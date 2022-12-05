Friday, Nov. 18, was the 19th Annual Human Rights Conference and “Stand up and be the change” was the theme behind the daylong program at Scarsdale Middle School. Instead of attending classes as usual, students took part in programs offered in classrooms throughout the school, and heard from special keynote speakers and attended assemblies for each grade level.

The conference was coordinated by co-chairs Meghan Lahey and Marci Rothman, both of whom are SMS teachers, along with the SMS PTA Community Service Committee members Melissa Chin, Trish Chen and Melissa Brown Eisenberg.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.