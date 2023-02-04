Sch-off-and-away-meditation-by-todd.jpg

After a discussion about Off and Away for the Day on the first day of the second semester, Jennifer Rosenzweig led her American Studies class in a meditation exercise to help reinvigorate her students for the remainder of the day.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

After introducing the Off and Away for the Day concept to Scarsdale High School students during the first week of the school year, administration, faculty and the high school PTA felt it fitting to relaunch the initiative on Monday, Jan. 30, the first day of the second semester.

Rather than ban cellphone usage during the school day, the administration and faculty are looking to change the culture toward mindful use of technology, encouraging students to only use their phones when necessary as a way of avoiding getting sucked in by harmful social media in particular. (See original story at http://bit.ly/3wQKlZD.)

Poster were put up around the high school to start the second semester.
Fun items were passed out by the PTA.
Non-electronic games were available for student use.
Off and Away for the Day part 2 happened to coincide with senior slump day.

