Late Thursday afternoon, the Scarsdale School District announced further plans for its reopening, most notably new start dates with a phased-in in-person approach that will begin Sept. 10.
“We recognize that this is a complex approach when viewed District-wide,” a letter to the community said. “In addition to the details presented here, parents will soon receive further information, including arrival and dismissal schedules, orientation plans, and building-level clarifications that will be provided directly by the school building administration. Additionally, on August 31st families will receive cohort assignments and class assignments, as applicable.”
The announcement was signed by Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman, Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach (on behalf of the District Restart Steering Committee), Scarsdale Teachers Association President David Wixted, PT Council President Dalya Khan and Scarsdale Principals Association President Kenneth Bonamo.
In addition to presenting the schedule, the letter reminded parents about travel, particularly that students are required to quarantine for 14 days if they travel to a restricted state.
Elementary schools
The five elementary schools will feature virtual orientation Sept. 10 with a health and safety overview, classroom tour and community building activities. Individual 10-minute virtual student/parent meetings with teachers will begin Sept. 11. A building introduction and the start of in-person instruction will begin for half the AM cohort Sept. 14, with teachers continuing virtual student/parent meetings that afternoon. The next day, the remaining AM cohort will attend school in the morning, as will the first half of the PM cohort in the afternoon. Teachers will complete the virtual student/parent meetings on the morning of Sept. 16, with the rest of the PM cohort students attending in the afternoon. The full hybrid schedule will begin Sept. 17.
For virtual-only students, the school start date is Sept. 10. According to the plan, “Like students in the hybrid model, virtual teachers will use the first few days of school to build relationships with students through individual and small group meetings. Teachers in the virtual sections will also be meeting 1:1 with their families similarly to the hybrid model. Full implementation of the model will be on September 17th.”
Middle school
Middle school students will experience a virtual orientation Sept. 10. This will feature an opening assembly, classroom tours, a safety procedure video and explanation of expectations for being on campus and “getting to know you” activities. Virtual orientation continues the next day with meeting the teachers and a review of class procedures and upcoming virtual learning experiences, plus more relationship-building opportunities.
Cohort A will be in-person Sept. 14, while Cohort B will be virtual. Both groups will have more orientation and Cohort B will begin asynchronous learning. The seventh and eighth graders will have a personal relationship building eight-period virtual schedule. On Sept. 15, the Cohort A and B sixth graders will swap, while the eighth graders will have another relationship day.
Sept. 16 will be the first Wednesday virtual day with team classes in the morning (social studies, science, math, English) and center class (quarterly, music, physical education, world language) in the afternoon. There will also be professional development time for staff and faculty, with center teachers in the morning and house teachers in the afternoon.
While the sixth graders are doing virtual relationship building Sept. 17, grades 7 and 8 Cohort A will have a full day of in-person orientation, while Cohort B is virtual. The next day, sixth grade will continue relationship-building, while the A and B cohorts swap for grades 7 and 8.
Virtual-only students will be part of all online activities.
High school
High school students and parents will have their own webinars Sept. 8, with the student webinar time TBA, the parent webinar at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 is the reentry day for grades 10-12, with small groups meeting for 45 minutes, which “will include the release of student schedules, a review of student protocols, training for our new environment, and distribution of devices to students who have requested them.” That day, ninth graders will have a virtual orientation, as will all virtual-only students, times TBA.
Freshmen and A-School students will have in-person orientations Sept. 11. The official description: “Incoming 9th graders will have a 90-minute orientation grouped by dean assignment and will include a welcome from the principal and student government president, a group meeting with their dean to review course schedules and for a Q&A, and a meeting with the student government officers to learn about student life opportunities at SHS. Students will be assigned in small groups for building tours, additional Q&A, and yearbook/ID photos. Students will also review student protocols, receive training for our new environment, and receive devices, if they have requested them.”
The following week will be a phased-in cohort approach, with the full hybrid model kicking off Sept. 21. On Sept. 14, grades 9 and 10 Cohort A will go in in the morning, Cohort B the next day. Both days will feature the regular PM schedule for grades 9-12 in both cohorts. Sept. 16 will be a hybrid Wednesday schedule. Grades 11 and 12 Cohort A goes in the morning of Sept. 17, while Cohort B goes in Sept. 18. Both days all students will follow the hybrid schedule in the afternoon.
The plan for fully remote students is as follows:
All virtual-only students will be invited to an evening program designed to welcome them and meet the administrators, who will answer questions they may have about their experience.
Ninth graders who are virtual-only will participate in their orientation through a series of virtual components, including meeting their deans, receiving a tech orientation and participating in a virtual club fair. They will begin participating in their classes Monday, Sept. 14.
Upperclassmen who are virtual-only will begin participating in their classes Monday, Sept. 14.
