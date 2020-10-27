Assistant Superintendent Drew Patrick announced at the board of education meeting Oct. 19 that Michelle (Carter) Verna will serve as Scarsdale School District press officer, replacing Victoria Free Presser who retired in August.
Verna began her career as a journalist, working at daily newspapers in New York and Massachusetts. She was recognized by the NYS Associated Press Managing Editors Association for a series she wrote for the Poughkeepsie Journal following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, and was also a two-time award nominee by the New England Press Association for her work at the Gardner News and Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise. Over the course of her newspaper career she covered education, business, crime, politics, health care and local government.
After more than a dozen years in news, Verna transitioned into public relations and marketing. She has represented numerous small businesses, start-ups and political campaigns in New York and Connecticut. She served as the public information officer for the Putnam County district attorney from 2013-15.
She also briefly worked as a licensed funeral director, having grown up in the family business. She was the third generation and 10th member of her family to do so.
Verna has been a Westchester resident for most of her life, and has been actively involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations. She is the third of four generations of her family to support the Hendrick Hudson Lions Club, and served as the club’s first woman president in 2012-13. She was honored as a 2016 aide for the Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade and has served as traditional entertainment coordinator for the Hudson Valley Irish Festival since 2012. She is also a past board member of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.