Monetarily speaking, the three IRS payroll tax reporting errors from 2020 cost the Scarsdale School District $176,549.80 when the $7,628.56 in excess payment due to interest paid to the district by the IRS for the $851,186.56 in penalties that was returned to the district is factored in. According to a memo prepared by interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick, superintendent for business and facilities Stuart Mattey and new district treasurer Lisa Zareski and presented at the Nov. 14 board of education meeting, the $176,549.80 includes “District counsel (general, labor), tax counsel, an investigator, an audit of our payroll tax withholding process, the calculation of estimated lost interest on money paid, and savings associated with salary breakage between the outgoing and incoming superintendent.”
The costs consist of:
• Investigative services: Law Offices of Anthony J. Brock, $15,589
• Employment/personnel matters: BSK (counsel), $22,369.50
• Tax matters: BSK (counsel), $48,607.50
• Tax matters: TDWPM (counsel), $32,797
• Employment/personnel matters: TDWPM (counsel), $12,003.75
• Payroll withholdings audit: Nawrocki Smith (auditor), $15,000
• Estimated interest not earned on monies expended (IRS, counsel, etc.): $45,460.61
• Salary/benefits breakage (interim superintendent): $7,649.
Board of education vice president Ron Schulhof said, “I also want to recognize that in addition to these dollar amounts, many people spent a significant amount of their time making sure we got to this resolution of getting all of our money back, so thank you for that. And also the amount of time spent looking at our processes and our systems and making upgrades and plans for the future so we don’t have any issues going forward, so thank you for all that time as well …”
The report, which can be found with this article online at scarsdalenews.com, also gave a full breakdown of the various IRS issues, responses, figures and final results and put some blame on the IRS, as it included the phrasing “coupled with irregular communication practices from the IRS during this time period.”
Though it had been previously stated at prior meetings, board of education president Amber Yusuf reiterated that all funds have been recovered from the IRS and the tax lien has been released.
As has been previously reported, corrective action plans from internal and external audits are in place and the board has asked to receive updates on meeting the timeline goals that were set in place.
Also at the meeting Zareski submitted the treasurer’s report from August and September, saying the district is now caught up and each month going forward will receive the month prior’s report. She also noted the good news that more than 60% of the district’s money is earning above 2.5% with interest rates rising, though on the flip side she said it will cost more to borrow money.
Earlier in the evening the Audit Committee, which consists of the school board members, had a presentation on the external audit for the year ending June 30, 2022 from Thomas Smith of EFPR Group, LLP. This presentation was a normal annual end-of-year report.
One of the main findings from the audit was $44,000 that the athletic department had not billed to member schools from last year’s Section 1 girls ice hockey merger, for which Scarsdale was the lead school.
“We are recommending that the business office oversee that because we had to make an adjustment to the accounting records because of an error in the billing we noted there,” Smith said.
Smith said the error was uncovered during the audit when a random sample was chosen to look at. It was determined the athletic department never sent the invoice out for payment. Smith said it was an “isolated error,” though since there was not a full audit of the athletic department’s finances there could either be more errors or no other errors. He said the firm was unaware the athletic department handled its own billing since nothing came up in past audits.
Smith said it’s a “mixed bag” between districts that handle athletic billing in the billing department and those that don’t, but recommended, in light of the error, that the billing office take over since not every athletic department has people with financial or accounting backgrounds. He suggested an internal audit to see if other departments do their own billing or have any issues.
Another main point Smith noted was something that had been brought up from a Nawrocki Smith auditor last month (see https://bit.ly/3ElAYV4) that the district should consider an upgrade — replacement — for its SMARTS software. Smith said the software isn’t widely used in New York and none of his firm’s clients use it.
“It worked for prior management, but that’s because they had many, many years’ experience with that, so our recommendation is that the district look to modernize that software,” Smith said.
Smith suggested a switch to WinCap or Envision. They are more widely used and would better serve the needs of the district.
Lunar New Year as a holiday
During the business meeting, another student spoke in favor of adding Lunar New Year to the list of holidays on the district calendar for next school year. (See https://bit.ly/3G04uT3.) A senior named Peter referred to Lunar New Year as “the most important cultural holiday to many Asian families,” calling it “a celebration filled with traditions and rituals.”
