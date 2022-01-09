Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman announced Friday, Jan. 7, via email that Test to Stay and Test to Return will begin Monday, Jan. 10, as the district has received 5,000 antigen testing kits from New York State.
The district has been hit hard with positive COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant runs rampant. Hagerman wrote that “as reported during or since return from the break” there have been 252 students testing positive: 97 elementary, 69 middle school, 86 high school. Since Jan. 1, 38 teachers and 45 staff members have been impacted by “one or more days of school.”
“In addition to positive cases, many teachers, staff, and administrators have been impacted indirectly by COVID, with cases in their households, or have had regular illnesses typical of this time of year,” Hagerman wrote. “In total, we experienced 266 staff absences this week. These absences have obviously created a number of unavoidable coverage challenges during this week. We anticipate this trend will continue while this surge lasts.”
Hagerman said the numbers are “record highs” for “infections and school-based cases.” He said the infection rate has been “lessening” over “the past few days,” and has not been notified of any hospitalizations. “With that being said, the County hospitalization and death rates have risen over the past week, and hospital capacity has diminished, but these cases remain low as a percentage of infections in comparison to previous spikes,” Hagerman wrote.
He added, “Given this troubling data, it is important for all of us to publicly acknowledge and thank our faculty and staff, who continue to go above and beyond to provide instructional continuity for our students.” Between COVID-19, a late school closure due to ice on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and switching to remote learning due to snow two days later, Hagerman credited the teachers with “extraordinary flexibility, dedication, and hard work” in allowing the buildings to remain open for education and activities this school year.
Hagerman urged students who are vaccinated to send a copy of the vaccine card or Excelsior Pass to the appropriate school nurse to aid in an effort to make contact tracing “more efficient” and avoid removal from school should they come into close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive.
Hagerman reported that Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps is continuing to give first, second and booster vaccinations to students “per CDC guidelines.” Visit scarsdalevac.com or call 722-2288.
Test to Stay/Return details
Below is the text from Hagerman’s email:
(1) Test-to-Stay (TTS) is a department of health approved program that allows asymptomatic unvaccinated students to return to school if they are in close contact with a positive individual. Details are as follows:
- · TTS is intended for asymptomatic unvaccinated students who are determined to be a close contact to a COVID positive individual while at school or who have a documented quarantine order from the Westchester County Department of Health. Students who have documented proof of vaccination or a documented diagnosis of COVID in the 90 days preceding exposure are not required to utilize the TTS program.
- · Testing must be performed every day before school on days 1-7 after exposure.
- · Once a student has been identified, all the necessary test kits will be distributed to the student.
- · The school nurse must receive an email prior to the start of the school day with a picture of the negative result. The test must be labeled in marker with the date and time.
- · The testing schedule will be adjusted depending upon what day after documented exposure the index individual is identified. Students only need to test on days they attend school (no weekend testing).
- · Students utilizing TTS must maintain masking at all times (including outdoors, with the exception of lunch) for a full 10 days post-exposure. Individual mask breaks, away from others, can be provided as needed.
- · Those who test negative may attend school but may not participate in sports, after-school activities, or ride the bus until cleared by the TTS process (after day 7).
- · Any individual testing positive through the TTS program will be referred to DOH.
- · If COVID-like symptoms occur in a student participating in TTS, a negative PCR/NAAT test will be required before the student is allowed to return to school.
- · Staff members are not eligible for the TTS program.
(2) Test-to-Return (TTR) allows students or staff who present with symptoms to use a school-supplied antigen test to return. Details are as follows:
A) Any vaccinated student or staff member presenting with symptoms that would require a negative test to return to school must go home/stay home for the remainder of the day but will be provided with two antigen tests to fulfill that requirement if needed. Unvaccinated students and staff members are still required to furnish a PCR/NAAT test to return.
B) Ideally, one test should be performed the day prior to returning to school and the other should be performed on the morning of the day of return. However, the tests are acceptable if they are performed at least 6 hours apart.
- · Symptoms must be resolving, and students or staff must be fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicines prior to the return to school, regardless of test results.
- · Individuals may present with symptoms for many reasons, not only COVID-19. It is imperative that families follow recommendations made by the school nurse and their physicians with regard to the need for medical treatment. Negative COVID-19 tests do not rule out other serious health conditions.
- · As per our existing procedures, students and staff may also provide their own privately administered PCR test, at-home antigen tests (2), or a note from their physician certifying the symptoms as a non-COVID illness to return.
