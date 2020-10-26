This interview conducted on Oct. 1, the first in a series to focus on student mental health and well-being, featured a conversation with Scarsdale Middle School psychologists Dr. Elliot Cohen and Dr. Merav Hasler. The interview was conducted and condensed by PTA wellness representatives Wendy MacMillan and Jennifer Rossano.
JR: Students will be spending a considerable amount of time this fall learning virtually, even in the hybrid model. How can parents help their kids maintain a routine at home without becoming that dreaded helicopter mom or dad?
Dr. Hasler:I think one of the best things we can do as we transition into the new school year is go back to the basics. For adolescents, a big part of that is working on executive functioning skills. Adolescents in particular need help building these skills, like planning, predicting and self-monitoring. There’s a lot more independence required in a virtual learning environment and so parents can help their kids engage in higher order thinking by having their child talk through their plans for each day. Aids like a visual scheduler (electronic or a hard copy calendar) are essential.
It’s important for teenagers to feel ownership, so let them select what organization method they think will work best for them, have them try it and then loop back and engage your child in how the plan is going. Middle school students want to feel like they are in the driver’s seat, but parents can still be really helpful in offering suggestions and helping kids plan, whether it’s when to eat lunch or scheduling breaks like a walk outside. It’s equally important for your child to assess how each week is going and to plan for improvements. Rather than being quick to point out what didn’t go well, keep the conversation open-ended and encourage your child to reflect on what parts of the plan worked well and should be continued. If you or your child has identified challenges, focus on steps to remedy the problem rather than stewing in the frustrations.
To help foster routines at home, adults also have to practice what we prescribe to our children by modeling and implementing a daily plan. We can highlight the importance of planning and also balancing work with rest and self-care. The more that parents can model these desired behaviors, the more likely it is that the child will engage in those behaviors independently.
JR: In this environment it can be really challenging for some students to stay motivated. How can parents engage students who are struggling?
Dr. Cohen:Interference with motivation can come from a lot of different places. It could come from competing priorities (you want me to do X and I really want to do Y); it can be anxiety related to the fear or discomfort of trying something; it can be from a lack of competency in the activity, perceived or real. Motivation can also be disrupted by more significant interferences like underlying depression, so it’s important not to take a one-size-fits-all approach. Whether a student is struggling to motivate academically or socially, it’s important for both the parent and the child to understand what’s getting in the way in order to target the interference more accurately.
JR: What are some of the factors that help to build motivation from within?
Dr. Cohen: At any age, there are three conditions, which are necessary to develop intrinsic motivation. The first is competency — a sense that “I can do this” or a belief that, “If I work at this, I can get there.” The second is autonomy — a feeling of being in the driver’s seat in life decisions. The third is relational — that is, we tend to take action when operating in a social context — like having a running buddy pick you for a run, or having a study group. Partnering helps build the motivation to participate.
JR: So how do parents talk to their kids about getting motivated, and when should they back off?
Dr. Cohen:Teenagers are a lot like porcupines — when they sense danger or a threat, the quills come out and they go on the defense. Parents get to see that defensive side more than anyone else. It’s important to read the situation and negotiate with your child. There are times when a parent needs to back off, but others when a parent needs to stick with the issue because it’s in their child’s best interest. Many adolescents really don’t like long conversations with adults, especially their parents, so a useful strategy for getting the most out of a challenging conversation is to set a time limit so your child knows the conversation has an ending point. Agree to five minutes, seven minutes or 10 minutes — however long you feel you need your child to focus on the topic, but keep it short. Setting these parameters will lead to a more meaningful conversation.
I also want to mention an important principle in parent-teen engagement, which is to establish a solid foundation for communication so that we can successfully navigate difficult conversations when they arise. It’s important that the foundation for our relationship doesn’t first form in the hot spot moments when we are wrangling about difficult topics, our child’s problems — schoolwork, responsibilities, long-term goals and the like. Rather, we lay the building blocks together in the lighter daily moments — shooting the breeze, benign chats that are based on things that you or your child enjoy, or sharing a funny story from your day. It’s in these small, regular interchanges that we establish that foundation. Go out of your way to speak with your child about other things, especially things they like and are interested in. Don’t lecture. Listen.
JR: Some students may be experiencing anxiety or depression for the first time. Is the middle school normalizing the conversation around mental health so that students don’t feel that there’s “something wrong” with them if they need support?
Dr. Cohen: Yes, absolutely. Our goal in talking about mental health in the classroom is to make kids feel comfortable asking for support. When I join a class to talk about mental health, I often use the analogy of a coach. I ask kids whether they play a sport, or an instrument or are developing a new skill, and then I ask them whether they have a coach. We talk about the role of a coach as a person who helps you develop your skills in a particular area so that you excel. As mental health professionals, this is how we perceive our work, and it’s how we want kids to perceive our work. Do you have a basketball coach because you’re a lousy basketball player that needs to be “fixed” or because the coach’s job is to help you further develop your game so you can be even better at it? Even Michael Jordan had a coach and most sports teams have psychologists. We want to empower kids to feel that they can make progress in their lives, no matter the starting point. I also think our middle school health curriculum also does a great job normalizing a wide variety of mental health conditions and educates students about how they can benefit from mental health support.
JR: What measures are in place at the middle school to identify students who may be struggling?
