The Scarsdale Board of Education issued a statement Wednesday, Feb. 1 to announce that the interview phase of the district superintendent search process had been completed and the school board has unanimously selected a final candidate. The name will be revealed after a selected group of stakeholders — comprised of two community and two faculty representatives — meets with the final candidate next week.

“The board has conducted its candidate due diligence, including a background check and speaking with references. Discussions regarding contract negotiations are finalized,” the statement said.

