The Scarsdale Scholars, the Scarsdale Maroon, heck, even the Scarsdale Inquirers, won’t become a reality for Scarsdale High School as schools Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick announced the New York State Education Department has said the Scarsdale Raiders are here to stay.
In a process that started in November 2022, the state was looking to have any school with a name or mascot related to indigenous peoples or Native Americans change those mascots or names. Among others, one of the names on the naughty list was “Raiders.” Scarsdale, however, was able to successfully argue that beyond taking the name from Colgate and initially being the Red Raiders (https://bit.ly/3IHQRZ7), there was no connection to indigenous peoples.
Upon receiving updated guidance in May (https://bit.ly/3qwKwtt), Patrick followed up with the state and had a Zoom meeting with athletic director Ray Pappalardi and Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy David Frank. Patrick shared what he had learned about the history of Scarsdale’s use of “Raider.”
“I then indicated that I thought the guidance document was fairly explicit with respect to our situation as we have no evidence of ever having used indigenous imagery in association with our team name,” Patrick said. “I am pleased to report that Mr. Frank agreed with this interpretation and ensured us that Scarsdale will be able to maintain the name ‘Raiders’ for our teams. Mr. Frank sent an email memorializing and confirming our conversation.”
As the district or the board does not have to take further action, Patrick said, “We consider it resolved.”
Pappalardi thanked Patrick for his work to protect the Raider name.
“I think the process taken to work with State Ed was transparent and open and empowered the district to really validate our use of it and the fact that we did not have an indigenous or Native American imagery associated with that at any point in time,” Pappalardi said.
New softball field
A ribbon cutting for the district’s first-ever softball field — the others are on village property — was held at Greenacres Elementary School prior to the school board meeting. It was attended by district administrators, board of education vice president Ron Schulhof, varsity softball coach Kevin Carrigan and several members of the varsity softball team.
“For me the excitement and the meaningfulness was not as real until members of the girls softball team arrived with smiles that were ear to ear,” Pappalardi told the board of education Monday night. “That was amazing to witness. You never truly realize how important things are to people until they either tell you or show you. That was amazing.”
The field previously served as a baseball field, but was skinned for softball. (A skinned infield is comprised of three unique components: sand, silt and clay.)
“The board understands the importance of having a district softball field to complement the village fields at Supply and Hyatt, and is delighted to take this first step as part of a longer journey with a joint field study that will be underway next year with the village,” school board vice president Ron Schulhof said.
Pappalardi told the board it started as a conversation between the athletic department and community members, including those from travel softball, who were discussing equity issues between softball and baseball, and thanked Patrick for helping make it a priority.
The excitement may not have been as real as it appeared at the ribbon cutting. SHS junior and captain Sammy Fenigstein told the Inquirer the team was not consulted about choosing a new field and didn’t find out about the opening until “just a few days before.” At first the girls were “overjoyed” that there was a positive step forward in equity, but what they found when they showed up is a “field that is not playable.”
“For the past 20 years, we have been playing on a field at Supply with no dugouts, no scoreboard and field conditions that are not up to par with Dean Field, the boys’ baseball team’s field,” Fenigstein said. “Dean Field has dugouts, a scoreboard, batting cages, is right on the SHS campus, and so much more. We all thought that we were finally going to get a field that is somewhat close to what baseball has.”
Upon arriving, the girls saw that the skinned cutout was the size of a baseball infield, not a much smaller softball infield, which would have outfielders playing on the dirt and not getting proper hops, and there were no amenities.
“We were then asked to do a ribbon cutting at that field,” Fenigstein said. “It really just felt like we were being used for a photo-op.”
Fenigstein said the girls were “upset” upon hearing Pappalardi’s comments at the board of education meeting that the girls were smiling “ear to ear.” While they were smiling in the photos where Fenigstein and fellow junior captain Ella Hayes — there were no seniors on the team and no junior varsity team this spring — cut the ribbon, “In reality, we were appalled at the injustice now so clearly on display between men and women in Scarsdale athletics.”
Fenigstein likes Supply Field and said the team would be “content” with a scoreboard and dugouts at that location.
“We have been asking for equality between the baseball team and the softball team for many years,” she said. “Instead we were given an unusable field and it was announced that we were all so happy about it. As much as the team appreciates the effort put into attempting to make Greenacres a permanent field for us, there is more to be done to obtain equality between men and women in Scarsdale athletics.”
Carrigan will hold practices on the field next week so he and the team can assess the conditions and offer feedback to Pappalardi.
“I don’t know if this is a finished product or if they’re going to continue to do improvements there, or they’re waiting for the field study to come and then make a decision,” Carrigan said. “What I had heard a few years ago is there might eventually be a plan to put a field at the middle school, so I don’t know if this takes over for that plan or this is just a short-term [solution] until that’s moved along.”
Carrigan is happy to have another softball field, especially since the varsity team doesn’t have weekend access to the village-owned Supply Field, where it practices and plays home games during the week.
“We were always short-changed on practices, so at least it gives us an opportunity to get out and practice more,” he said.
