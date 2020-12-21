The School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) election will take place Tuesday, Jan. 12, and this year, due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the election will take place by mail-in ballot only. Eligible voters can download ballots from the SBNC website, scarsdalesbnc.com, or pick up a ballot at Scarsdale Village Hall, 1001 Post Road, or the Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road, when open.
Anyone unable to access a ballot by either of these methods should email SBNC Administrative Committee election chair Kathy Gray at kgrayclapp@aol.com for assistance.
Fifteen candidates are on the ballot to fill 11 seats on the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee. The SBNC Administrative Committee is seeking the election of two committee candidates in each of the five elementary school districts, except Quaker Ridge, which has three seats to fill. Heathcote is the only uncontested slate with two candidates running for two SBNC seats this year. The candidates are:
Edgewood: Alan Meizlik, Valerie Phillips and Christine Weston
Fox Meadow: Zachary Z. Altschuler, Lauren Kitain and Heather Mallow
Greenacres: David Fenigstein, Kathy Stahler and Jennifer D. Teigman
Heathcote: Lauren Hammer Breslow and Jennifer Goldfarb
Quaker Ridge: Jonathan Chassin, Stephanie Israel, Stacey Strauss and Mauri Zemachson.
Biographical information for the candidates is posted at scarsdalesbnc.com.
To vote in the SBNC election, one must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days and live in the same election district as the candidates for which the resident is voting.
The 11 people elected to the SBNC in January will join 20 others serving staggered three-year terms on the committee, which meets January through March to nominate candidates to represent the nonpartisan slate in the school board election. The school board election will take place at the same time as the school budget vote on May 18.
This year, the SBNC will nominate candidates to run for school board seats currently held by board president Pamela Fuehrer, completing her tenure on the school board after six years and board vice president Alison Singer, who is completing her first three-year term and is eligible to run for a second term.
Residents are welcome to propose school board candidates to the nominating committee, and candidates can choose to run from outside the nonpartisan system.
The SBNC Administrative Committee encourages Scarsdale residents to support the SBNC by voting in local elections, considering a candidacy and making a contribution. The committee runs the annual SBNC elections financed entirely by community support. Contributions may be made via PayPal online at scarsdalesbnc.com/please-donate/. Checks may be made payable to the SBNC Administrative Committee and mailed to P.O. Box 172H, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
