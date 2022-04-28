A week after deciding an independent lawyer who has not had any business dealings with the Scarsdale School District should be hired to investigate the district’s 2020/2021 IRS issues that have amounted to $1.7 million in penalties, the Scarsdale Board of Education is considering contracting with its own auditing firm to audit the district’s payroll tax process and review internal controls.
During a public audit committee meeting prior to the board of education meeting Monday, April 25, the school board, which serves as the audit committee, met with two representatives from Cullen & Danowski to discuss the firms proposal to look into this specific matter.
During public comment of the business meeting, some residents, including Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, questioned why the district was not looking to hire another outsider. She also took note that the board of education and administration were still not responding to questions that she believes they should be answering — questions that in her view would not interfere with or undermine any investigation.
“I urge you to treat us taxpayers and parents with the respect that we deserve,” she said. “Please stop ignoring us and please answer our questions, especially about accounting and about budgetary practices. In a town like Scarsdale where professionals in law and in finance are a dime a dozen, it’s very troubling that the one contract for [lawyer] Anthony Brock is so redacted that we all have to try to guess what it’s about. I’m counting on my fellow Scarsdale friends and neighbors to continue asking about everything else related to the IRS matter. Who? What? When? Where? And Why?”
Bob Berg was calling from overseas and got cut off, but managed to say he “strongly” objected to hiring Cullen & Danowski, which he said “missed the boat entirely during the relevant period.”
Commenting on the overall investigation, Eileen Donovan said she reviewed investigator Anthony Brock’s contract, which was posted on the district’s website (https://bit.ly/3xX5WS9), and said she was surprised part of one section and one full section were redacted, which made unclear the full scope of the investigation. She was also concerned about the time frame, given that the school budget vote will take place May 17.
Another time sensitive issue, according to Donovan, is that two key administrators who appear to be “directly responsible” — referring to Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman, who starts a new job in July at Latin School in Chicago, which is now embroiled in a bullying scandal, and retiring treasurer Jeff Martin — may be gone by the time the investigation is complete. She is worried about the apparent “lack of transparency,” “lack of honesty” and “covering up the mistakes” as “they are heading out on their own timetable.”
Donovan also urged the board to hire an independent auditor and reply to “simple questions from residents.”
Brock’s contract does not have a cap on the cost of the investigation. The rate is $205 per hour, plus expenses that must be approved by the board when they exceed $250.
Board of education member Jim Dugan responded to the open-ended contract by saying that for the “integrity” of the investigation there could be no limits on what Brock can do. “He needs to go where the facts lead and we can’t tell him ‘you can only go where the facts lead up to $10,000,’ because that’s not a full investigation,” Dugan said.
School Board President Karen Ceske reiterated that the timeline isn’t set in stone and the board is limited in what it can tell the public during the investigation on advice from legal counsel.
“We expect that Mr. Brock’s investigation will assist us in determining appropriate next steps,” Ceske said. “While the exact timeline of the investigation is not certain, we do expect that Mr. Brock’s work will be done thoroughly and expeditiously.”
After much discussion and a question and answer period, the board was not prepared to commit to a contract with Cullen & Danowski at the meeting. They expect to revisit the discussion at the regularly scheduled meeting on May 9 or by calling a special meeting next week. A representative speaking at the board meeting this week said the firm would be ready to go on May 10 with hopes of having the audit report completed by the end of June.
“I very much feel a sense of urgency to do an internal audit, but I also feel the need to make sure we fully understand what we are asking you to do, and that it is achieving what we are hoping to achieve so that all expectations are met,” board member Ron Schulhof said.
IRS update
Ceske opened the board meeting with a lengthy update on the district’s IRS situation as it pertains to quarter four of 2020. She said an appeals officer confirmed the quarter’s tax payment of $843,558 was properly applied. As of April 13, 2022, the outstanding balance sat at $460,609, which included $410,178 and $38,138, both plus interest, for a “failure to deposit penalty,” and an $80 plus interest lien fee. The district paid $85 for the lien fee and the interest.
