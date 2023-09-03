On the eve of opening day for the 2023-24 school year, the Scarsdale Board of Education held a business meeting Monday, Aug. 28, that was full of meaty discussions and important updates on telecom, security and board goals.
How best to evaluate the schools’ superintendent was discussed at length, as the board looks to improve the way it will assess the performance of Superintendent of Schools Dr. Drew Patrick, who was named interim superintendent of schools in May 2022 to succeed Dr. Thomas Hagerman, and was subsequently chosen from a pool of applicants to lead the district as of February 2023.
On Monday, board members discussed several options for superintendent evaluations, and chose a rubric they will use moving forward. Board Vice President Suzie Hahn provided a recap of the work her committee did to research different types of evaluations.
The past few years, the board used an evaluation template created by the New York State School Board Association (NYSSBA). Over the summer, Hahn and board members Jessica Resnick-Ault and Amber Yusuf studied various evaluation templates, including the NYSSBA rubric, the New York State Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS) rubric and custom rubrics. They also tested SuperEval, an online tool for evaluations intended to save time for school district leaders.
Hahn summarized their findings, saying, “We found that not all of the points [in the NYSSBA rubric] are relevant or important for our district, partly because their examples are so narrowly defined. The rubric isn't equal in terms of the number of points for each standard, which is confusing. As for feedback from past board members, they didn't say that there was a compelling reason why they chose NYSSBA,” she said.
“As far as the NYSCOSS rubric goes, we found that the language was simpler and clearer to understand. The descriptors for each practice makes evaluators more on the same page for each reading. It was just a better way of thinking about how we want to view the superintendent in our district.”
Hahn also explained the disadvantages with customizing a template.
“We found the problem with custom rubrics could be an inconsistency from year to year, so that could be a negative,” she said. “Not all projects or goals fall neatly within one calendar year. So to have frequent changes in a rubric would lead to [less] meaningful assessments.”
Regarding the benefits and potential limitations of implementing SuperEval, Hahn said: “[SuperEval] costs about $2,000 a year. They have a nice interface. Some people had favorable views that it presents a potential time saving and ease of use for the superintendent or president and board trustees. [It] could involve a slight process change the way they do midyear reviews. Also their … scorings are only with whole numbers. I think some people like decimal points in their reviews. SuperEval could make it easier to see historical performance and growth. I also had some conversations with some of the districts about using heady scoring versus not. We thought that numerical scores certainly don't paint a complete picture of an evaluation, but has its place potentially as a quantifiable way to measure relative performance, particularly from year to year. When board members give diverging scores, it's easy to flag and lead to discussion.”
The board members decided to use NYSCOSS for the next year. They will also purchase the SuperEval software to test it and see if it streamlines the process. Board president Ron Schulhof emphasized the board members could return to using the NYSSBA rubric, if they decide NYSCOSS doesn’t work for them.
“One of the nice things is, we do this annually and if for some reason we find as a board that NYSSBA is working better, or some other idea, we can just do that next year. We're not locked in.”
As for SuperEval, board member Robert Klein explained how testing the online tool is beneficial, even if the board decides to stop using it down the line.
“There is no long-term commitment. Yes, there is some money involved, but I think it sounds like it'll save us a little time and it may allow us to experiment because a lot of things are competing for our time,” he said. “I think if we can save some time, that's a value. I personally haven't tried to use it yet, but it sounds like everyone agrees. It's user-friendly and a time saver.”
Telecom improvements
Board president Ron Schulhof provided an update about the plan to upgrade cell service in Scarsdale, around Scarsdale High School and Fox Meadow in particular.
“As the [Scarsdale] mayor mentioned in an update to the community … the Verizon cell service upgrades on Post Road are underway and we look forward to seeing improved cell coverage in the areas that include the high school and Fox Meadow Elementary School …
“We look forward to continuing to partner with the village on improving cell coverage around school buildings with all carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile.”
He thanked Mayor Justin Arest, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees and the village staff for keeping the school board and district updated throughout the summer on the plan’s progress.
During public comment, 2023-24 PT Council President Leah Dembitzer asked when the cell coverage would be completed, to which Shulhof explained:
“There are two locations where infrastructure has been added: on top of [Scarsdale] Village Hall and at the monopole at the Public Safety Building on Post Road. The village hall installation is expected to be completed at the end of this month [or] early September and hopefully will be in service shortly thereafter. Infrastructure on the monopole [is expected to be completed] at the end of September, [and] hopefully, in service shortly thereafter.”
He continued: “We've been in touch with the village and they will give us updates … either when it's ready, or if there are any delays. Once both of those installations are in service, Verizon will be testing to make sure that they cover this area, the high school and Fox Meadow … If there's not, then they'll look at other avenues to make sure the schools are covered.”
School security enhancements
Eric Rauschenbach, assistant superintendent for special education and student services, discussed changes in the security systems at the Scarsdale High School. The completed installation of buzz-ins for the three staffed entrances will lead to a change in the door protocol, he said.
“Outside of arrival, dismissal and our open campus lunchtime, those doors will be locked and buzz-in will be required for all people walking through those entrances,” he said. “That puts us in line with all of our other schools, but it maintains the ability to have our open campus for lunch and effectively have 1,500 students move in and out of the building in the morning and the afternoon.”
He also reported a delay in the implementation of the day automation lockdown system over the summer:
“We have switched phone vendors since my last report, and upon engaging with our new phone vendor, there was a determination that the old phone vendor’s plan to integrate our PA systems was incorrect, requiring the acquisition of a PA integrator hardware system for each of our schools. The sourcing and shipping of that hardware has delayed things.”
Despite the delay, Rauschenbach offered good news as well.
“Tomorrow, they will be installing that in the high school … The final testing for the lockdown system will happen [at the high school] and they will move through the other six school buildings.”
Shortly after the tests, Rauschenbach said they plan to train staff in the third and fourth week of September. By Oct. 15, the district expects the system will be up and running with procedures implemented.
New teachers
Meghan Troy, the assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development, presented the names of several new hires within the Scarsdale schools. She said all of the faculty needed have been hired with the exception of an art teacher at Heathcote. However, Troy reported that the school is in the final phase of the hiring process for that position. They expect to be able to announce that shortly.
Troy introduced the new hires, many of whom were present at the Aug. 28 meeting, and one additional probationary teacher for the 2023-24 school year as well as a number of leave replacements (see box).
In addition to teachers, 20 teaching assistants were hired. The remaining teaching assistants will start this week. Troy thanked the elementary principals and assistant principals for working over the summer to staff these positions.
“It really is an exciting moment and I appreciate all of their hard work,” she said. “I'm really grateful for all of our hires that they have chosen us, to be a part of this community. Thank you and welcome to Scarsdale.”
Board to discuss goals
The school board members are working to define their goals for the year. According to Schulhof, the plan is to discuss and finalize the goals at their Sept. 11 board meeting, then come to an agreement at the meeting on Oct. 2, giving the board, “plenty of time in the school year to work on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.