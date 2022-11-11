Scarsdale assistant superintendents Dr. Edgar McIntosh and Eric Rauschenbach have often used the same refrain: “Let’s have a conversation.”
Thanks to the CHILD-sponsored “Elementary literacy in Scarsdale: Meeting all students needs” program on Tuesday, Nov. 8, parents had the chance to do just that after a presentation about the district’s elementary literacy program presented by elementary ELA coordinators Sue Luft and Michelle O’Donnell, teacher in charge of special programs Dana Khani, learning resource center teacher Nick Miller and reading specialist Sarah Tucker.
The information they shared wasn’t anything new — it has been shared at board of education meetings and in the Inquirer (see various links below) — but the chance to have a back and forth was welcomed by both the parents and the administrators. About a dozen attended the presentation, which was filmed and will be available at a later date, and most seemed to leave more informed and feeling better about any fears or concerns they previously had about the overall program or their own child’s circumstances.
The leadoff question was how the district’s program, which includes programs from Teachers College at Columbia University, will change “to address the phonetics and decoding that were sidelined previously.”
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment McIntosh said there have been “evolutions” with the Teachers College program, but noted, “The general education classroom, phonics, phonemic awareness in the early grades are taught.”
Four years ago the district went through a Tri-State Consortium review of its reading program “across the range” to make sure students are being assessed and progressing “using the best practices.”
“And part of that was to look at how we were teaching phonics and phonemic awareness and one of the things that was noted is it was being taught in the classrooms, but people were using kind of different approaches as we moved through,” McIntosh said. “We were looking at building efficiency and consistency … At the same time it’s happening in the context of a workshop model.”
McIntosh said the district has been ahead of the changes to Teachers College by using appropriate decodable texts.
“You’ll probably be hearing more and more about that if you have a kindergarten through second grade child — that there’s a combination of texts to make sure we’re really meeting the needs of the students in the general education classroom so … the students who need that additional support are the ones who move into getting assistance from Sarah and her colleagues, and if that is not working … Orton-Gillingham is the umbrella of that multi-sensory approach that is something that helps break the code for a smaller number of students, but students we want to make sure we catch so that we can help them break that code and then become fluent readers and move on,” McIntosh said.
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Rauschenbach discussed some of the differences between various programs like Orton-Gillingham, the Teachers College phonics program, Wilson Fundations and Wilson Reading Program and how there are overlaps, even if they are used for different types of students.
“It’s when we assess those students and that assessment shows us that we need a more repetitive, a more multi-sensory, a more in-depth, longer trajectory instead of learning to break that code then we move on to the other programs like Wilson’s O-G program, like Spire, if they’re earlier than second grade, or something like PAF or the trademark O-G program, which is different than the umbrella,” Rauschenbach said.
Other parents were interested to find out when students are assessed, saying they would like those results to know how they are progressing based on state guidelines.
Rauschenbach said assessments are given three times a year for the Renaissance Star Program and Fountas and Pinnell. He said teachers are also giving “a number of formal and informal assessments” at any time, whether it’s a lesson check or a reading check to gauge fluency. He said results of scored tests are not shared or publicized, but parents can talk to their child’s teacher for more information.
Another parent urged being “proactive” in asking for test results and noted, “They won’t call unless there is some major gap.”
McIntosh said many of the assessments are to “inform the teachers’ instruction and it’s also to find out if there are gaps so that we can be responsive and then look at these different ways of providing additional support.” When teachers believe additional support is need, they will reach out.
A parent said family, school and state standards all could vary.
“We really don’t focus on every single assessment we give, what that percentile is, what that score on that exact reading level is,” Rauschenbach said. “We do focus on how are they progressing and how are they looking in relation to what the typical first, second, third grade progression is? Having that conversation with the teacher is important, but we philosophically don’t think we should shift to a place where you’re getting a percentile every time a teacher looks at that student because that does … make elementary school feel very different. In places that has happened it really has squashed the love of learning.”
He said that there will be plenty of time for tests, quizzes and grades as kids get older, adding, “Especially on the K-3 [level] there’s a real reticence to making that the focus.”
Based on another question, Rauschenbach explained some of the nuances of the Learning Resource Center, learning resource teachers and ICT classrooms and how that would progress for a student in need. The first step in a general education classroom is a teacher doing “supplementary engagement with that student” in a particular area of need. If it’s a decoding or phonics issue, there could be skywriting or chunking work for six to eight weeks. If there isn’t enough progress, the student’s case will be referred to the Child Study Team, which includes the school psychologist, the LRC teacher and the building principal to determine what will help the student become more successful.
A student could get pulled out of the classroom for certain lessons for one or two cycles. If long-term support is necessary, the Committee on Special Education (CSE) will be convened for a “full evaluation.” If a learning disability is found, resource room and an IEP (individualized education plan) would be next steps, with an annual review scheduled.
Tucker further explained that the reading specialist in each building services mostly students in first grade, with some work at the end of kindergarten of the beginning of second grade. LRC teachers will work with the students in the upper grades. The LRC teachers for K-2 handle subjects other than reading.
