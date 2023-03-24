On the heels of its sold-out fall musical “Mamma Mia!,” Scarsdale High School Drama Club (SHSDC) will bring the dramatic comedy “She Kills Monsters” to the Scarsdale stage this weekend.

Written by Qui Nguyen and debuting in 2011, “She Kills Monsters” follows the story of an average high school cheerleader, Agnes Evans, who loses her little sister, Tilly, in a car accident. In confronting her grief after Tilly’s death, Agnes feels regret over their distant relationship when Tilly was alive. In an effort to understand Tilly better, Agnes studies a notebook that Tilly, played by freshman Eve Schiff, has left behind. By playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written down in the notebook, Agnes embarks on a journey into Tilly’s world. As Agnes, played by senior Brooke Suzman, dives deeper into her quest, the fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons collides with her reality.