When Pappalardi came to Scarsdale eight years ago he identified the infield portion of Dean Field, which is also used for football in right and center fields, as a safety hazard and ordered initial field work. A major renovation of the facility to address drainage issues was later put off until the track and turf field at Butler Field were completed in 2019-20 (https://bit.ly/43LtE0g), and then Dean was renovated prior to the spring of 2022 with major upgrades, including drainage (https://bit.ly/3WUZrJU).
With a joint field study between the school district and the village looming, Pappalardi told the Inquirer creating the field at Greenacres was the best way to have an immediate impact on softball. Though he isn’t sure where the varsity team will play in the spring of 2024, he said travel softball can start using the field at Greenacres in the fall. Other locations at Quaker Ridge Elementary School and the middle school have been considered over the years, but Pappalardi said Greenacres was chosen because it wouldn’t impact the larger grass field that is used for other sports.
“I will say absolutely a goal for the district is to look at equity and a direct comparison for softball would be baseball,” Pappalardi said. “As we’re doing this bigger study softball is one small part of that as we’ll be looking at equity across the board, but Dean Field would be the space we would compare a varsity softball field to.”
Pappalardi called the Greenacres field “a first step,” with long-term decisions coming.
“Our sole purpose of creating this field at Greenacres was a plus-one, to add an additional field for softball. Period,” he said. “Best intentions. It wasn’t there, we put it there. There was not a comparison to say you’ve got a new field. We were not comparing that to Dean in any shape or fashion. The primary purpose was to get another softball field and get a softball field on district property. If anybody thinks this was our shot at equity it was not.”
Participation follow-up
At the April 17 board meeting, Pappalardi presented athletic participation data that was “concerning” and at the time he called “out of whack” on the girls’ side for the spring (https://www.scarsdalenews.com/sports/scarsdale/athletic-trends-out-of-whack-this-spring-for-scarsdale/article_9f2e105c-dfbf-11ed-9743-23a145804198.html). With a reporting error corrected since then to include girls’ flag football participation the last two springs and boys’ crew this spring, the figures show less of a gap between boys’ and girls’, though the lack of a junior varsity softball team and having only nine girls on a noncompetitive girls’ junior varsity lacrosse team are still worrisome.
The initial incomplete data for the spring season showed that only 36% of the spring athletes were female in a school where there are 52% boys, 48% girls.
The corrected data showed a 58% boys, 42% girls split for spring 2023, which is more in line with past seasons, not counting the COVID-19 years when girls’ participation was way down as compared to the boys.
Fall and winter data made sense to Pappalardi with girls making up 54% of participation in fall — there are more girls’ sports in that season — and in winter it was 45% girls, which is within a few percentage points of the actual school population’s split.
Pappalardi conducted focus groups and interviews to better understand the drop in participation for sports like softball and girls’ lacrosse, and as he had in April, he said that by eighth or ninth grade students have a “pretty fixed idea of what they’re good at or not good at” and that softball and lacrosse are seen as sports that require skills heading into high school. He said a sport like flag football has a “very flat entry point” and was largely comprised of girls who compete in the fall and winter who were not previously involved in a spring sport, which was a positive.
Adding boys’ volleyball in the fall in 2016 was another, which gave athletes from winter and spring a sport for another season without negatively impacting existing fall teams.
Scarsdale added fencing two winters ago and is looking into adding other nontraditional sports at the request of students, including dance team and squash to offer more opportunities for students. Pappalardi said student interest, a comparison of the cost per pupil to other sports and the ability to sustain the program over time are the driving factors in creating new teams.
Board member Jessica Resnick-Ault asked about how participation at the middle school for modified sports can act as a predictor for high school athletics.
Pappalardi said the offerings are more limited at the middle school and don’t match up sport for sport with the high school. The first modified sport Scarsdale added was ice hockey in the early 2000s in order to fill a gap and prepare young athletes for high school hockey. More sports were later added and were often chosen based on not having a strong youth sports feeder system already in place.
“You may have large numbers in the program that we offer, but when they have an opportunity to come to the high school and there are many more choices they may not choose to continue in that sport,” Pappalardi said. “We don’t have mirrored sports at the middle school for all the sports we have at the high school, so it’s more difficult to predict what our numbers will be over time.”
Using flag as an example, Schulhof wondered if starting a modified program at the middle school would make sense based on the popularity in the high school. Pappalardi said the district has “slowly” added modified teams over the years and has a “great” no-cut policy. He said some sports work out better than others, noting that soccer didn’t fly at the middle school, but that adding winter track to cross-country and spring track was a success and that team will compete next year.
Pappalardi said he is finding more student-athletes and families who are seeking a less competitive experience where the fun comes from playing with friends. He said the athletic department is “just starting these conversations with our coaches to try to bridge that level of interest or that spectrum of interest for student-athletes so that there’s a balance of fun for fun’s sake and competition so we don’t drive students away with high levels of competition.”
The 2022-23 school year in fall, winter and spring have seen unprecedented success, more in the team sports as the individual sports have always been on the stronger side, which often equates to a more intense practice and game environment. The large number of championships at the section — and there were many teams in the finals as well — and state levels is still being tallied as the spring season isn’t yet over.
Among the strategies for gauging the experiences and needs of student-athletes will be creating a “more streamlined and more convenient survey for student-athletes to hear student voice,” according to Pappalardi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.