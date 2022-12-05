Friday, Nov. 18, was the 19th Annual Human Rights Conference and “Stand up and be the change” was the theme behind the daylong program at Scarsdale Middle School. Instead of attending classes as usual, students took part in programs offered in classrooms throughout the school, and heard from special keynote speakers and attended assemblies for each grade level.
The conference was coordinated by co-chairs Meghan Lahey and Marci Rothman, both of whom are SMS teachers, along with the SMS PTA Community Service Committee members Melissa Chin, Trish Chen and Melissa Brown Eisenberg.
Students learned about the charity Mott Haven Fridge/Grassroots Grocery and supported it in myriad ways throughout the day. Dan Zauderer, the founder of Grassroots Grocery, was a middle school teacher in the South Bronx when he saw one of his students with his grandmother, digging food from the trash. That’s when he realized how many of his students faced regular food insecurity. That realization led to the creation of Mott Haven Fridge, and ultimately Grassroots Grocery, which rescues food from the Hunts Point Produce Market and distributes it to a network of seven community fridges throughout the South Bronx. In addition to hearing Zauderer’s story in a keynote address, students also baked fresh cookies with SMS family and consumer science teacher Elyse Tenzer and Fountain 8 English teacher Meghan Molloy, and decorated bags for the cookies in music teacher Daniel Boniello’s class.
Cooper 6 students worked in teams to make dog chew toys for a local animal charity, thanks to a generous fabric donation from the middle school PTA.
Sixth grade students participated in the Creative HeARTS project, making cards and gifts for patients in White Plains Hospital Center for Cancer Care. They also heard from Sondra Neuschotz from the charity MyFace, which supports those with craniofacial conditions.
Seventh graders worked with their sixth grade buddies to explore how to be “an upstander” and Scarsdale High School students shared their experiences with the new “Off and Away” screen time initiative, which encourages SHS students to turn phones off and keep them in their backpacks for most of the day.
Members of the SHS Amnesty International Club led sessions about the wage gap — why it exists and what can be done to correct it. They also worked together to sort and pack food drive donations in the SMS Great Hall throughout the day.
Popham 8 students heard the story of Allison Crowther, Scarsdale alum and mother of Welles Crowther, who became known as the heroic “Man in Red Bandana” on Sept. 11, 2001. They also sold red bandanas to support Crowther’s work, selling out twice before the day even began.
In addition to the gradewide and schoolwide activities, many faculty members created activities and lessons on the themes of the day for an immersive experience for all students.
The seventh and eighth grade keynote speaker was David Edward Garcia. In a presentation that is half stand-up comedy, half inspirational and all positive, Garcia gave students the keys to ensure continued success, abundance and happiness.
Sixth grade keynote speaker Brian Williams talked about the importance of kindness and the bravery true kindness requires.
It all added up to a special day and a great tradition that has carried on for almost two decades, inspiring the sixth, seventh and eighth graders to make their way through the halls of Scarsdale Middle School and out into the world.
