School board begins search for new superintendent

Board president Amber Yusuf, left, presides at the Scarsdale school board meeting Aug. 22.

 Michelle Verna photo

In an update for the community on the district search for a new superintendent, the Scarsdale Board of Education discussed their efforts so far and their plan moving forward during a school board meeting Monday, Aug. 22.

The search began after former Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Hagerman resigned and left the district as of May 6. Dr. Drew Patrick, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources since 2016, was appointed interim superintendent to replace Hagerman in May.

