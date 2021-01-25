The Scarsdale Board of Education heard a budget presentation Jan. 11 that focused on staffing recommendations and projected enrollment for the 2021-22 school year.
The preliminary draft budget, which will undergo revisions as the budget development process continues over the next three months, is $166.6 million, which reflects a 2.41% increase over last year’s $162.6 million budget.
The plan includes $800,000 in staffing and other programs or COVID-19-related costs that would be funded by assigned fund balance with no tax impact. Those additions include two full-time equivalent (FTE) teachers for remote learning at $110,000 each, unanticipated nonrecurring instructional or support expenses associated with COVID-19 at $330,000, and a new Summer 2021 Enrichment Program for elementary age students that would cost about $250,000. There are two contingent teachers included in the budget, which is the usual practice for unanticipated enrollment shifts at the elementary level.
Assistant Superintendent for HR & Leadership Development Dr. Drew Patrick discussed projected enrollment, saying more than 200 students withdrew from the district since the beginning of the summer — a number that is much higher than the normal outflow of students.
“We had a number of elementary age [students] — particularly [in] kindergarten and first grade families — either not start the school year or, shortly into the school year, find an alternative after the start of the year. So we were down from what we would normally expect [and] did expect through our regular demographic report which was completed before COVID,” Patrick told the Inquirer.
He said the district requests information from families when they enroll or withdraw from the district, and the district is supposed to share that information through the state information system. “We don’t always know” where students go, he said.
But this year, he said, they learned there was a “higher enrollment in the Camp Mohawk program than we would have normally seen.” Mohawk, a preschool in White Plains, developed a school-age program to accommodate families that wanted in-person instruction for their kindergartners and first graders during the pandemic, and offered more in-person school time than Scarsdale was offering.
“We haven’t tracked down every single case” of students who withdrew this year, he said, in part because “every single day is unprecedented.”
“We obviously have the names of all the students who’ve withdrawn and, to the extent possible, found out as much as we could, but don’t know every situation and we don’t know exactly what to expect upon starting next year,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can to figure that out.”
Although the district had a greater than usual number of students who withdrew, “We always have students withdrawing and coming all year long … Almost every day of the year we have someone come into the district and or leave the district. This is not unusual but what was unusual this year is the number of withdrawals as compared to past years.”
Asked if there is any indication on how many are moving to private schools, Patrick said, “It’s hard to tell because some of those could be students who never would have gone here — they moved to Scarsdale and were always going to private school — and others who’ve left and chose to go to private school now.”
He said the district demographer is currently doing an analysis and will present its enrollment data at the school board meeting on Feb. 1. The demographer is studying enrollment data in multiple parts of the country from multiple districts, so Patrick said he anticipates “some interesting insight.”
Looking back over 10 years in terms of overall staffing and overall enrollment K to 12, what “stands out with 2021, like a sore thumb, is the opposite direction that staffing and enrollment have gone,” Patrick said, which is largely a result of the pandemic’s impact on the schools.
Scarsdale is down about 115 students from last year and down about 114 students from the overall K-12 enrollment that the demographer projected about a year ago — before the pandemic hit.
At that time, the district anticipated about 4,744 students for the current year.
As of Jan. 8, data for the 2019-20 school year showed 84 students withdrew between the start of last summer through early January.
Patrick said some movement in and out of the district “happens in all school districts to a certain level. But withdrawals this year through Jan. 8 are 211. So, clearly there’s a different behavior going on this year, and of course we associate it with COVID, with people making different choices about school.”
A Greenacres parent who moved her kindergartner to a private school in Westchester before the 2020-21 school year started and then after winter break enrolled her elementary-age child at the same school, told the Inquirer she “had to do what was best” for her children. Her older one was “really struggling with the isolation going to school only two hours a day, having tech problems on the Zoom and being alone so much of the time. The school we send them to we loved, we already felt familiar and comfortable there … We have a lot of respect for the school and my kids had many friends there.”
She said the family moved to Scarsdale for the schools and is not planning to move out of the district. “We will see what the future holds,” she said when asked if they would re-enroll her children in Scarsdale schools at some point. “We were very impressed with the school and especially the teachers [in Scarsdale]. They have put their heart and soul into this and really it broke my heart to withdraw her. These decisions are never easy. But we had to do what was best for our kids.”
Staffing: current and requested
Comparing budgeted staffing against actual current staffing, the presentation showed for 2020-21 the district expected 630.1 FTE, but the current number is 646.8 FTE, or 16.7 FTE over the budgeted number, which includes 10 new custodial positions added earlier in the year to assist with cleaning protocols associated with COVID-19. Those 10 cleaners were covered this year by a one-time fund balance transfer.
This year, the district budgeted for 102 elementary class sections, but an increase in enrollment early in the summer pushed the number of sections to 104.
The district then had to add four remote class sections, for a total of 108, after it decided to run the virtual-only program for families that didn’t want to take the risk of sending kids to school.
In Scarsdale, the number of class sections depends on how many elementary students are enrolled and how many students are in each grade level in each building, with class size guidelines for 22 students maximum in grades K through 3 at the start of the year, and 24 students in grades 4 and 5.
The district also added an English as a New Language, or ENL, teacher over the summer to meet demand for that service, and added some part-time special education.
At the middle school and high school, the full-time equivalent staff came in “right on budget,” school officials said.
The following is a summary of requests for staffing to be added in the draft budget for next year.
— add .4 FTE in speech to fulfill special education student needs at the high school. SHS currently has a teacher at a .6 FTE level, so this would bring that person to a full-time position.
— add one FTE elementary special education teacher for integrated co-teaching with more students who are qualified for the integrated co-teaching model. The district anticipates having two of these sections, based on preschool special education assessments for students coming into kindergarten in the fall.
— add .2 FTE for the psychologists’ secretary position to better support students and school psychologists at the middle school and districtwide due to the “complexities of scheduling compounded with the increased need for mental health outreach.”
— add five cleaners with one at each elementary building; the district had already added 10 custodial positions for the current school year through a fund balance transfer, but the plan is to add five of those permanently into the 2021-22 budget and reduce those 10 down to five as a budget-to-budget addition.
The district also presented a second level of staffing requests that “have merit” but are not recommended for the current budget.
The next budget discussion will take place over Zoom when the school board meets on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
