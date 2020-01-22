The Scarsdale School Board meeting Jan. 13 included, among other business, a presidential swap, a discussion of the preliminary draft 2020-21 budget and more.
Preliminary draft budget update
Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey presented to the board a proposed $167 million budget, a 3.92% budget-to-budget increase from last year. The proposed tax levy would increase 3.66%.
“The tax levy is approximately $268,000 over the limit at this point,” said Mattey. “This is an early draft. It’ll get tighter as the weeks go by.”
Property tax levy growth for New York school districts will be capped at 1.81% for the 2020-21 fiscal year, down from a 2% cap in each of the two previous years, according to data released Jan. 14 by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
On Feb. 3, the board will hear a draft budget presentation with a more definitive proposed budget.
According to Mattey, during the district’s internal budget development process — which began in late October — school principals requested a total of 10.40 additional FTE (full-time equivalent), with an estimated cost of $1.1 million.
For the requests to become fully fledged recommendations, the district places the requests in a three-tiered system to signify importance. Tier 1 includes a staffing request which is recommended, Tier 2 includes a request that is not recommended at this time, but has merit-based rationale for the future, and Tier 3 is a staffing request that is not recommended and would need extensive rationale to support.
Eric Rauschenbach, the director of special education and pupil services, submitted three requests for the 2020-21 staffing budget for an additional integrated elementary special education co-teaching educator, an elementary special education educator for a ratio of 8:1:2 in one classroom and a psychologist’s secretary. Rauschenbach said the addition of a special education teacher in the 8:1:2 classroom from a cost perspective would be a “net zero,” as the special education department anticipates four fewer students would be in out-of-district placements, which cost $65,000 to $75,000 each. The actual cost of the 8:1:2 program would be $180,000, which includes $110,000 for the FTE, $50,000 for two instructional aides and $20,000 for professional development.
The addition of the integrated elementary special education co-teaching educator would cost $110,000 and the psychologist secretary would cost $18,000.
2020-21 draft calendar
The first draft of the 2020-21 school calendar showed the school year beginning on Sept. 8 ending on June 25. Winter holiday break is tentatively set to run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4, 2021; February break is Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2021 and spring break is not set yet, but options have it running either March 29 to April 2, or April 2 to April 9.
