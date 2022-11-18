Payroll tax costs chart Scarsdale schools 11-18
Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

Monetarily speaking, the three IRS payroll tax reporting errors from 2020 cost the Scarsdale School District $176,549.80 when the $7,628.56 in excess payment due to interest paid to the district by the IRS for the $851,186.56 in penalties that was returned to the district is factored in. According to a memo prepared by interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick, superintendent for business and facilities Stuart Mattey and new district treasurer Lisa Zareski and presented at the Nov. 14 board of education meeting, the $176,549.80 includes “District counsel (general, labor), tax counsel, an investigator, an audit of our payroll tax withholding process, the calculation of estimated lost interest on money paid, and savings associated with salary breakage between the outgoing and incoming superintendent.”

The costs consist of:

Download PDF IRS Summary Memo November 2022

