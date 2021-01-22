In the first week of the new year, the Scarsdale School District was hit with Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 8. According to an email to the community that Friday from Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman, classes and district operations were disrupted.
The disruptions were caused when the district’s servers were overloaded with information. Those who were already connected to a class or meeting had to deal with lags, while those who tried to log on were unable to.
During the board of education meeting Monday, Jan. 11, Hagerman said one of the attacks disrupted the work of the restart task force’s communications committee, which he was on at the time.
In his email, Hagerman wrote, “No data has been compromised at this time. Even so, we are contacting federal law enforcement to investigate these attacks, and we thank you for your patience as we work to address this issue.”
Director of Information Technology and Chief Information and Data Protection Officer Rachel Moseley and Director of Instructional Technology & Innovation Gerald (Jerry) Crisci released the following statement:
“We are aware that many school districts, both nationally and in our region, have been targeted by cybercriminals. We have a three part approach to prevent such attacks:
1) Training: We provide annual training to all staff. The training discusses cybersecurity and how to recognize potentially harmful emails or suspicious activity in their accounts.
2) Mitigation: We have worked with security vendors to help make sure that our systems are as secure as possible. We intentionally do not share specifics with the public, but this work is of highest importance and is an ongoing part of our mitigation strategy.
3) Awareness: We subscribe to services hosted by government organizations that help schools deal with cybersecurity issues, such as MS-ISAC. These services provide notification of issues and also issue best practices for preventing cyberattacks. The District’s insurance provider also sends a newsletter to all member schools that details information about cybersecurity. In addition, we participate in workgroups and training offered by the Lower Hudson Regional Information Center. Finally, Jerry [Crisci] and I belong to a regional consortium of technology leaders who meet regularly to discuss technology issues, including other district’s experiences with cybersecurity incidents and their mitigation strategies. These meetings make us aware of what other schools in the region have experienced in this domain.”
The district’s public information officer, Michelle Verna, said she was unable to share any more information than what was in the press release, but said, “Hopefully [the authorities will] be able to determine the source and hopefully they’ll be able to share some information, but there’s no timeline for that, I don’t believe.”
