The election of new School Board Nominating Committee members will take place Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 7 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 9 p.m. in the Scarsdale Middle School auditorium lobby at 134 Mamaroneck Road. In the event schools are closed on Election Day, the election will be held on the earlier of Jan. 15, or the next day school is in session.
Any snow date or runoff election will be held in the SMS auditorium lobby at the times given above.
The candidates for the SBNC are: Cecilia Anon-Kowalski and Prem Itharat, Edgewood; Swapna Kanekar and Jonathan Lemle, Fox Meadow; Deborah Jeanne Skolnik and Cindy S. Yau, Greenacres; Curtis Parker and “Claire” Yin Yang, Heathcote; Susi D’ambra Coplan and Purnima Srivastava, Quaker Ridge.
Mail-in ballots are available in hard copy at Scarsdale Village Hall and the Scarsdale Public Library Loft at 244 Heathcote Road or online at scarsdalesbnc.com.
Completed mail-in ballots must be sent to the SBNC Administrative Chair, P.O. Box 172H, Scarsdale, NY, 10583 and must be received in the SBNC PO Box no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Any resident of the school district may vote who is a US citizen, is age 18 or older and is a resident of the school district for 30 days prior to the election.
Residents will also vote on several proposed amendments to the SBNC Resolution. The proposed changes can be found at scarsdalesbnc.com/resolution/, as well as at Village Hall and at the Scarsdale Public Library Loft.
The SBNC provided the following biographical information for each candidate:
Edgewood
Cecilia Anon-Kowalski of 29 Tunstall Road has lived in Scarsdale for five years.
She is a trained school psychologist with a Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in biology and society and a Master’s degree from Fordham University in education and a professional diploma in bilingual school psychology.
She has two children, age 10 and 8, and is active in the Edgewood PTA and volunteers at Edgewood School.
Prem Itharat of 180 Lyons Road has resided in Scarsdale for 8 years. He is a financial adviser and entrepreneur with a Bachelor’s and MBA from NYU Stern School of Business. He has three children, ages 12, 7, 3.
He is currently is in his second term as co-president of Edgewood PTA; chair of the Red Cross Young Patrons of Metro NY North - Westchester, Lower Hudson Valley, Greenwich; member of the Greenwich Rotary Club; executive leadership committee member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Light The Night - Westchester/Fairfield/Hartford; ambassador for the American Cancer Society Making Strides Fairfield Walk; president of the Greenwich Young Professionals Group; and a member of Hudson River Museum Contemporaries Council.
Fox Meadow
Swapna Kanekar of 40 Crane Road is a nine-year resident of Scarsdale who works as Global Head of Tax and was educated at University of Pune, India. She has one child age 14 and she served as the treasurer for Fox Meadow PTA in 2014 to 2016.
Jonathan Lemle grew up in Scarsdale and has lived with his family at 32 Kent Road for two years. He works in real estate investment, earned a Bachelor’s degree from Union College and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He has two children, ages 5 and 2. He volunteers with iMentor’s Weekly Mentoring Program.
Greenacres
Deborah Jeanne Skolnik, a resident of Scarsdale for 18 years, lives at 11 Oakstwain Road and has two children, ages 19 and 15. She is a writer/editor with a Bachelor’s degree in English from Cornell University. She serves on the advisory board of the Scarsdale Adult School and is a member of the Junior League.
Cindy S. Yau of 29 Kingston Road is an attorney and a 10-year resident of Scarsdale with two children ages 14 and 12. She graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor’s degree in international relations, then earned a Master’s in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley and a J.D. from University of San Francisco.
She currently volunteers at the SHS College and Career Counseling Center, and at SMS she is a member of the SMS EC Committee and chair of hospitality, and is co-chair of the SMS Multicultural Committee. She was chair of the Edgewood School book fair committee, co-president of the Edgewood PTA, and she served in leadership positions with the Edgewood Multicultural Fair and Taste Around the World events, the Edgewood School fair and Classical Café.
Heathcote
Curtis Parker of 23 Cushman Road has three children ages 9, 7 and 1. He has lived in Scarsdale for four years. He is a senior vice president at AR Global Investments. He has a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Tulsa.
He has been a volunteer with the Heathcote PTA, Scarsdale District-Wide Facilities Committee, and previously was treasurer of Woodlawn Heights Taxpayers.
“Claire” Yin Yang of 35 Secor Road is a 3-year resident of Scarsdale and parent of an 8-year-old. She works as an M&A tax partner at PwC. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and information systems from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
Her volunteer credentials in the PTA include chair of the Heathcote Multicultural Committee Chair; Heathcote Annual Lunar New Year Assembly and teachers’ luncheon, Learning-to-Look, as well as various volunteer positions at Heathcote School and Scarsdale Chinese Association.
Quaker Ridge
Susi D’ambra Coplan lives at 1 Black Birch Lane. She has been a Scarsdale resident for eight years and has two children, ages 16 and 13. She works at ABC Television Network and earned her Bachelor’s degree in English and psychology from the University of Michigan.
She currently volunteers with Westchester Reform Temple’s Teen Task Force, with Disney VoluntEARs to support charitable organizations in the New York City area and at Career Closet.
Purnima Srivastava lives at 4 Myrtledale Road. She is a 7-year resident with two children, ages 15 and 14. She is executive director at JP Morgan Chase and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Delhi, and she is also a certified public accountant.
She has volunteered at Quaker Ridge, SMS and SHS, and with the India Youth Fund and the Global Finance People Agenda.
For additional information, contact Felicia Block, SBNC Administrative Committee chair, at f_liss@hotmail.com.
