As a second school year begins amid the spread of a deadly pandemic, questions loom over what this year will bring as coronavirus cases rise due to the delta variant. In August, Scarsdale school administrators announced plans for reopening with vaccination and testing requirements for school staff, a masking mandate indoors for all students, employees and visitors, and an entirely new rubric for when it would be necessary to quarantine. To help inform parents on what to expect from the upcoming school year, the Inquirer asked administrators several questions about the district’s 2021-22 COVID-19 risk mitigation plan. “On Sept. 2, Gov. Kathy Hochul released new guidance for school reopening.”
The questions and answers have been edited for clarity and style.
Q: Because students are not required to share their vaccination status, how will quarantines be handled when a positive case is determined? Will students who are a close contact or proximate contact need to tell administrators whether they are vaccinated, or will that be handled by the Westchester County Department of Health (WCDOH)? What if a student refuses to say if he or she is vaccinated or not? Will that student be required to quarantine?
Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach: The district does not issue the quarantine, the WCDOH issues those orders. The district informs families of the quarantine that will most likely be set by WCDOH. If the district knows a student is vaccinated, he or she would be exempted from quarantine. If a family does not want to provide vaccine verification, the WCDOH would treat the student as unvaccinated. If the family is more comfortable disclosing vaccination status to the WCDOH and they provide us with documentation that the WCDOH does not require the student to quarantine, we would allow the student to return to school.
Q: How long will a student or teacher who tests positive have to be out of school? When will they be allowed to return?
Rauschenbach: New York State requires a 10-day quarantine from the outset of symptoms or the testing date (whichever is earlier) and the improvement of symptoms and no fever for 72 hours (without medication).
Q: What support will the schools provide to quarantined students so they stay up to date on lessons? Without any remote instruction, what will these students be doing while in quarantine to stay involved in class?
Assistant Superintendent Edgar McIntosh: The district is engaged in ongoing dialogue with the Scarsdale Teachers Association (STA) regarding plans for supporting continuity of instruction for students in quarantine. These plans will be shared once they are finalized. Our tutoring service provider from last year also remains under contract and we will utilize this service until an agreement is finalized.
Q: If a teacher is unvaccinated, tests positive and must quarantine, what will happen with that teacher’s classes and who will teach those classes?
Rauschenbach: Teacher absences will be covered by substitutes as per our normal procedures regardless of reason.
Q: What percentage of staff is vaccinated?
Assistant Superintendent Drew Patrick: 93% of our employees are fully vaccinated.
Q: How are staff members proving their vaccination status?
Patrick: They are providing electronic copies of CDC card or Excelsior pass.
Q: Will there be any changes to how teachers plan lessons, given the possibility that they could be out of school due to a quarantine?
McIntosh: Teachers will continue to prepare detailed lesson plans. If out for quarantine, those lessons would be delivered through a substitute teacher or other means.
Q: Are there any physical barriers in classrooms? Are teachers still allowed to use barriers if they’d prefer to do so?
Rauschenbach: Barriers are no longer being used. In rare cases, such as a medical mask exemption, a barrier may be used for certain activities.
Q: If the county doesn’t provide testing as was thought it would, will the school district be performing its own testing regiment to make sure a certain percentage of students test negative?
Rauschenbach: We have been paired with a county provider and are discussing the testing with them this week (Aug. 30 to Sept. 6).
Q: Will the district’s mental health clinicians proactively seek out students who have struggled or are struggling due to the pandemic? Or will students need to take the initiative and seek out the district’s mental health services?
Rauschenbach: Clinicians and counselors hold regular meetings with classroom teachers and service providers to discuss students who are having difficulty and to intervene. We also continually encourage parents to reach out if they feel their child is having difficulty. Schools will be proactive in inviting students to talk with their counselors or the school psychologists and social workers.
Q: What is the district doing to prepare for a return to remote instruction if the virus takes a turn for the worse in the coming months?
McIntosh: We are finalizing contingency schedules for remote learning based on our extensive experience last year. In the unlikely event that schools are forced to close, the district will provide schedules for remote learning.
Q: Will 3 feet of physical distancing be the norm for everyone in the district — whether student-to-teacher contact, student-to-student contact or teacher-and-teacher contact?
