On Wednesday, June 3, Scarsdale High School held its annual ceremony to honor the recipients of numerous academic and community service awards. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic having closed schools since mid-March, this year’s program was conducted by videoconferencing.
The awards recognized achievements in academics, athletics, the arts, citizenship and service, environmental stewardship and other areas.
Scarsdale High School Assistant Principal Andrea O’Gorman, along with several SHS deans, faculty and community members, honored four dozen junior and seniors in a recorded Zoom presentation.
SHS Director of Counseling Oren Iosepovici presented the Counseling Department Award to senior T’Naysia Watt, the Scarsdale Student Transfer Education Program (STEP) scholar from Tennessee, for making significant strides during her years at SHS. “She has been a friend to many and a young lady not afraid to speak to the injustices she sees. She has never let any setback bring her down, but rather used it as a motivation to create a better world for herself and others.”
SHS Principal Ken Bonamo presented the Principal’s award to Sophia Caione who has “played a role in conveying the student perspective in every major initiative over the last three years, whether the issue was student wellness, scheduling or interdependence.” She took “personal risks to create a closer, more spirited and connected community for all the students in SHS,” and she is “always looking out for others and was always mindful of the many constituencies present,” he said.
At the end of the program O’Gorman said, “Our physical distance in no way diminishes the pride we have in each of your accomplishments and the joy your success brings to our school community.”
— Valerie Abrahams
RECOGNITION AWARDS
Junior Scholarship/Service Award – Michael Waxman
Junior Academic Excellence Award – Adam Wasserman
Wellesley Book Award – Natalie Schonfeld
SAA Rothschild Award – Sarah Silverman
Counseling Department Award – T’Naysia Watt
Scarsdale Foundation Award – Spencer Sheppe
Dartmouth Award – Andrew Morin
Principal’s Award – Sophia Caione
Billy Safian Humanitarian Award – Samantha Hirschhorn
Halliday Clark Sr. Memorial Award – Lily Kronenberg
Casey Ferrone Memorial Award – Julie Leichtner
Rotary Club Award – Rishabh Gharekhan and Samuel Friedman
Technical Services Award – Brett Goldstein
Michael V. McGill Book Award – Jacob Faierman
Yale University Award – Scott Goldban
New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award – Jennifer Farfel and Gabriel Lesser
The Triple “C” Award – Carina Ashman and Max Yang
David Smith Memorial Award – Victoria Capobianco
ART AWARDS
Excellence in Visual Art 2D – Isabella deCastro
Excellence in Visual Art 3D – Emma Michaelis
Media Award – Jacob Bijnyaminov
Friends Permanent Collection Award – Yihun (Lucy) Du
Elisa Draper Art History Award – Harry Parks
ENGLISH AWARDS
Brown University Award – Keerthana Chari
Harvard University Award – Anna Kornfeld
Princeton University English Excellence Award – Eve Mainster
Audrey McGinn Creative Writing Award — Jacob Faierman
SPECIAL EDUCATION
Steve Corbin Academic Success Award – Isabella deCastro
WORLD LANGUAGE AWARDS
Latin Award – Lucy Brenner
Spanish Award – Jacob Faierman
Spanish Literature Award – Jack Silvers
French Award – Sara Vatanapradit
Mandarin – Max Yang
Departmental Award – Spencer Sheppe
MATHEMATICS AWARDS
Rensselaer Mathematics & Science Award – Curtis Chang
Math Faculty Award – Deyuan Li and Eric Wei
SCIENCE AWARDS
Junior Rochester University/Bausch and Lomb Award – Adam Wasserman
Senior Science Achievement Award – Wolf Cukier
Senior Science Excellence Award – Brian Yang
Science Department Award – Jessie Liu
SOCIAL STUDIES AWARDS
Social Studies Excellence Award – Bridget Dibbini and Lucy Brenner
Social Studies Faculty Award – Phoebe Yusen and Clara Weller
Social Studies Achievement Award – Ford Lenchner and Andrews Garica Cruz
PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS
Band Award – Margaret Kantor
Chorus Award – Jessica Byers
Orchestra Award – Brandon Yazdi
Friends of Music and Art Drama Award – Melissa Cohen
Sidney R. Case Memorial Scholarship – Harry Parks
