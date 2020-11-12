The following was sent to parents late Wednesday night and posted on social media Thursday morning:
Dear Parents/Guardians,
This evening, we learned of another, new positive case of Covid-19 at Scarsdale High School. The individual was last in school on Monday, November 9, 2020. Once we became aware of this new infection, we immediately contacted the Department of Health and enacted our Confirmed Case Protocol. Due to the timing of receipt of this information, Scarsdale High School will shift to Remote Learning tomorrow, Thursday, November 12, 2020, to allow the school and the Health Department to complete initial interviews and preliminary contact tracing. The District will be contacting all students who were in contact with the positive case by email tonight to notify them of the need to quarantine, and the Department of Health will be identifying contacts in the broader community.
Other special note(s) about the schedule:
Senior yearbook portraits are canceled for tomorrow. Affected seniors and parents will be contacted by the photographer to reschedule those appointments.
At this time, we plan to open SHS on a regular, hybrid schedule on Friday, November 13th, as contact-tracing should be completed. We will reach out if there is any further significant information to share.
Sincerely,
Kenneth Bonamo, Scarsdale High School Principal
Eric K. Rauschenbach, Assistant Superintendent of Special Education and Student Services
Thomas Hagerman, Superintendent of Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.