Dr. Hasler: The systems that we have to screen, identify and treat students in any given school year remain applicable in this environment. And we are implementing additional measures to meet the rising demands of the mental health needs. For example, we now hold regular twice-weekly team meetings with the house counselors and teachers. This forum enables staff to bring students of concern to the attention of mental health professionals in the building, and then we can further assess and plan for the students’ needs. The house counselors play an instrumental role in receiving and relaying information to the correct personnel.
Dr. Cohen:Yes, the Counseling Coordination Committee (CCC) is a built-in student safety net at the middle school and it’s how we coordinate efforts to identify kids who are struggling. In early September the CCC sent a letter and survey to all parents. We want to know if something is going on at any point during the year, and so we encourage parents to reach out to any of us (psychologists, youth outreach workers or house counselors) with any concerns. Additionally, we are always looking out for signs that a student may be struggling with mental well-being. Some of these signs include student under-reactions or over-reactions, irritability, fatigue, acting out behaviors and a diminished quality of work.
JR: How can parents tell the difference between normal teenage mood swings and more significant issues, and when is the right time to seek professional help?
Dr. Hasler:I think in the age of COVID, it’s essential to recognize the universal impact that the pandemic has had on everyone. Even the highest functioning child or adult has been affected to some degree, and so it’s important to distinguish between the normal side effects of the environment that we are in and what constitutes cause for greater concern. I think the answer is that if you’re concerned, reach out to the mental health staff.
Dr. Cohen: I agree, and I would add that parents should consider three criteria when assessing their child’s emotional experience: depth, frequency and duration. Some red flags to also look out for are extreme lack of energy, motivational issues, morbid type of thinking and acute negative thinking.
JR: These days our kids are spending a lot more time online. How do we find a middle ground with regard to tech use? Do social media and other virtual platforms play a role in well-being?
Dr. Hasler:With any of these conversations, it’s important to strike a balance to reach a healthy outcome. There’s always going to be somewhat of a generational gap between parents and kids, and it can be worthwhile for parents to attempt to understand their child’s technological world and not just dismiss it. I think there’s some merit in parents partaking in some of their child’s tech experiences so they can express an understanding of their child’s world. This usually strengthens the relationship and leads to a better dialogue around healthy choices and tech use. That being said, we know about the risks of too much screen time — the impact of tracking the “likes” on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. All of the re-shares and re-tweets are a way for kids looking for reactions and for peer acceptance, and they’re getting this feedback in real time in a very quantifiable way that we parents didn’t experience when we were kids. We also know that these social media tendencies lead to increased depression and anxiety among teens, and so I think there is a balance between trying to relate to and connect with our kids through their desire to have screens and social media while also setting healthy limits. If we as parents roll up our sleeves to understand a child, then I think a child is more likely to agree and reach a happy medium in these discussions.
Dr. Cohen:I agree. I think as parents we learned from the early days of the pandemic that we all need to find creative ways to socialize. For some this means adjusting expectations about screen time. But we’ve also learned that limits are helpful. Yes, there can be more time on screens, but that doesn’t mean no limits at all. Kids still need limits because getting away from the screen time matters. For example, research shows us that something as simple as spending 15 minutes looking up at a blue sky lowers stress and cortisol levels. Just having a kid do that has a positive effect on well-being, and you can’t do that if you’re on your screens 24-7.
JR: In particular, how can our sixth graders expand their social connections?
Dr. Hasler:There is not a one-size-fits-all model to building adolescent social connections. For some students, this is a skill that is still emerging. In particular, kids who are reliant on parents and school to structure social interactions may be struggling more in this environment. Since we know that many of the built-in socialization outlets are either on hiatus or aren’t operating as usual, I think it’s okay for parents to step in and help structure social outings. However, if parents are able to include their child in part of the process, even simply to model taking the initiative by picking up the phone and calling a friend, that would be beneficial.
For other children, they might be struggling in one or more areas of social skill functioning. This may include lacking the language for generating topics for conversation, conversational turn-taking, generating follow-up questions, active listening, etc. which may require more explicit instruction. Teaching, modeling and role playing or practicing these skills with our kids is essential to their becoming more socially proficient and independent.
And for another subset of kids, social difficulties stem from the experience of FOMO, Fear of Missing Out, which becomes prevalent at this age and is often fueled by what they see on social media. Kids see their peers interacting in real-time and immediately feel hurt and excluded. Having conversations about these issues is important so kids can receive validation for their feelings and also be supported in building tolerance around their discomfort. Asking your child to think about their own tech habits and how they feel when they interact on social media can be helpful — this frequently leads a child to contemplate more deeply about the activity that they often mindlessly engage in while empowering them to make a decision that better suits their needs.
Dr. Cohen:This topic of transitioning new students to the middle school was a focal point of the restart planning process. One of the reasons we took a slow start to the reopening of schools is to build in relationship-forming activities and ice-breakers that facilitated student-to-student connections. Our teachers always do a tremendous job cultivating social skills through cooperative learning and group project work, and this year we’ve doubled down on these efforts because of the pandemic.
JR: Thanks, Dr. Cohen and Dr. Hasler, we appreciate the work you are doing.
Dr. Cohen: It’s our pleasure. The educational philosophy at Scarsdale Middle School has been and continues to be that student well-being is essential in its own right, and it’s essential for good learning. Student-staff relationships are equally essential for that well-being. These ideas are embedded in the curriculum. We see it, we recognize it, and we are committed to it.