Rauschenbach said most classroom teachers are “not necessarily” O-G trained, but that the reading teachers and teachers in co-taught classes are transitioning — “most to Wilson.” Many, he said, are trained in PAF and some in Spire if working with the lower grades, since Wilson doesn’t start until second grade. McIntosh said the general education teachers have “experience and practice in phonics and phonemic awareness through either Fundations or a TC standalone.”
Parent Dianna Cohen shared statistics she calculated using information from the district’s presentation on state assessments from last month that determined the five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for ELA proficiency each of the five elementary schools showed a 3.6% growth rate for Greenacres third through fifth graders, 1.8% for Edgewood, 1.2% for both Fox Meadow and Quaker Ridge and 0.9% for Heathcote.
Cohen believes, based on conversations with other parents that Greenacres is doing something that should be shared with and used at the other schools.
“Clearly something special is going on at Greenacres compared to the other schools,” she said. “Their results are almost four times the other schools. I had heard they are combining the whole grade to do reading groups, but I don’t know. That’s just what I heard from a friend. I wanted to know if you’ve looked into it, what are the best practices and can we spread it across the other schools?”
McIntosh looked to debunk the theory that something different was happening at Greenacres, pointing to a chart from his report that shows a shift in the scores over time that has the five elementary schools fluctuating the lead, in addition to understating “there are unique elements with each one of the cohorts and that the New York State assessment is good at certain things, but in other ways it’s a very blunt instrument.”
He said the constant change in scores by building is what makes it less statistically significant.
“We do look at when there’s a group of students who score lower than we would expect,” he said. “That is something we look closely at, but as far as the instructional practices that are going on, it’s not that there’s one particular school because they’re in the top of the rank that is doing anything that is some sort of special sauce that we can duplicate and do everywhere else.”
Cohen said her formula and approach prove that if one school is that much better over a period of time it is “statistically significant and I do think something different is going on.”
McIntosh noted that the difference between scoring a two or three on a state assessment can be very narrow and come down a question or two, which is part of the reason the district doesn’t put all of its stock in the results. That said, he and Rauschenbach said they would love to see and further discussion Cohen’s analysis.
One parent said Edgewood students did “horrible” in both ELA and math. McIntosh said he didn’t want to go into comparisons with like districts, but noted those show that Scarsdale remains a leader in testing.
“If you look at how we are as a district you can see we go neck-and-neck with Bronxville and it’s very, very close …” he said. “I think making generalizations saying we did awful or terrible in any of these measures is not really looking at the big picture.”
Referring to the main presentation, McIntosh added, ““What I hope we’ve illustrated here is that there is such a series of monitoring and looking very carefully and closely at how our students are doing as readers and writers and mathematicians — there’s a whole broader area of curriculum — and … this is a wonderful outcome as far as the scores, but we don’t rely just on this. It’s more of a nuance.”
Rauschenbach said state tests have “changed repeatedly over the years,” making them hard to compare. What’s important to him is the feedback he gets from the middle school when new students move up to learn about “their ability to move forward with the curriculum,” in addition to “the outcomes of 12 years after the students walk in the door.”
“There’s no doubt that we need to have a growth mindset,” Rauschenbach said. “We’ve had a growth mindset for a hundred years. That’s why we continue to be effective as educators. This is a public school — there is a wide range of kids here. And those students, the only thing they have to do to come to our schools is live in Scarsdale. We have students who have a wide range of experiences, a wide range of talents and some of those students have a great difficulty learning academics but may have strengths in other places. Those are things we’re all taking into account.
“We want to meet kids where they are and move them along and it does a disservice to them and to the educators that are working with them to also to pin it on one June day when students are sitting down and taking one particular type of exam. Our scores are great and we work to keep them in the right direction, but also it is not the sole focus to get from 87% efficient to 92% efficient, because that’s not something that often helps think about what is the right level of support kids need? What is the right level of instruction? How do we balance the instruction of looking at well-being vs. how to we focus on academics? Those are all questions that are all being talked about right now.”
Rauschenbach said Scarsdale could be like some other districts that focus on the tests and drill students to be able to do well on them. “We could get kids to be able to answer that particular type of question on the ELA, but that’s not the goal — the goal is literacy,” he said.
Read more about literacy
For previous coverage of literacy in Scarsdale’s schools, visit:
- · https://www.scarsdalenews.com/schools/scarsdale/scarsdale-students-show-high-proficiency-on-tests/article_1da4330a-565c-11ed-afd7-d339ad7a7f80.html
- · https://www.scarsdalenews.com/schools/special-report-balanced-literacy-dyslexia/article_6fe26b40-e2c2-11ec-b328-c7524cf7fa46.html
- · https://www.scarsdalenews.com/schools/scarsdale/special-education-continues-to-grow-adapt-in-scarsdale-schools/article_e53649a8-86b9-11ec-84ff-0b5090470f7d.html
- · https://www.scarsdalenews.com/schools/scarsdale/district-focuses-on-elementary-learners-global-connections/article_32745d30-b9a1-11ec-a064-7b1d84d6f4b4.html
For district information on literacy, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.