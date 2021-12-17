In an email to the Scarsdale Schools community, Superintendent Thomas Hagerman reported “a significant uptick” in COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks and that the district would continue mitigation strategies.
“Since last Saturday [Dec. 11], there have been 39 new cases (as of 12 p.m. Dec. 15), and a total of 129 cases so far this year, with more than 60% of those cases coming in the last three weeks. The majority of the cases in the last week (30) have been at the High School,” he wrote.
His message also outlined COVID-19 infection numbers in the area and addressed newly proposed Westchester County quarantine changes.
Given the recent significant increase, the number of COVID cases in the county, state and region are “the highest since early last spring,” he noted. “Currently in Westchester County, the daily new cases are at 41.3 per 100,000 residents, the infection rate is 1.24%, and the positivity rate is at 4.8%.”
He continued, “Fortunately, due to high vaccination rates in the county, hospitalization rates and deaths remain low. However, as many of these cases are ‘breakthroughs’ in individuals who have already been vaccinated, we must remember that vaccinations are only one of several important risk mitigation efforts.”
The county Department of Health and the school district physician have “confirmed that this is not only a Scarsdale phenomenon; most schools in Westchester are seeing similar numbers,” Hagerman said. “They have advised us to continue with our current mitigation strategies and to remind the community of our shared responsibility to help stop the spread.”
Health officials have not advised schools to move to more stringent measures as long as they continue to follow current risk mitigation strategies.
According to Hagerman, community feedback regarding risk mitigation efforts is ranging from “requests to lessen requirements to pleas for more stringent measures.”
“It is important to note that, unlike in the past, we are beginning to see some evidence of spread around school activities. While this is worrisome, we also remain confident that our risk mitigation efforts, when properly implemented and adhered to, can significantly decrease the risk of infection.”
The district is asking students and families to “remain vigilant” and to get tested when experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
County quarantine changes
The New York State Department of Health has allowed local health departments to determine whether they will allow three changes to quarantine regulations:
test to stay in school;
test out of quarantine; and
the use of antigen tests for vaccinated individuals who are symptomatic and need a test to return to school.
Hagerman said the district is waiting for guidance from the Westchester County Department of Health and expects to have more information after the holiday break.
Scarsdale Schools will be closed Dec. 20 through Jan. 2; Edgemont Schools close Dec. 24 through Jan. 2.
— Valerie Abrahams