“Tax counsel has been told by the appeals officer that the appeals officer is in the process of drafting a final penalty abatement recommendation for the appeals officer’s manager to approve and sign,” Ceske said. “This process takes approximately two to three weeks. If and when the final penalty abatement recommendation is approved, the appeals officer should instruct that penalties and the related interest be adjusted to zero. This process takes approximately another two to three weeks.”
Should the abatement be approved and once the district’s balance for the quarter reaches zero, Ceske said the district should receive notice. Another notice would follow when the lien self-releases 30 days later.
“After receiving this notice, the district anticipates pursuing the additional steps of having the lien fully withdrawn from all records by submitting a petition to the appeals officer, who has agreed to assist in submitting the petition to the advisory office,” Ceske said.
Once that happens, a written decision would be released and a final disposition announced no later than mid-July.
The board received another notice from the IRS on April 4 that was dated March 28 pertaining to quarter three of 2021.
“Specifically, this notice alleged that, like in Q2 2021, the District failed to submit or failed to submit a properly completed Schedule B with its Q3 2021 Form 94,” Ceske said. “However, we note that, unlike the Q2 2021 issue, this Q3 2021 notice is only a request for more information, not a penalty.”
Ceske said the district responded to the notice the day it was received and the board and district’s tax attorneys were made aware of the notice and response “only after the response had been submitted by the district administration.” The district’s tax attorneys reached out to the IRS revenue office, but “have not yet received a response,” according to Ceske. “The district’s tax attorneys will continue to provide updates to the board on both the Q2 2021 and Q3 2021 matters as they arise,” she said.
Special meeting scheduled
On Thursday afternoon, April 28, the district sent an email about a special meeting of the Scarsdale Board of Education to be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 29. The meeting will be held in room 320 at the high school and via Zoom and “It is anticipated that the Board will convene an executive session to seek the advice of counsel, and to discuss the employment history of a particular person. The Board may take action following return to public session from the executive session before it adjourns the Special Meeting.”
(1) comment
It has been one month, March 25th 2022, since the current Scarsdale Board of Education announced that the Board reportedly only found out about the payroll errors and the IRS lien on Scarsdale school property. Since that date, not one single of my over 40 questions, primarily about budgetary recording practices or accounting, has been answered. And to my knowledge you are also not answering other residents’ questions. And those parents who took time from their afternoon schedule last week to attend the BOE coffee, not only did they not have their questions answered, some were also snapped at by a member of the Board, who recently referred to us parents, as adversaries.
It has taken over 3 weeks to hire an investigator and also three weeks to propose hiring the SAME auditor to look at payroll. Your documents at the BOE library show that there are aspects of payroll that were looked at by Cullen and Danowski in 2017, NOT 2014. How often has C&D worked with the Administration? Under no circumstances should you hire an auditor to work with the Administration when the auditor already knows members of the Administration who in fact may be under investigation.
What does the budget consist of presently? What are the exact cash outflows due to payments to the IRS? What are the payables due to penalties? And what are the receivables? And if you are claiming that the IRS is going to give you money back, where are the documents that support this? Hoping that money is coming back, is not a strategy. If EFRP, your external auditor, says that the accounting is correct? Then where are the records showing that opinion?
How will the IRS matter impact the District’s ability to provide educational, mental health, and social development resources to our students? At our schools, teachers work tirelessly to teach our kids to be analytical and quantitative. And here you are asking us to accept this budget on faith. There is less mystery in the holy trinity than in what you are telling us to believe.
The auditor has worked the Administration. It cannot be independent.
I urge you to treat us taxpayers and parents with the respect we deserve. Please stop ignoring us. And please answer our questions, especially about accounting and about budgetary practices. In a town like Scarsdale where professionals in law and in finance are a dime a dozen, is quietly posting a heavily redacted contract a way to respect us?
I am counting on my fellow Scarsdale friends and neighbors to continue asking about everything else related to the IRS matter. Who? What? When? Where? and Why?
Good evening and thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.