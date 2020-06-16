On Wednesday, June 3, Scarsdale High School held its annual ceremony to honor the recipients of numerous academic and community service awards. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic having closed schools since mid-March, this year’s program was conducted by videoconferencing.

The awards recognized achievements in academics, athletics, the arts, citizenship and service, environmental stewardship and other areas.

Scarsdale High School Assistant Principal Andrea O’Gorman, along with several SHS deans, faculty and community members, honored four dozen junior and seniors in a recorded Zoom presentation.

SHS Director of Counseling Oren Iosepovici presented the Counseling Department Award to senior T’Naysia Watt, the Scarsdale Student Transfer Education Program (STEP) scholar from Tennessee, for making significant strides during her years at SHS. “She has been a friend to many and a young lady not afraid to speak to the injustices she sees. She has never let any setback bring her down, but rather used it as a motivation to create a better world for herself and others.”

SHS Principal Ken Bonamo presented the Principal’s award to Sophia Caione who has “played a role in conveying the student perspective in every major initiative over the last three years, whether the issue was student wellness, scheduling or interdependence.” She took “personal risks to create a closer, more spirited and connected community for all the students in SHS,” and she is “always looking out for others and was always mindful of the many constituencies present,” he said.

At the end of the program O’Gorman said, “Our physical distance in no way diminishes the pride we have in each of your accomplishments and the joy your success brings to our school community.”

— Valerie Abrahams

RECOGNITION AWARDS

Junior Scholarship/Service Award – Michael Waxman

Junior Academic Excellence Award – Adam Wasserman

Wellesley Book Award – Natalie Schonfeld

SAA Rothschild Award – Sarah Silverman

Counseling Department Award – T’Naysia Watt

Scarsdale Foundation Award – Spencer Sheppe

Dartmouth Award – Andrew Morin

Principal’s Award – Sophia Caione

Billy Safian Humanitarian Award – Samantha Hirschhorn

Halliday Clark Sr. Memorial Award – Lily Kronenberg

Casey Ferrone Memorial Award – Julie Leichtner

Rotary Club Award – Rishabh Gharekhan and Samuel Friedman

Technical Services Award – Brett Goldstein

Michael V. McGill Book Award – Jacob Faierman

Yale University Award – Scott Goldban

New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award – Jennifer Farfel and Gabriel Lesser

The Triple “C” Award – Carina Ashman and Max Yang

David Smith Memorial Award – Victoria Capobianco

ART AWARDS

Excellence in Visual Art 2D – Isabella deCastro

Excellence in Visual Art 3D – Emma Michaelis

Media Award – Jacob Bijnyaminov

Friends Permanent Collection Award – Yihun (Lucy) Du

Elisa Draper Art History Award – Harry Parks

ENGLISH AWARDS

Brown University Award – Keerthana Chari

Harvard University Award – Anna Kornfeld

Princeton University English Excellence Award – Eve Mainster

Audrey McGinn Creative Writing Award — Jacob Faierman 

SPECIAL EDUCATION

Steve Corbin Academic Success Award – Isabella deCastro       

WORLD LANGUAGE AWARDS

Latin Award – Lucy Brenner

Spanish Award – Jacob Faierman

Spanish Literature Award – Jack Silvers

French Award – Sara Vatanapradit

Mandarin – Max Yang

Departmental Award – Spencer Sheppe

MATHEMATICS AWARDS

Rensselaer Mathematics & Science Award – Curtis Chang

Math Faculty Award – Deyuan Li and Eric Wei

SCIENCE AWARDS

Junior Rochester University/Bausch and Lomb Award – Adam Wasserman

Senior Science Achievement Award – Wolf Cukier

Senior Science Excellence Award – Brian Yang

Science Department Award – Jessie Liu

SOCIAL STUDIES AWARDS 

Social Studies Excellence Award – Bridget Dibbini and Lucy Brenner

Social Studies Faculty Award – Phoebe Yusen and Clara Weller

Social Studies Achievement Award – Ford Lenchner and Andrews Garica Cruz

PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS

Band Award – Margaret Kantor

Chorus Award – Jessica Byers

Orchestra Award – Brandon Yazdi

Friends of Music and Art Drama Award – Melissa Cohen

Sidney R. Case Memorial Scholarship – Harry Parks

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.