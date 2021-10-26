Scarsdale schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman sent the following late morning Tuesday, Oct. 26:
Dear Scarsdale School Community,
Due to flooding conditions at the High School, we will be dismissing Scarsdale High School at 1:10 p.m. Periods 6 & 7 will be canceled. This early dismissal will apply only to the High School; however, after-school activities at all schools across the District will be canceled for today.
Please note if you are a SHS parent and plan to pick up your student at 1:10 p.m., please avoid the Brewster Road circle, as it is closed due to flooding. Instead, pick-up will be held in the Dean Field lot and on Post Road.
We hope you all stay safe and dry.
Warm regards,
Dr. Thomas Hagerman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.