staff members from when he started. “I feel personal responsibility to those folks, a connection to those folks as someone who was new in this district while they were new in this district,” he said.
The district came under fire from some community members for not opening schools quickly enough or on a full-time basis sooner during the 2020-21 school year after all schools in New York State were closed from March to June 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other issues such as the handling of meals and snacks came under fire as late as this past winter. Other community members wanted a more cautious approach to returning to in-person learning and things like mask removal. Teachers also had their thoughts on these matters.
“Everybody’s experience of this pandemic is valid — we’ve all had our own journeys through this and struggles through it,” Patrick said. “I want to validate that this hasn’t been easy for anyone.”
The pandemic reinforced for Patrick that in-person learning is without a doubt crucial to education. What the pandemic did was force many industries to accelerate testing and use of technologies; some Patrick said can now be used effectively as “learning tools and strategies.”
“Just from an operation standpoint there are some meetings that are really good on Zoom whether that’s around making decisions with parents on the Committee for Special Education IEP meetings or whether that’s in our own business, leader to leader business where you don’t have to drive over here,” he said. “Those things are valuable and we’ll try to take the best of that.”
While the Scarsdale Teacher’s Institute has been a key part of Scarsdale education for over 50 years, the quick pivot to relying on STAC (Scarsdale Teachers Collaborative) courses was crucial in getting education going at the start of the pandemic with shorter, more focused courses as opposed to the deeper dives STI usually takes.
Patrick said he has loved working with students on a daily basis. “That’s what I enjoyed most about teaching, forming relationships with these young people who are, especially in high school where they’re starting to think about their future and who they are as people, and engaging them in deep, rich content,” he said. “That’s really an exciting journey, an exciting exploration to undergo. The best moments in teaching are when you see the lightbulb go on or the epiphany, the aha moment in kids. It’s just so gratifying.”
While teaching at Fox Lane, Patrick identified some things in his department that he felt could improve and add collaboration, which he did “without any positional authority,” and others liked his approach, which led to him becoming the subject chair and later moving into the district office from 2008-16 in a role similar to the one McIntosh holds in Scarsdale.
During that time he dealt with an economic recession and a new set of learning standards, notably Common Core. He called it a “dynamic time” with “a lot of challenges.”
“My career has kind of gone in these six-to-eight-year chunks,” he said. “I was ready for a change, looking for a different understanding of the public school setting and the opportunity here came up. With human resources, leading negotiations and hiring and really developing the supervision and evaluation process that we have, it’s really exciting. I’ve gotten two very different perspectives on how the district level organization works.”
Patrick is taking all three phases of his career into being an interim superintendent.
“I think the most enduring thing was can do in public schools is put a great teacher in the classroom,” he said. “When you think about an elementary school teacher who might teach 30 years and might teach almost 1,000 kids and then a high school teacher who has 75 to 100 kids a year over those 30 years, so it’s even more, 3,000 kids, those are lives set out on a trajectory. I think having that human resource lens has been helpful. We need to seek out, attract and retain the best people we can to engage with our students.”
With the best teachers’ “critical thinking, an innovative mindset and wellness and well-being” at the forefront, Patrick said the district is set up for a positive future with the support of the community.
Asked if he has aspirations of becoming a permanent superintendent at Scarsdale or elsewhere, Patrick said, “We’re going to take it one step at a time. I haven’t stepped into the role yet, but I am excited for this opportunity and challenge — I know it’s going to be a challenge. I am excited for it and I think we’ll see if I feel like I’m having the positive impact that I want to have, I feel like the skills I bring to bear and the relationships that I have here are helping us move forward, then I might. If I see there’s a better opportunity for keeping this organization moving forward I’ll make that decision, too, if that has to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.