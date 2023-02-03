The Scarsdale Board of Education issued a statement Wednesday, Feb. 1 to announce that the interview phase of the district superintendent search process had been completed and the school board has unanimously selected a final candidate. The name will be revealed after a selected group of stakeholders — comprised of two community and two faculty representatives — meets with the final candidate next week.
“The board has conducted its candidate due diligence, including a background check and speaking with references. Discussions regarding contract negotiations are finalized,” the statement said.
The board said it “eagerly looks forward to announcing an exceptional superintendent to lead the Scarsdale Schools in continuing our tradition of the highest quality education.”
“Hiring a new superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities of a board of education and we have been committed to conducting an inclusive, thoughtful and comprehensive process to find the next superintendent of schools for Scarsdale,” the board statement said. “More than 65 potential candidates were considered from a diverse pool in a nationwide search. The board conducted multiple rounds of interviews with a very strong group of sitting superintendents from excellent school districts with established records of success. We are grateful for the widespread engagement of our faculty, staff and community members that helped guide the board in this process.”
The district established a comprehensive timeline and catalog of all actions, communications, documents and videos with regard to the search. That information is posted on the superintendent search page at scarsdaleschools.org.
