The following was sent to Scarsdale Middle School families and posted on social media Sunday, Nov. 8:
Dear Parents/Guardians,
This afternoon, we learned of a new positive case of Covid-19 at Scarsdale Middle School. The student was last in school on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Once we became aware of this new infection, we immediately contacted the Department of Health and enacted our Confirmed Case Protocol. As a result, we will be moving Scarsdale Middle school to a remote schedule on Monday, November 9, 2020.
We have contacted all students and staff who were in contact with the affected student in school and the Department of Health has initiated the contact tracing process in the broader community, which may identify additional close contacts and the need for any such individuals to quarantine. This necessitates a shift to remote learning at SMS for tomorrow as this will allow the Department of Health to complete all contact tracing for contacts outside of school and determine any necessary quarantines.
At this time, we plan to open SMS on a regular, hybrid schedule on Tuesday, November 10th as contact tracing should be completed. We will reach out if there is any further significant additional information to share.
Sincerely,
Meghan Troy, Scarsdale Middle School Principal
Eric K. Rauschenbach, Assistant Superintendent of Special Education and Student Services
Thomas Hagerman, Superintendent of School
