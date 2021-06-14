Scarsdale’s District Compact Committee this week released preliminary equity, inclusivity and diversity in education policy goals for the next school year for each level of education.
Superintendent Thomas Hagerman presented the committee’s findings at a board of education meeting on June 7. It’s anticipated that the board will vote June 21 on two resolutions: one to accept the goals identified by the Compact Committee as part of the district’s short-term DEI strategy and another to adopt and implement what New York State defines as a “culturally responsive-sustaining” education framework.
The Compact Committee, comprised of 32 administrators, building representatives, teachers and parents, met in May and June to establish goals for the board’s new Policy 0105 based on the state’s framework. The group developed goals for each educational level primarily from the framework’s sections on “creating a welcoming and affirming environment” and “fostering high expectations and rigorous instruction,” although some groups did refer to other categories in the document to set goals.
According to Hagerman, the committee’s educational level groups were asked to select two to three goals from the framework. Though each level met separately, every educational level chose the goal to create opportunities that allow different groups and ideas to become part of the fabric of the school community.
In addition, the middle school group chose a goal from the “identifying inclusive curriculum and assessment” portion of the education department document to feature and highlight resources written and developed by traditionally marginalized voices.
At the elementary level, a goal was set to assess the physical environment of the classroom and school to determine whether a variety of diverse cultures, languages, orientations and identities are reflected, represented and valued.
The high school level team took a more “pragmatic approach” by setting goals to review district policies and identify and address implicit bias in the school and community environments.
Though he was supportive of the goals, board member Ron Schulhof questioned why specific goals were designated for each level, such as identifying and addressing implicit bias as a goal at the high school, but not in the middle school.
“There’s probably a broader discussion … about whether they should be aligned or whether there should be some district goals and then some specific ones at each level,” said Schulhof. “I do feel … that there’s going to be a lot of confusion about why [there] aren’t certain goals at each level.”
Board Vice President Alison Singer urged the board to not overly homogenize the goals and to make sure that DEI work was based on the maturity and age level of the students.
“I would urge us to keep most of the oversight at the building level, which is consistent with our past practice,” she said.
Hagerman said the district would be meeting with all 189 members of the district’s various multicultural and DEI-based committees this month to walk them through the district’s current work on DEI. He added that the Compact Committee had started a conversation about DEI metrics, but that all three groups wanted to revisit that in the fall.
“Any group that’s been involved in doing DEI work, we want to invite all of those people, to bring them together to … develop this common understanding,” said Hagerman.
The district is considering hiring a consultant to help formulate their DEI policy. Assistant Superintendent Edgar McIntosh said the district leadership was in “various stages of communication and conversation” with multiple consultants who already were or would soon be in the process of creating proposals to pitch to the district. The four finalists include the Rev. Dr. Bryant T. Marks Sr., the founding director of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity and a professor in the Department of Psychology at Morehouse College; Dr. Derrick Gay, a diversity and inclusion strategist; Dr. Sonja Cherry-Paul, the director of diversity and equity at the Teachers College reading and writing project; and Dr. Pedro A. Noguera, dean of the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California.
“Ultimately, we may in fact engage some or all of them in ways that best match their expertise,” McIntosh said. “Some have more targeted experience with the elementary level, while some have worked more with secondary college and parent communities … What’s important is that we are not buying any program or package wholesale, but thoughtfully and critically making these determinations we think are best for Scarsdale.”
During public comment, resident Jonathan Rothenberg posed several questions about the implementation of the DEI policy, including what specific deficiencies or failures the district had identified as a barrier for achieving diversity, equity and inclusion. Rosenberg also asked how community members could get more insight into the district’s DEI work and how they could participate in the process of creating metrics.
Resident Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez said transparency was important, and suggested the district release the Compact Committee’s agendas to the community.
Responding to the question about identifying “failures,” Hagerman said the district was looking at DEI in a way that focused on how to build capacities within the schools.
“Focusing on welcoming and affirming environments is something we’ve been always committed to and now we’re doing that in a more robust, thoughtful way,” said Hagerman. “Particularly with a lens towards equity issues and diverse backgrounds and making sure that … every person that we want to feel included and affirmed actually feels that way.”
Hagerman said he was aware of the communitywide interest in the district’s DEI initiative, adding that a lot of the work the district must do now is “inward facing” which can be frustrating for community members. He said the district doesn’t release every committee agenda to the community; that would be something the groups would need to discuss.
“We will be able to build from this work and eventually become … bigger and perhaps be more community-based at some point,” said Hagerman. “We will be as communicative as possible. We will certainly keep folks updated on the progress that we’re making.”
Goals for each level
Elementary school
Assess the physical environment of the classroom and school to determine whether a variety of diverse cultures, languages, orientations and identities are reflected, represented and valued. Promote a variety of perspectives that represent the diversity of the state of New York beyond designated icons, historical figures, months and holidays.
Build rapport and develop positive relationships with students, and their families, by learning about their interests and inviting them to share their opinions and concerns. Find opportunities to address and incorporate their opinions and concerns.
Create opportunities to allow different groups and ideas to become part of the fabric of the school community by organizing proactive community-building circles and activities that promote positive relationships among individuals from diverse backgrounds. Include students, teachers, school staff, leaders, families and community members in these opportunities.
Middle school
Build rapport and develop positive relationships with students, and their families, by learning about their interests and inviting them to share their opinions and concerns. Find opportunities to address and incorporate their opinions and concerns.
Create opportunities to allow different groups and ideas to become part of the fabric of the school community by organizing proactive community-building circles and activities that promote positive relationships among individuals from diverse backgrounds. Include students, teachers, school staff, leaders, families and community members in these opportunities.
Feature and highlight resources written and developed by traditionally marginalized voices that offer diverse perspectives on race, culture, language, gender, sexual identity, ability, religion, nationality, migrant/refugee status, socioeconomic status, housing status and other identities traditionally silenced or omitted from the curriculum.
High school
Review of district policies (codes of conduct, curriculum reviews, community engagement, etc.).
Identify and address implicit bias in the school and community environments.
Create opportunities to allow different groups and ideas to become part of the fabric of the school community by organizing proactive community-building circles and activities that promote positive relationships among individuals from diverse backgrounds. Include students, teachers, school staff, leaders, families and community members in these opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.