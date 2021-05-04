SHS PTA Scholarship Fund chair Dana Matsushita, center, with Debbie Skolnik and Diane Gurden — all parents of current Scarsdale High School seniors — joined about 40 participants for a walkathon that took place Saturday, April 24, at Butler Field track at SHS. Many other generous donors contributed to the cause in honor of the entire 2021 class and to specific seniors as well. As of April 26, the walkathon raised more than $7,200 for much-needed financial assistance for graduating seniors from the SHS Class of 2021 for their first year of college. The event site is still open if people would like to donate at https://bit.ly/3ab75c6.