Rauschenbach: 3 feet of social distancing will be the norm between students. Teachers will do their best to maintain as much social distance as possible while still providing appropriate support for students.
Q: Where will teachers be eating lunch? Will this also be physically distanced?
Rauschenbach: Each school has a different area for adult lunch. All spaces will provide for social distancing.
Q: Will elementary students still eat lunch in their classrooms?
Rauschenbach: Each school has different space configurations, but some students will be eating in classrooms to allow for 6 feet of distance. (6 feet of distancing is required when masks are not worn).
Q: Even with everyone back in school full time, are grades, classes or schools still divided into cohorts?
Rauschenbach: There are no longer strict cohorts.
Q: Will clubs and extracurricular activities be reinstituted? Will students be allowed to meet in person after school hours?
Rauschenbach: Yes, clubs will meet this year under the same mitigation policies as classes.
Q: Are there any restrictions or testing requirements for students or staff members who travel to high transmission areas during the school year?
Rauschenbach: The state no longer has any quarantine or testing requirements for individuals returning from travel. International travel is still requiring testing to board flights, but that is separate from the schools.
Q: What is the process when the school or district receives news of a positive case?
Rauschenbach referred the Inquirer to the district’s FAQ document (posted online at scarsdaleschools.org) on positive cases and contact tracing. When a student or staff member informs the district of a positive test result, the administration will implement its positive case protocol, which includes interviewing affected family or staff members to determine symptoms, testing dates and their last day in school. The district will then contact the WCDOH and ascertainin when contact tracing can be completed. The district will then determine whether in-person instruction can continue given how many staff quarantines are required. The administration will then communicate the positive case to affected staff and families. All district staff will be notified of the positive cases, but the district is no longer sending out communitywide emails for positive cases.
Q: Is the school investing in resources to educate students about COVID-19 vaccines in hopes that it will convince unvaccinated students to get the shot?
McIntosh: While there will be no specific curriculum regarding the COVID-19 vaccine provided to students, the district will continue to strongly encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated. For those seeking information on vaccines our district physician, in conjunction with three of our local physicians, produced a short informational video about the vaccines highlighting their importance and safety. [Editor’s note: the 40-minute video is posted at https://vimeo.com/526287467.]
Q: Will students need to physically distance on buses to school? If, so how will students be distanced on the bus?
Assistant Superintendent Stuart Mattey: Busing will return to a regular schedule as all eligible families have received a bus assignment. Students and staff will be masked on buses and windows will be open as much as the weather allows, and students will be loaded back to front. Buses will be cleaned and disinfected no less than once per day. Every bus will have masks for students who might forget theirs. Given the new COVID-19 quarantine regulations, there will be no need to quarantine students (aside from the positive individual) on the bus. A return to more historic busing levels should ease the traffic in and around schools. Over the summer the district and the village have worked to identify traffic issues and develop strategies to ease them at Quaker Ridge School, which will receive a no left turn sign on the front exit to Weaver Street to ease the exiting traffic from the parking lot. Scarsdale Police Department will monitor the middle school and will enforce all parking regulations on side streets. We ask all middle school pickups to follow the on-campus pickup routine as we begin the year.
Q: What is the current protocol for cleaning?
According to the Scarsdale Schools website: The district will continue with enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols consistent with CDC guidance.
Q: What is being done to ensure optimal ventilation, particularly in the elementary schools?
According to the Scarsdale Schools website: The district will continue to follow the Scarsdale Schools Ventilation Plan developed last year for the 2021-2022 school year.
Windows will be opened when it is safe to do so, and systems are in place to introduce as much outside air into the building as possible. Interior classroom doors may be left open. Exterior doors should remain closed.
Window air conditioning units, where available, will be used as follows:
In spaces with mechanical fresh air provided, windows should be opened to the extent that the cooling effect of air conditioning is recognized.
In rooms with no mechanical fresh air provided, windows must be opened to the extent possible.
MERV 13 filters are installed in the schools’ HVAC systems where possible. All other spaces have a MERV 8 filter, and portable HEPA filters are placed in all spaces other than those that have either a MERV 13 filter or in a space receiving ventilation from newly installed units which bring in 100% outside air.
Further details about ventilation are posted at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ax5NtT-IZir9iopoSONtRYaTrXyhGEznciLh1-b7qMs/edit.
