Over the Presidents Day break this month, the Scarsdale Speech and Debate Team traveled to the 46th annual Harvard National Forensics Tournament, the largest invitational competition in the country. Scarsdale had not had a competitor advance to the final round of any category since 2016, but this year Scarsdale had two entries (three team members) advance to finals.
Seniors Annie Radin and Rachel Meiselman finished in second place out of 157 competing entries in Duo Interpretation, a dramatic category in which two people perform a 10-minute excerpt of a movie, play, or written work.
Fellow senior Jack Silvers won in Extemporaneous Speaking, a limited-preparation category in which competitors speak on a prompt they receive 30 minutes in advance. Silvers beat out 267 competitors from high schools across the country to win the championship, speaking on issues as varied as cryptocurrency to Chinese investment in South Sudan en route to the title.
All four-year team veterans, Radin, Silvers and Meiselman, left, would have been unable to achieve their impressive accomplishments without the help of coach Joe Vaughan, who accompanied the team to the tournament and is in his 18th year as the team’s head coach.
