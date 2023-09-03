IMG_1938 drew pattick by todd.jpg

Dr. Drew Patrick, Scarsdale superintendent of schools

 File Photo

On the eve of opening day for the 2023-24 school year, the Scarsdale Board of Education held a business meeting Monday, Aug. 28, that was full of meaty discussions and important updates on telecom, security and board goals.

How best to evaluate the schools’ superintendent was discussed at length, as the board looks to improve the way it will assess the performance of Superintendent of Schools Dr. Drew Patrick, who was named interim superintendent of schools in May 2022 to succeed Dr. Thomas Hagerman, and was subsequently chosen from a pool of applicants to lead the district as of February 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.