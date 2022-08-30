In an update for the community on the district search for a new superintendent, the Scarsdale Board of Education discussed their efforts so far and their plan moving forward during a school board meeting Monday, Aug. 22.
The search began after former Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Hagerman resigned and left the district as of May 6. Dr. Drew Patrick, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources since 2016, was appointed interim superintendent to replace Hagerman in May.
Emphasizing the board’s commitment to the search, school board president Amber Yusuf said, “Hiring a new superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities of a board of education. We are committed to conducting an inclusive, thoughtful and transparent process to find the next superintendent of schools for Scarsdale.”
The board has been working with education consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) over the summer to plan and prepare for the search process.
HYA consultants Deborah Raizes and Dr. Susan Guiney shared an overview of the search process at the board’s July 1 meeting [see Inquirer coverage at https://bit.ly/3PHyiFf].
Later in July, the board met with the consultants to “develop a plan to gather significant stakeholder input for the search,” Yusuf said.
School Board Vice President Ron Schulhof outlined the next steps in the search process and plans to involve the community. One aspect of the plan is the use of focus groups and forums.
“We have over 40 focus groups planned with a wide range of … community members from parents to faculty, staff, community and liaison partners, village partners, as well as an open forum that will be available to anyone in the community. Separate ones for community members, faculty members and staff members,” he said.
Board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti explained how the public would be notified and informed about the focus groups and forums.
“A letter will be circulated to the entire school community with an update on our work to date over the summer, and outlining the approach and time frame plan for the search. Essential to this process is extending opportunities for all stakeholders in our community to provide input into this process,” Hahn Pascutti said. “The board will be sending personalized, tailored invitations to these numerous focus groups, with meetings scheduled to begin in September. There will be a general community letter as well listing three forums open to the whole community. There will also be an open forum for faculty and one for staff.”
Included in the letter will be questions to encourage thoughtful discussion in these focus groups and forums, Hahn Pascutti said.
“There will also be three questions that might be helpful for forum participants to think about prior to the meeting,” she said, “to help identify the qualities and experiences that we would like to prioritize in our search.”
In addition to the focus groups and forums, Hahn Pascutti said there would also be a survey available to the community.
“[The survey] will serve as an additional means for the community to voice its input,” she said, adding that a notice announcing the survey and a link to it would be sent out by the time the new school year begins in September.
The points of discussion for the focus groups and survey will overlap, however people are welcome to participate in both.
“If attendance to a focus group is not possible, the survey can provide a comparable opportunity to provide input … participating in one forum or format does not preclude one from participating in another,” Hahn Pascutti said.
The school board plans to provide the community with updates on the superintendent search through various avenues, including a new “superintendent search” page on the board of education section of the district website at scarsdaleschools.org, and through direct communications to the school community.
“Information related to the search will be posted and actively updated,” Hahn Pascuitti said. “The board plans to continue to provide regular updates on the progress of the search at board meetings … The board welcomes all feedback and is appreciative in advance of the community's active participation in this important process to find Scarsdale’s next permanent superintendent.”
Yusuf said the school board would present the feedback from the focus groups and surveys, which will be curated to formulate a leadership profile, at its business meeting Oct. 3.
“This leadership profile report will then serve as a guiding framework for recruiting and vetting candidates,” Yusuf said. “Our search consultants will begin recruiting and vetting in accordance with … the qualities and experience prioritized in the leadership profile.”
The school board hopes to announce the superintendent candidate in the spring, Yusuf added.
During the public comment section, Joe Vaughan, president of the Scarsdale Teacher Association (STA) and a science teacher at Scarsdale High School, praised the members of the school board for their efforts.
“There are fewer responsibilities more important for education than selecting a superintendent to act as an exceptional educational visionary, a person of extraordinary empathy, as well as a stalwart financial steward for the district,” he said. “The STA deeply appreciates the actions of this board to seek wide ranging, inclusive input from all stakeholders in this process. The staff is deeply invested in this process and decision and welcomes the manner in which the board of education has decided to include us, as well as all other groups in this process.”
Vaughan continued: “This search is a high priority and focus for the STA and I imagine the community as well. And the transparency and inclusiveness with which this board is seeking to do this process puts us in a good place as a community. We look forward to collaborative engagement with the board in this process.”
