Sportswriter Charley Dryden once proclaimed that Washington was “First in war, first in peace, and last in the American League.” What we learned Monday, Oct. 18, is that Scarsdale is first in education, last in snacks.
Not long after Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman touted Niche Magazine’s ranking the Scarsdale’s school system eighth best in the country — No. 1 within Westchester County — the best place to teach in New York and with the best teachers, too, resident Irin Israel used public comment to rattle off a long list of 36 area school districts that have snack time for kindergarten through third grade, and a short list of schools — Scarsdale, Edgemont and Blind Brook — that aren’t offering snack in the return to full in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our inclusion on the second list rather than the first list is reminiscent of last spring when 27 local cheerleading teams were able to compete under the same regulations Scarsdale quoted as not possible for our team to compete under,” Israel said.
Israel wondered if it is a “logistical” issue, and if so what is “unsolvable” about it, or if it is a change in pedagogy.
“How can snack time be unsafe and how can there be no way to handle this if all the other schools have figured it out?” Israel asked. “Parents have been told by [Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services] Eric Rauschenbach that the district will reexamine the elimination of snack after Thanksgiving. That’s six weeks from now. One-third of this year’s school days will be over before any change can possibly be implemented, even if it is implemented.”
Israel said the 15 minutes kids have to eat lunch in the 6.5-hour school day just isn’t enough. “It’s generally universal belief that snack times during elementary school are an essential break critical to nutrition, growth, development and even concentration,” he said. “In fact, the Scarsdale School District thought enough of these facts that we’ve had snacks in our elementary schools for as long as I’ve lived here.”
Israel also noted that “many of these districts,” including Scarsdale, employ Dr. Louis Corsaro as their medical advisor.
Later in the meeting Rauschenbach and Hagerman responded to the snack issue. Rauschenbach said the decision-making came down to a “conscious effort” to focus on instructional time, but he and Hagerman noted that anyone whose child requires a snack “for whatever reason” should contact their elementary school. Rauschenbach said thus far it’s “not many — a handful of kids in each building” that have received the special accommodation.
“But in general the kids seem to be functioning quite well within their classrooms,” Rauschenbach said. “It is a long day. We are advising the parents to send a little bit more substantial of a lunch and make sure kids get snacks as they get home. We will look at that again.”
Addressing the long list of schools that are providing snack time, Rauschenbach said that is being achieved in 1 of 2 ways. One is by keeping snack time to under 15 minutes, but having the kids in “close proximity” to each other. “I’ve said before the 15 minutes is the CDC number, but there’s no magic in the 15 minutes, and it’s a way to mitigate quarantine, not necessarily a way to mitigate spread,” he said.
The other way is to keep the kids 6 feet apart for snacks.
“That would need to happen on a very logisiticized schedule, if that’s a word, which is not impossible to do, but it would detract from the amount of instructional time in the classroom,” Rauschenbach said.
As of now, the snack issue is still slated to be reexamined in late November.
DEI website formally launched
Hagerman introduced the district’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion webpage, https://bit.ly/3aXYmK4, calling it a “work in progress,” a “starting point” and a “rich resource” that was created collaboratively over the summer and includes sections highlighting the “groundwork” — “a pretty comprehensive review of the pathway that we followed to get to where we are today” — that led to the schools DEI policy.
“We really designed it to be able to be used by a variety of audiences,” Hagerman said. “We wanted it to be very kid-accessible and kid-friendly, but also a resource for parents who wanted to learn more and a resource for our staff, as well, who wanted to access information about what’s going on.”
Hagerman gave a “shoutout” to the PT Council and PTA leadership for doing a great deal of work in supporting a positive DEI culture within the district.
“We see communities around us who are really struggling with the idea of DEI and [with] putting it into practice in schools and we’re talking about significant struggles and their school districts aren’t necessarily very far away from us,” he said, adding, “… We have an entire community and our kids are engaged around this; we have teachers who have been champions of this work for a very long time, and we also have the support of our parent body, which is really, I think, pretty special, especially with things as turbulent as they are in terms of political and social issues right now … We look forward to moving it forward in a really positive way.”
Dr. Edgar McIntosh, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, called this work and the website “truly a labor of love of Dr. Hagerman’s.”
Hagerman said the five “charges” that are part of the district’s Equity, Inclusivity and Diversity in Education policy are:
1) Create positive inclusive learning environments;
2) Ensure broad diversity representation in curricular resources in the school environment and among faculty and staff;
3) Provide professional development on historical injustices and inequality that have led to institutional educational barriers as a way of eliminating those moving forward;
4) Utilize curriculum and instruction materials that reflect educational equity; and
5) Establish annual goals and metrics around DEI at each school level.
Hagerman said, “So far we’ve accomplished these goals by intentionally prioritizing this work through our communications, our meeting structures, through professional development and program planning. Edgar has and continues to bring to the board instructional resources that represent some of the diverse texts and perspectives that are being integrated into units of study across the district.”
In addition, the board of education and the administrative team are reading Dolly Chugh’s “The Person You Mean to Be” and participating in “professional development activities that correlate to their areas of responsibility and decision-making.”