Having been born and raised in California and attended middle school in China, Lunar New Year was always a big deal, he said.
“In China, Lunar New Year is a day of joy, a day of family reunion and a day of celebration for the new Lunar Year, but here in Scarsdale that sentiment is stifled to a significant extent,” the student said. “Instead of celebration, the day is spent in school worrying about tests or homework. Some families have dinner in the evening, but the true spirit of Lunar New Year is lost.
“Even in California, where I was born, the cultural significance of Lunar New Year is more present in the community.”
Peter quoted the 2021 census that 16.1% of Scarsdale’s population is “of Asian descent” and is “growing rapidly.”
“Public schools in New York City also have Lunar New Year as a holiday and the state of California has even made Lunar New Year a state holiday,” Peter said. “Parents should not have to choose between sending their kids to school or celebrating their most important cultural holiday with family. In the spirit of cultural inclusion and diversity it is time we consider adding Lunar New Year to the school district calendar.”
Later in public comment, Fox Meadow resident Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez expressed her family’s support for the Muslim community to be represented in a day off for EID and the Asian community to be represented by Lunar New Year. She said the diversity of those two communities is a big reason her family’s lives have been “enriched” in Scarsdale.
“As somebody who is Catholic I get my days, the Jewish community gets their days, too, and I think that’s all great, but I think it would be great to also have our Asian and our Muslim residents also get at least one day of such importance,” Kirkendall-Rodríguez said.
Education report follow-up
Rachana Singh commented on the education report from the Oct. 25 meeting and led off by saying, “I think [assistant superintendent Dr.] Edgar [McIntosh] did a great job presenting a very detailed quantitative report.” She was interested in learning about the refusal rate for the tests for general education students and the much higher rate — fourfold — for special education students. Singh wanted to see the data so it doesn’t “get overlooked,” to see why that refusal rate is so high and how the district properly monitors the progress of those students.
“While the scores might look very complimentary, they don’t tell you the entire picture,” she said.
In response to public comment, assistant superintendent Eric Rauschenbach said the IEP goals and progress monitoring are “all related to state standards,” so any other regular progress reports and testing is “aligned” with those standards.
Kirkendall-Rodríguez also spoke about the “comprehensive report by Edgar” that had “a lot of useful data to digest.”
“Data doesn’t always give you every answer,” she said. “In fact, it often leads to even more questions. In considering data, not only about all the test scores in the elementary schools and middle school and all that, it would be useful to get more information as to changes in that data …”
She was extremely concerned about the use of the term “acceptance rate” vs. “matriculated” for colleges to know where the grads are ending up; she pointed out that in 2005, 40% of students went to the top 60 schools at the time and that number for 2022 was down to 26%.
Singh also had a “sensitive” topic to address when she called out a board member — not by name — for “anecdotally” wondering if “international students” were “bringing down district educational scores.”
“I was confused about that because in education terms there are no such things as international students,” Singh said. “There is something called an English language learner and I just found that anecdote about international students inappropriate and not supported by data. Not all international English language learner students are created equally and they can have different academic strengths.
“I hope that board member is taking advantage of the tax-funded DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] retreat because I would not put it out there that international students are bringing down the district’s scores. I was really confused by that — and it really wasn’t conducive to the discussion of ELA [English Language Arts] and math as it relates to international students. Again, it’s not international students. In education terms, it’s English language learner.”
Singh was referring to this section of the meeting as reported by the Inquirer:
“Bob Klein wondered if any test results were impacted by an influx of families coming from abroad who need time to get their ELA skills up to speed. McIntosh said that ‘international students do tend to quickly acquire language,’ but while it’s not something the district tracks when it comes to testing results, it’s looked at in terms of ‘classroom data.’”
On that topic, Kirkendall-Rodríguez said, “If anyone is ever going to talk about the possibility of any foreign member of our community possibly bringing down any kind of score, I would venture to say that in my own experience, and I can only speak about my family, the foreigners we meet here have an incredibly high level of mathematics, and so perhaps if we’re going to look at the possibility of bringing down a score we should also research whether indeed our math scores are much higher than they would be otherwise, thanks to the incredible contribution of our foreign-born residents.”
Yusuf responded she was unsure of what Singh and Kirkendall-Rodríguez were referring to and encouraged community members “to go back and watch [the board meeting video] for themselves to make their own opinion.”
